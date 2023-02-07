WESTPORT — When two of the top teams in the MVAC get together, you can expect an intense matchup. The Griffins and Wildcats lived up to the task, with Boquet Valley coming out on top, 55-52.
Abbey Schwoebel laid it on all the line with a game high 26 points and being a facilitator to get the offense going. It would take all she had to keep Schroon Lake at bay. A halftime score of 27-26, in favor of the Griffins, set the stage for an exciting finish.
While Boquet Valley got most of its buckets inside the paint, Schroon Lake kept it close from behind the arc. The Wildcats held a 6-1 advantage from deep with Brittany Mieras making three.
“It was the kind of game we have come to expect when we play each other, hard fought and back and forth throughout the whole game,” Griffins head coach Hokey McKinely said. All of the players on both teams gave great effort.”
Along with Schwoebel’s 26 points, Claire Reynolds was second on the team with eight points.
Schroon Lake had three players reach double digits led by Allison Baker with 16. Mieras and Dakotah Cutting had 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Boquet Valley 55, Schroon Lake 52
SLCS (52)
D. Cutting 4-2-10, Timmer 1-0-3, Emmert 0-0-0, Phillips 0-0-0, K. Cutting 2-1-6, Baker 6-3-16, Mieras 4-0-11, Shaughnessy 3-0-6,Arnold 0-0-0. TOTALS: 20-6-52
BV (55)
Conley 0-0-0, Pulsifer 1-0-2, Schwoebel 10-5-26, C. Reynolds 4-0-8, Bisselle 1-0-2, Lobdell 2-0-4, G. Reynolds 0-0-0, Caputo 2-2-6, Denton 3-1-7. TOTALS: 23-8-55
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 27-26
3 point goals- Schroon (6) Timmer, K. Cutting, Baker, Mieras 3 Boquet (1) Schwoebel
SARANAC 55
SARANAC LAKE 24
SARANAC — The game between CVAC rivals was put away early as the Chiefs ran out to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter. The Red Storm were unable to recover, losing 55-24.
Saranac Lake had a better second quarter scoring seven while limiting Saranac to eight points, to be down 27-7 as the halftime buzzer sounded. The second half saw the Chiefs pull further away as both teams were able to play all of their players.
“All of the girls contributed with better play in the second half,” Chiefs head coach Tim Newell said. “Their ball movement in our zone offense was crisper as multiple players scored in the game.“
Saranac was led by the dynamic duo of Brenna Ducatte and Sydney Myers. The pair combined for 33 points, Ducatte with 18 and Myers with 15.
Emma Akey and Madison Moody-Durant led the Red Storm with six points each, all coming from behind the arc.
“Saranac Lake gave great effort throughout the game and shot the ball well hitting four three point shots,” Newell said.
Saranac 55, Saranac Lake 24
SLCS (24)
Akey 2-0-6, DenLemberger 0-0-0, Yando 1-0-2, Moody-Durant 2-0-6, LaDue 0-0-0, Cinkoric 1-0-2, Peer 3-0-6, Dann 1-0-2, Small 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-0-24
SCS (55)
Mulverhill 1-0-2, Pellerin, Layla 1-0-3, Denis 2-0-4, Brown 0-0- 0, Parker 2-1-6, Myers 7-0-15,
Brault 2-0-4, Ducatte 8-0-18, Fay 1-0-3. TOTALS: 24-1-55
Halftime- Saranac, 27-7
3 point goals- Saranac (6): Pellerin Layla, Parker, Myers, Ducatte 2, Fay; Saranac Lake (4) Akey 2, Moody-durant 2
THURSDAY
CROWN POINT 41
WELLS 25
CROWN POINT — After a close first quarter, the Panthers were able to maintain a double digit lead throughout the remainder of the game. Crown Point played to a 41-25 victory over Wells.
The biggest boost came from six Panthers entering the scoring column. This balanced attack was the deciding factor in the game.
Gabrielle Mazzotte notched another double-double on the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Riley Greenan and Marisa Duprey contributed nine points each.
Wells was led by Bridget Allen with seven while Jacylen Welch added six.
“Wells is a gritty team and rebounds very well,” Panthers head coach Chris Mazzotte said. “It was good to see them back playing after an injury shortened season last year.”
Crown Point 41, Wells 25
Wells ((25)
Welch 3-0-6, Allen 3-1-7, Hamm 1-0-2, J. Bly 0-0-0, Dwyer 1-1-3, C. Bly 0-1-1, Wright 2-0-4, Ralph 0-0-0, Johnson 1-0-2. TOTALS: 11-3-25
CP (41)
Thomas 1-1-3, Mazzotte 4-2-10, Greenan 3-3-9, LaMotte 4-0-8, M. Duprey 4-0-9, B. Duprey 1-0-2, Thomsen 0-0-0, Taylor 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-6-41
Halftime- Crown Point, 22-10
3 point goals- Crown Point (1) M. Duprey
BOYS
MORIAH 64
HEUVELTON 51
SARANAC LAKE — Rowan Swan and Riley Demarais helped the Vikings hold off the Bulldogs 64-51, and continue their undefeated season.
Moriah has four players scoring in double digits, with Swan leading the way with a triple-double. Swan led all scorers with 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Demarais added a double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds.
It was a frantic pace that the game employed, and neither team would let the other get too far ahead. With a halftime lead of 29-28, Moriah coach Brian Cross knew something would help in the third.
“Heuvelton’s guards are very quick and tough to contain off the dribble,” Cross said. “Our size advantage was the difference in the 3rd quarter where we were able to open up a 11 point lead.”
Cooper Allen and Brady Olcott added 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Heuvelton’s Landyn Ashlaw led his team with 15 points.
“Our senior leadership was was crucial today and helped us defeat a very good Heuvelton team,” Cross said.
Moriah 64, Heuvelton 51
Heuvelton (51)
Brossoit 0-0-0, Paradise 0-0-0, Ashlaw 6-2-15, Vennette 6-1-15, Mashaw 2-1-5, Thornhill 3-2-11, Phillips 2-1-5. TOTALS: 19-8-51
MCS (64)
Fleury 0-0-0, B. Olcott 5-2-12, Swan 9-0-19, Pelkey 0-0-0, Allen 5-4-14, Demarais 9-0-18. TOTALS: 28-7-64
Halftime- Moriah, 29-28
3 point goals- Moriah 1, Heuvelton 6
FRIDAY
MORIAH 73
NAC 47
PORT HENRY — It was a close game for three quarters, then the Vikings pulled away in their 73-47 victory over the Bobcats.
Both teams shot the ball well from deep with Moriah having a 7-4 advantage from three.
Three Viking players entered double digits with Brady Olcott leading the way with 14. Cooper Allen was second on the team with 12 points. Riley Demarais added 10.
Rowan Swan was close to a triple-double with nine points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.
Calvin Magoon and Matt Boulerice led NAC with each scoring 13 points.
Moriah 73, Northern Adirondack 47
NAC (47)
Burnard 0-0-0, Taylor 0-1-1, Lagree 0-0-0, B. Boulerice 3-1-9, Lambert 0-0-0, Spooner 0-0-0, Damour 4-2-10, M. Boulerice 6-0-13, Magoon 5-2-13, King 0-0-0, Carter 0-0-0, Dyer 0-1-1, Benware 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-7-47
MCS (73)
Fleury 1-0-3, B. Olcott 6-1-14, Swan 2-4-9, Pelkey 5-0-13, McGinness 2-0-5, Allen 4-4-12,
Gilbo 0-1-1, Demarais 5-0-10, Sherman 0-0-0, Ouelette 0-0-0, D. Olcott 2-0-4, Scoresome 1-0-2. TOTALS: 28-10-73
Halftime- Moriah, 32-25
3 point goals- MCS (7), NAC (4)
