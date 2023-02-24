ELIZABETHTOWN — Abbey Schwoebel had a complete game Thursday night, as she posted 25 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and three blocks to help the Griffins take down the Eagles in the Class D girl’s quarterfinal.
While Schwoebel’s scoring numbers propelled the offense, it was the work the Griffins did on the defensive end that helped shift the tide in the game.
“Boquet’s team defense turned the game in the second quarter, but Bolton played hard to the end and their youth makes them one of the teams to beat next year,” Boquet Valley coach Hokey McKinley said.
Jane Pfau would lead Bolton in points, with 10, followed by Jadynn Egloff’s eight points. However that duo would be trumped by Schwoebel and Ella Lobdell, as Lobdell would chip in 19 points to help the Griffins run away with the win.
Boquet Valley will now advance to Monday’s semifinal game, where they will play the winner of last night’s Willsboro versus Schroon Lake quarterfinal game.
—
Boquet Valley 62, Bolton 30
Bolton (30)
Egloff 2-2-8, Hubert 2-0-4, Pfau 3-2-10, Labreque 0-0-0, Huck 0-0-0, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Navitsky 0-0-0, Moskov 1-0-2, Figueroa 0-0-0, Ward 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-6-30.
Boquet Valley (62)
Conley 0-0-0, Lindsay 0-0-0, Olcott 0-0-0, Pulsifer 3-0-6, Schwoebel 10-2-25, C. Reynolds 1-0-2, Bisselle 2-0-5, Lobdell 7-3-19, G. Reynolds 0-0-0, Hickey 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Denton 2-1-5, Lamotte 0-0-0. TOTALS: 25-6-62.
Halftime- BVCS, 32-18.
3-point field goals- Bolton (4) Pfau 2, Egloff 2. Boquet Valley (6) Schwoebel 3, Lobdell 2, Bisselle.
Knights outlast Beavers in defensive battle to advance to semifinal
PLATTSBURGH — “It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but we were able to see the game through,” said Seton Catholic coach Keagan Briggs following his team’s quarterfinal win over Keene on Thursday.
While the game itself wasn’t an offensive shootout, a win is a win, especially in Sectionals. Now the Knights will advance to the semifinal round where they will play the winner of last night’s Lake Placid versus Chazy game.
Thursday’s game was a fight from start to finish, as Seton Catholic was only able to muster a 15-7 lead at halftime. Down the stretch they would again outscore Keene, this time 9-6, to nab the win.
“Keene came ready to battle and they didn’t make a single thing easy for us the whole night,” Briggs said. “I think it was a good reminder for our team, that not a single game in sectionals will ever be easy and we have to bring our best every game and practice.”
Seton Catholic’s Grace Trombley made some big baskets both early and late in the contest as she scored a team-high 13 points in the win. Madyson Whalen also did a good job distributing for Seton Catholic, tallying five assists.
Keene’s Marley Harmer and Liana Shambo would each post four point, as their season would come to a close.
—
Seton Catholic 24, Keene 13
Keene (13)
VanNess 0-0-0, Shambo 2-0-4, Harmer 2-0-4, Buysse 0-1-1, Jones 1-0-2, Tremblay 0-0-0, 1-0-2. TOTALS: 6-1-13.
Seton Catholic (24)
Hughes 2-0-4, Langlois 0-1-1, Whalen 0-2-2, Allen 0-0-0, Trombley 4-5-13, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Conti 2-0-4, Johnston 0-0-0, Mast 0-0-0, Durney 0-0-0. TOTALS: 8-8-24.
Halftime- SC, 15-7.
BOYS
Hornets handle Nighthawks at home to advance to semifinal
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets put on an offensive display Thursday night, as they scored 82 points to beat the Nighthawks in the Class B boys quarterfinal, 82-40.
“PCS [Peru] was short handed tonight and still gave it their all. We played unselfish basketball tonight and better defense,” Plattsburgh coach Chris Hartmann said. “If we can continue to do that next week, we may surprise some people.”
While the Hornets defensive effort was key in the advancing win, the trio of Max Filosca, Cayden Williams and Logan Rodriguez combining for 40 points certainly helped as well. Rodriguez would lead the team with 15 points, followed by Filosca’s 13 and Williams’ 12.
Keith Parent left it all on the floor in his team’s final game of the season, as he scored 15 points in the loss.
Plattsburgh will now advance to the Class B semifinal next Monday, where they will square off with Saranac Lake on the road.
—
Plattsburgh 82, Peru 40
Peru (40)
McCormick 3-0-8, Perrotte 1-0-2, Williams 3-0-6, Petro 2-0-6, Mitchell 0-0-0, DuBay 0-0-0, Parent 5-3-15, Teller 1-0-3, Delaronde 0-0-0, Garvey 0-0-0. TOTALS: 15-3-40.
Plattsburgh (82)
Phillips 3-0-6, Filosca 6-0-13, Baker 3-1-9, Hartmann 3-0-7, Sorrell 0-0-0, O’Neal 1-0-2, Rodriguez 7-1-15, Laravia 2-2-6, Ferris 2-0-5, Williams 4-4-12, Abbott 3-1-7, VanArman 0-0-0, Fitzwater 0-0-0. TOTALS: 34-9-82.
Halftime- PHS, 43-10.
3-point field goals- Peru (7) McCormick 2, Petro 2, Parent 2, Teller. Plattsburgh (5) Baker 2, Filosca, Hartmann, Ferris.
