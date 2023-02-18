PORT HENRY — After leading by seven heading into overtime, the Vikings couldn’t contain the second half surge from Abby Schwoebel Ella Lobdell and the rest of the Griffins who would win on the road in their final matchup of the regular season, 46-38.
“We were able to take a lead into the fourth quarter but Boquet Valley was able to outscore us 18-8 in the final quarter to secure the win,” Moriah coach Gary Olcott said. “Schwoebel and Lobdell did a great job getting free off screens and knocking down some tough shots.”
Lobdell would lead the team, with 16 points, while Schwoebel tallied 15 points, including making the only two three-point field goals of the contest.
Even in the home loss Jade Trow still had herself a gutsy performance for the Vikings, as after getting injured in the first quarter, she would return to the game to score 10 points.
Boquet Valley 46, Moriah 38
Boquet Valley (46)
Conley 0-0-0, Pulsifer 1-0-2, Schwoebel 4-5-15, Reynolds 1-1-3, Biselle 0-0-0, Lobdell 6-4-16, G . Reynolds 0–0-0, Hickey 0-0-0 , Caputo 4-0-8, Denton 1-0-2. TOTALS: 17-10-46.
Moriah (38)
Marcil 3-0-6, Harrington 1-1-3, Eichen 4-1-9, Cheney 2-1-5, Anderson 1-0-2, Bosarge 1-1-3, Pinheiro 0-0-0, Trow 5-0-10, Mascarenas 0-0-0. Nephew 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-4-38.
Halftime- MCS, 20-13.
3-point field goals- Boquet Valley (2) Schwoebel 2.
Northern Adirondack 49
Plattsburgh 42
PLATTSBURGH — “This was a great high school game, back and forth. Two teams with great kids battling for 32 minutes; it was awesome,” said Plattsburgh coach Joe Mazzella “Unfortunately for us, Northern Adirondack made more plays than we did down the stretch.”
The Hornets and Bobcats wrapped up their regular seasons Thursday night in what was a down-to-the-wire battle. While the Bobcats were able to jump out to a six point lead at halftime, the Hornets kept things tight down the stretch, cutting the lead to four with just 30 seconds left.
However, the Bobcats would make clutch free throws late to win the contest, 49-42.
“They were sound defensively with great closeouts and post defense, and they executed and made big plays when they had to,” said Mazzella. “Isabella Gilmore really took over the 4th quarter for them and made some great plays down the stretch.”
Gilmore would lead the Bobcats, with 17 points but she’d also see some help on the offensive end from Mackenna LaBarge, who posted 14 points.
Calli Fitzwater and Natalie Battinelli would each score 13 points to lead the Hornets, but even in the loss there was still some cause for celebration as Plattsburgh held its senior night festivities prior to the contest.
“This group has been with me since I got here in 2020, and I can’t thank them enough for everything they have done for our team and our program. We have come a long way with this thing and it is all hats off to our seniors, Alyssa Hemingway, Calli Fitzwater, Anni Crahan, Cora Long, and Kaylee Barcomb, for being the backbone of our standard and expectations,” said Mazzellla. “What these kids have done and what they have gone through is a testament to their character and the people that they are. They just work, and they keep coming back for more, and I’m proud of them, and I’m proud to be here working with this program.”
“We’ll see where we sit on Sunday afternoon and get ready for a little playoff run,” Mazzella added.
Northern Adirondack 49, Plattsburgh 42
Northern Adirondack (49)
LaBarge 3-7-14, Moore 2-3-8, I. Gilmore 5-6-17, H. Gilmore 1-0-2, Charland 2-0-4. TOTALS: 15-16-49.
Plattsburgh (42)
Crahan 0-0-0, Hewson 1-4-6, Long 2-0-4, Gorham 0-0-0, Hemingway 1-0-3, Fitzwater 3-4-13, Battinelli 6-1-13, Barcomb 0-0-0, DeTulleo 1-0-3. TOTALS: 14-9-42.
Halftime- NACS, 22-16.
3-point field goals- Northern Adirondack (3) LaBarge, Moore, Gilmore. Plattsburgh (5) Fitzwater 3, Detulleo, Hemingway.
BOYS
Keene 66
Boquet Valley 56
KEENE — In what was their last regular season contest of the year, the Beavers were able to open up what was a three point lead at halftime into a 10-point victory at home, over the Griffins. However, the eyes in the stands weren’t just on the scoreboard but also on the Beavers new point guard.
“Last night, freshman Peter Robjent broke his arm playing basketball against Indian Lake/Long Lake. Tonight Brayden Harmer, also a freshman, stepped up and played an outstanding game replacing Peter as point guard,” said Keene coach Paul Davis.
Vann Morrelli proved critical in the win for Keene, as he made 3 of 4 foul shots at the end of the game to not only seal the win, but give himself 14 points on the night. Jonnie Caito had his best offensive game of the season as well for Keene, hitting five three pointers and leading the team with 17 points.
Soren Jacobson (12 points), Harmer (10 points) and Landon Lopez (11 points) would round-out the Beavers double-digit scorers in what was an all-around balanced offensive attack.
While the Griffins weren’t able to get over the hump and take the win the team would still see a pair of stellar 20-point performances from Jackson Hooper and Maddox Rice, as the team gears up for a potential sectional run.
Keene 66, Boquet Valley 56
Boquet Valley (56)
Hooper 7-3-20, Burdo 2-1-5, Buehler 1-0-3, Gay 0-0-0, Leibeck 3-0-8, Rice 8-3-20. TOTALS: 21-7-56.
Keene (66)
Caito 6-0-17, Harmer 4-1-11, Morrelli 5-4-14, Sprague 1-0-2, Lopez 4-0-10, Jacobson 5-2-12. TOTALS: 25-7-66.
Halftime- KCS, 29-26.
3-point field goals- Boquet Valley (7) Hooper 3, Leibeck 2, Buehler, Rice. Keene (9) Caito 5, Harmer 2, Lopez 2.
CORRECTION: In yesterday’s high school basketball write-ups, Brady and Matthew Boulrice were listed as ‘the Boulrice Brothers’. The two are cousins not brothers.
