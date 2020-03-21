Scoreboard: Press-Republican Sports Food Madness

Here is an inside look at all the results so far from the Press-Republican’s Sports Food Madness Tournament.
Scores, which are compiled from votes on Sports Editor Joey LaFranca’s Twitter (@JoeyLaFranca) and the Press-Republican Instagram story, will be posted daily.
Results
Buffet All Day
First Round
No. 1 BBQ Ribs def. No. 16 Green Salad, 130-32.
No. 8 Macaroni Salad def. No. 9 Potato Salad, 94-71.
Carb City
First Round
No. 1 Pizza def. No. 16 Bagel Bites, 146-16.
No. 8 Garlic Knots def. No. 9 Breadsticks, 110-54.
Sweet Treats
No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie def. No. 16 Doughnuts, 139-39.
Classic Tastes
No. 1 Chicken Wings def. No. 16 Celery Sticks, 213-9.
Voting Totals
Day 1: 491
Day 2: 562
Total: 1,053
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION
As a reminder, visit Sports Editor Joey LaFranca's Twitter (@JoeyLaFranca) or the Press-Republican's Instagram story to cast your votes for various matchups! Polls will be up daily starting at 12:30 p.m. and closing at noon the next day! Winners will be determined by the combination of votes on Joey's Twitter and the P-R Instagram.
Also, feel free to fill out the bracket and post a photo on Twitter with the hashtag #SportsFoodMadness so we can all see your picks!
