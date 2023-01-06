ELIZABETHTOWN — Abbey Schwoebel and Ella Lobdell combined for 43 points on Thursday to power Boquet Valley to a 61-44 victory over Beekmantown in non-league girls’ basketball.
Schwoebel finished with a game-high 25 points and also contributed 14 rebounds in a dominating performance.
Ella Lobdell, who connected on two three-pointers along with Schwoebel, was next with 18 points.
The Griffins raced out to a 35-15 halftime lead.
Payton Parliament led the Eagles with 17 points and Grace McCasland added 12. McCasland tossed in three three-pointers and Lindsey Barnes two.
—
Boquet Valley 61, Beekmantown 44
Beekmantown (44)
Castine 0-1-1, McCasland 4-1-12, Gregoire 0-2-2, Proper 1-0-2, LaPier 0-0-0, Parliament 7-3-17, Mesec 1-0-2, Dutil 1-0-2, Chapman 0-0-0, Barnes 2-0-6. Totals- 16-7-44.
Boquet Valley (61)
Conley 0-0-0, Lindsay 0-0-0, Olcott 0-0-0, Schwoebel 11-1-25, C. Reynolds 1-1-3, Bisselle 0-0-0, Lobdell 8-0-18, G. Reynolds 0-1-1, Hickey 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0, Caputo 4-0-8, Denton 1-0-2, Lamotte 1-0-2. Totals- 27-3-61.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 35-15.
3 point goals- BCS (5) McCasland 3, Barnes 2. BVCS (4) Schwoebel 2, Lobdell 2.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 49
PLATTSBURGH 26
PLATTSBURGH — The combination of Desiree Dubois and Bailee LaFountain were too much for the Hornets in the CVAC contest.
Dubois led the Cougars with a game-high 19 points, including two three-pointers, and LaFountain was next with 14.
Natalie Battinelli paced Plattsburgh with nine points and 11 rebounds and Bailey Hewson added four steals.
“Northeastern Clinton is just so fundamentally sound and they are well coached,” PHS coach Joe Mazzella said. “Dubois and LaFountain did a great job of getting other players involved, but also dominating the game as well.
“We got into some foul trouble and their pressure really forced our hand in that situation. We have to be stronger with the ball and stop making unforced turnovers.”
—
NCCS 49, Plattsburgh 26
NCCS (49)
Hite 3-0-6, LaFountain 4-6-14, Roberts 0-0-0, Turner 0-0-0, Dubois 6-5-19, Racine 3-2-8, Trudo 1-0-2, Richard 0-0-0, Deso 0-0-0. Totals- 17-13-49.
Plattsburgh (26)
Crahan 0-0-0, Hewson 2-0-4, Long 1-2-4, Weiss 0-0-0, Hemingway 0-5-5, Fitzwater 2-1-5, Battinelli 3-3-9, DeTulleo 0-0-0. Totals- 8-11-26.
Halftime- NCCS, 28-13.
3 point goals- NCCS (2) Dubois.
SETON CATHOLIC 37
CHAZY 23
PLATTSBURGH — Madyson Whalen led the way with 13 points as the Knights defeated the Eagles in MVAC play.
Grace Trombley added nine points for Seton Catholic, which broke away after a 13-10 halftime advantage.
Ella Howell tossed in nine points and Sam Gonyo-Lafountain followed with eight for Chazy.
“We really struggled offensively, but fortunately used our defense to really get us through the shooting slump,” Seton Catholic coach Keagen Briggs said. “We didn’t capitalize enough on them, but we were able to come away with 28 steals with Madyson Whalen getting 10 of them.
“It wasn’t our best performance and Chazy kept it close at halftime. Fortunately, we collectively stepped up in the second half to come away with a victory.”
—
Seton Catholic 37, Chazy 23
Chazy (23)
Howell 3-2-9, Langlois 1-0-2, Turek 0-0-0, Lafountain-Gonyo 2-4-8, Columbus 0-0-0, Lapierre 1-0-2, Dunbar 0-0-0, McChesney 0-0-0, Stephens 0-0-0. Totals- 8-6-23.
Seton Catholic (37)
Hughes 2-2-6, Langlois 0-0-0, Whalen 4-5-13, Allen 0-0-0, Trombley 4-1-9, Conti 3-0-6, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Lawliss 0-0-0, Johnston 1-1-3. Totals- 14-9-37.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 13-10.
3 point goals- Chazy (1) Howell.
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 38
CROWN POINT 28
CROWN POINT — Olivia Zumpano hit three three-pointers on the way to a game-high 13 points and Kaitlyn Cannan added 11 points to power the Orange to a MVAC win.
“The game was closer than the final score indicated,” Crown Point coach Chris Mazzotte said. “We had a six-point lead in the third quarter, but then mounted a comeback behind Cannan and Zumpano.
“We shot the ball better as a team considering the layoff, but had two single-digit quarters and a lot of open looks that didn’t fall. That really was the difference.”
Abby LaMotte paced the Panthers with 10 points and Gabrielle Mazzotte added eight, including a three-pointer. Mazzotte and Riley Greenan played well on the boards, and Reagan Thomas played a strong, aggressive defensive game.”
—
Indian Lake/Long Lake 38, Crown Point 28
Indian Lake/Long Lake (38)
Zumpano 5-0-13, Vaughn 0-0-0, Solomayer 1-0-2, Hample 1-0-2, Cannan 3-5-11, Strader 0-0-0, Staniford 1-0-2, Puterko 2-2-6, Liddle 1-0-2. Totals- 14-7-38.
Crown Point (28)
Thomas 1-0-2, Mazzotte 3-1-8, M. Duprey 3-0-6, Greenan 0-2-2, LaMotte 5-0-10. Totals- 12-3-28.
Halftime- IL/LL, 18-10.
3 point goals- IL/LL (3) Zumpano 3. CPCS (1) Mazzotte.
LAKE PLACID 49
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 10
LAKE PLACID — Katie Coursen scored 13 points while leading a balanced attack in the Blue Bombers’ MVAC victory.
Julia Crawford added 11 points, Adelisa Ahmemulic nine and Nadia Phillip right for Lake Placid, which held a commanding 26-0 lead by halftime.
—
Lake Placid 49, Johnsburg/Minerva 10
Johnsburg/Minerva (10)
Mulligan 1-1-3, San Antonio 0-0-0, Nukaew 0-0-0, Tucker 0-0-0, O’Hara 1-0-2, Noel 1-0-2, Williams 1-1-3. Totals- 4-2-10.
Lake Placid (49)
Coursen 6-0-13, Crawford 5-1-11, Ahmemulic 4-1-9, Phillip 4-0-8, Jordon 3-0-6, Smith 1-0-2, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Marvin 0-0-0, Light 0-0-0. Totals- 23-2-49.
BOLTON 61
LOUDONVILLE-CHRISTIAN 40
BOLTON — Jane Pfau poured in 24 points, including four three-pointers, in the Eagles’ non-league victory.
Jadynn Egloff added 13 points and Maille Kelley 11 for Bolton (5-2 overall), which took a big 38-14 advantage at the half.
“We got off to a strong start in the first quarter on defense,” Bolton coach Luke Schweickert said. “We had steady offensive contributions from freshmen Kelley and Egloff.
“Jane Pfau played fierce defense and led us with her hot shooting, hitting buzzer beaters in the first and second quarters. Ila Hubert and Ella Moskov were really strong on the boards.”
—
Bolton 61, Loudonville-Christian 40
Loudonville-Christian (40)
Duncan 4-1-10, Fowler 3-0-6, Paddock 1-0-3, Barber 9-0-19, Htoo 1-0-2, Bermudez 0-0-0. Totals- 18-2-40.
Bolton (61)
Egloff 6-1-13, Hubert 2-1-5, Pfau 9-2-24, LeBrecque 1-0-2, Kelley 4-2-11, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Navitsky 1-0-2, Anand 0-0-0, Moskov 0-0-0, Figueroa 1-2-4, Williams 0-0-0. Totals- 24-8-61.
Halftime- Bolton, 38-14.
3 point goals- LC (2) Barber, Duncan. BCS (5) Pfau 4, Kelley.
KEENE 34
WELLS 4
KEENE VALLEY — Haylie Buysse tossed in 13 points and Marley Harmer added eight, including two three-pointers, to lead Keene to a MVAC win.
The hosts jumped out to a 24-3 lead at the half.
—
Keene 34, Wells 4
Wells (4)
Wright 1-0-2, Welch 0-1-1, Allen 0-1-1. Totals- 1-2-4.
Keene (34)
VanNess 3-0-6, Harmer 3-0-8, Buysse 6-0-13, Jones 2-0-4, A. Smith, 1-0-2, V. Smith 0-0-0, Lavallee 0-0-0, Shambo 0-0-0. Totals- 15-0-34.
Halftime- Keene, 24-3.
3 point goals- KCS (3) Harmer 2, Buysse.
BOYS
SARANAC LAKE 74
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 68, OT
CHAMPLAIN — The Red Storm rallied from a 32-25 halftime deficit and defeated the Cougars in overtime in CVAC action.
Landon Ladue poured in 25 points for Saranac Lake, including four three-pointers. Caleob Akey added 14 points, Marcus Navarra 11 and Carter Hewitt 10 as the Red Storm had four players in double figures.
Jordan Brown tossed in a game-high 28 points for NCCS. Evan Manor also hit in double figures with 17.
“This was a great game from the tip off,” NCCS coach Luke Connell said. “I’m proud of the team’s effort and heart in this game. It was an excellent experience for both teams. I was impressed with Saranac Lake’s patience and poise in the end of the game situations.
“We held the lead for the first three quarters of the game, but their shooting hurt us in the fourth quarter. They took the lead with about five minutes left and we found a way to tie it and force overtime.
“Saranac Lake took advantage of the free-throw line in overtime and made the shots. Either team could have won tonight, but Saranac Lake finished better than we did.”
—
Saranac Lake 74, NCCS 68, OT
Saranac Lake (74)
Ladue 9-3-25, Navarra 4-3-11, Cirikovik 2-0-5, Akey 4-4-14, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Owens 0-1-1, Faubert 3-0-8, Martelle 0-0-0, Rivers 0-0-0, Hewitt 5-0-10. Totals- 27-11-74.
NCCS (68)
Brown 13-1-28, Prairie 2-0-5, Sisco 1-0-2, Biliter 0-0-0, Magoon 3-0-6, Castine 1-0-2, Manor 6-4-17, Garrow 2-3-8. Totals- 28-8-68.
Halftime- NCCS, 32-25.
3 point goals- SLCS (9) Ladue 4, Akey 2, Faubert 2, Ciriovik. NCCS (4) Prairie, Brown, Manor, Garrow.
BEEKMANTOWN 63
AUSABLE VALLEY 35
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles used a balanced offense attack to continue their winning ways against CVAC opponents.
Josh Sand led Beekmantown with 13 points, while Nate Parliament added 12 and Josh Burgin 10 to lead the way.
The Eagles came out flying with a lot of intensity and grabbed a 19-8 lead after one quarter, with Parliament creating several turnovers and getting seven points in the opening stanza.
“Our defense came ready to play and we had several players causing havoc to AuSable Valley,” Beekmantown coach Gary Castine said. “It was an effective team defense. Burgin took over in the second quarter as he put in six points while changing several AuSable Valley shots and controlling the boards.
“Josh Sand took over the scoring duties in the second half as he hit three three-pointers on the way to his 13 points. The guys shared the ball and we had three in double figures and 11 different kids get into the scoring column. Brady Mannix continued to guide the offense and the boys have a lot of confidence in each other.”
Kollin Dixon led the Patriots with 11 points and Tristan Laundree was next with nine.
“AuSable Valley played well in the second and third quarters to keep the game interesting,” Castine said. “They can be a dangerous team and I’m glad to get out of here with the win.”
—
Beekmantown 63, AuSable Valley 35
AuSable Valley (35)
D. Bombard 1-0-2, Rein 0-0-0, Kor. Dixon 1-0-2, Kol. Dixon 5-1-11, Laundree 4-0-9, Garcia 1-0-2, Rock 0-0-0, H. Bombard 1-0-2, Thwaits 0-0-0, Inglish 2-1-5, Brown 0-0-0, Macdougal 1-0-2, Murphy 0-0-0. Totals- 16-2-35.
Beekmantown (63)
Mosley 1-0-3, Viau 1-1-3, Sorrell 0-0-0, Francois 1-0-2, Beebe 0-0-0, LaBorde 2-0-6, J. Sand 6-0-13, Mannix 2-2-7, Dixon 1-0-2, Parliament 5-1-12, Beauregard 1-0-3, Burgin 5-0-10, N. Sand 1-0-2. Totals- 24-6-63.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 35-18.
3 point goals- AVCS (1) Laundree. BCS (9) J. Sand 3, LaBorde 2, Mannix, Parliament, Beauregard. Mosley.
MORIAH 73
SARANAC 41
PORT HENRY — The Vikings got 10 players into the scoring column in a balanced attack and recorded another impressive CVAC win.
Rowan Swan and Riley Demarais led the way for Moriah with 14 points apiece. Chase McGinness added 13 and Cooper Allen 12.
Carson Duffield tossed in 11 points for the Chiefs and Bryce DeAngelo chipped in with seven.
“We played good defense in the first quarter and opened up a 12-point lead,” Moriah coach Brian Cross said. “We shared the ball extremely well and found the open people in transition.
“Carson Duffield played well for Saranac as a freshman. He was tough in the post.”
—
Moriah 73, Saranac 41
Saranac (41)
Yanulavich 0-0-0, McCoy 1-0-2, Pecor 1-0-2, Cayea 2-1-5, Cranford 0-0-0, DeAngelo 3-0-7, Pellerin 2-0-4, Bova 0-0-0, Spear 0-0-0, Spaulding 2-0-4, Pierce, 2-0-4, Clark 0-0-0, Kiroy 0-0-0, Lucia 1-0-2, Duffield 4-3-11. Totals- 18-4-41.
Moriah (73)
Fleury 0-0-0, B. Olcott 1-1-3, Swan 5-4-14, Whitman 2-2-6, Pelkey 2-0-5, McGinness 5-1-13, Allen 5-0-12, Gilbo 1-0-2, Demarais 6-2-14, Sherman 0-0-0, Ouelette 0-0-0, Valentine 0-0-0, D. Olcott 1-0-2, Scoresome 1-0-2. Totals- 29-10-73.
Halftime- Moriah, 38-24.
3 points goals- Saranac (1) DeAngelo. Moriah (5) Allen 2, McGinness 2, Pelkey,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.