ELIZABETHTOWN — It was the Abbey Schwoebel show and we were all witnesses. She scored 36, as Boquet Valley topped Keene, 66-33, in MVAC action.
On Senior Night, Schwoebel’s 36 tied her with Shannon Brock for third most in Section VII history. From tip off, one could feel she was in the zone and in for a special evening.
Her double-double with 12 rebounds kept the Beavers out of rhythm. The game kept an uptempo feel throughout. Even down 20 points, it felt like Keene was just a few points behind. They never gave up the fight and pushed to close the gap.
Schwoebel’s running mate, Ella Lobdell, added 17 points to go with seven steals.
It felt like the game was a one-on-one duel between Schwoebel and Keene’s Marley Harmer. Often the players were seen guarding each other as they looked to lead their team to victory.
Both players made all their respective team’s three-pointers, with Harmer holding a 3-2 advantage.
Harmer led the Beavers with a team high 23 points.
Boquet Valley 66, Keene 43
Keene (43)
LaValley 1-0-2, Shambo 0-0-0, Harmer 10-0-23, Buysse 4-1-9, A. Smith 1-0-2, V. Smith 0-0-0, Jones 3-1-7. TOTALS: 19-2-43.
Boquet Valley (66)
Conley 0-0-0, Lindsay 0-0-0, Olcott 0-0-0, Pulsifer 0-0-0, Schwoebel 16-2-36, C. Reynolds 0-0-0, Bisselle 0-0-0, Lobdell 6-5-17, G. Reynolds 0-0-0, Hickey 0-0-0, Caputo 5-0-10, Denton 0-3-3. TOTALS: 27-10-66.
Halftime- BVCS, 41-21.
3 point field goals- Keene (3) Harmer 3. Boquet Valley (2) Schwoebel.
Schroon Lake 49
Lake Placid 40
SCHROON LAKE — It wouldn’t be easy for the Wildcats as they fought off a scrappy Blue Bomber squad, 49-40.
Lake Placid wouldn’t let Schroon Lake get too far away from them. But, the Wildcats knew when to hit a key shot or make a key stop to halt any momentum the Blue Bombers would slowly muster.
A key example comes from Schroon Lake’s Sydni Timmer who came off the bench in the second half to hit three key 3-pointers to keep her team in the lead.
The Wildcats were led by Dakotah Cutting who recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. She added six assists.
Saige Shaughnessy got the fast break going with six steals to go with her team high 13 points for Schroon Lake.
Lake Placid gave it their all as Julia Crawford led the team with a game high 14 points. Katie Coursen chipped in 11.
“It was a great team win against a very tough and scrappy Lake Placid team,” Schroon Lake head coach Jeff Cutting said.
Schroon Lake 49, Lake Placid 40
Lake Placid (40)
Smith 0-0-0, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Anmemulic 2-0-4, Marvin 1-0-2, Crawford 7-0-14, Jordan 4-1-9, Coursen 4-1-11. TOTALS: 18-2-40.
Schroon Lake (49)
D. Cutting 2-8-12, Timmer 3-0-9, Phillips 0-0-0, Hartwell 0-0-0, K. Cutting 2-0-5, Baker 1-0-3, Mieras 2-0-4, Shaughnessy 6-1-13, Arnold 0-3-3, DeZalia 0-0-0. TOTALS: 16-12-49.
Halftime- SLCS, 21-17.
3 point field goals- Lake Placid (2) Coursen 2. Schroon Lake (5) Timmer 3, Baker, K. Cutting.
Willsboro 46
Bolton 43
WILLSBORO — It was a nail-biter between the Warriors and Eagles, coming down to the bitter end. Willsboro would hold on to win 46-43, on Senior Night.
“The seniors honored in this game were Mallory Arnold, Kyla Crowningshield, Isabella Harrison, and Lexi Nolette,” Warriors head coach Shannon Passno said. “Both teams played aggressively and competitively, making this game a nail biter from start to finish.”
While Bolton looked to be the spoiler for the four seniors being honored, the Warriors wouldn’t give them the opportunity. Neither team could relax or rest until the final whistle sounded. A 25-24 Willsboro lead at the break let everyone know an exciting contest was in store for the remainder of the game.
The Eagles were led by one of the MVAC’s top scorers in Jadynn Egloff who scored 20 points. Mailie Kelly added 10 points in attempts to overtake the Warriors.
Bolton held a 6-4 advantage from the arc, but Willsboro was able to withstand the assault and keep the lead.
Crowningshield led the Warriors with 11 points with Arnold adding 10 as they made sure Willsboro was held at bay.
“It was a very exciting game and a great win for the Warriors’ last home game of the season,” Passno said.
Willsboro 46, Bolton 43
Bolton (43)
Egloff 8-2-20, Hubert 2-0-5, Pfau 2-0-6, LeBrecque 0-0-0, Huck 1-0-2, Kelley 4-1-10, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Navitsky 0-0-0, Anand 0-0-0, Figueroa 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0, Ward 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-3-43.
Willsboro (46)
Lexi Nolette 2-2-7, Arnold 3-2-10, Laney Nolette 0-0-0, Benway 2-1-5, Crowningshield 3-4-11, Martin 0-1-1, Belzile 4-0-8, Harrison 2-0-4. TOTALS: 16-10-46.
Halftime- WCS, 25-24.
3 point field goals- Bolton (6) Egloff 2, Pfau 2, Kelley, Hubert. Willsboro (4) Arnold 2, Crowningshield, Lexi Nolette.
Chazy 49
Crown Point 23
CHAZY — Sequoia McChesney was the lone senior celebrated on Senior Night, but her team made sure to send her off on a high note. Feeding off the energy of the crowd, the Eagles topped the Panthers, 49-23.
“I’m happy that we were able to celebrate her tonight and get the win,” Chazy head coach Josh Howell said. “I’d also like to thank our youth coaches, players, parents and Chazy community for coming out tonight. It was an awesome environment and I think the girls fed off of it.”
Howell was onto something as the Eagles came out of the gate firing on all cylinders. The team combined to make eight threes in the first quarter, led by Kassidy Turek who made five on the night.
Turek’s 15 points were the game high by one point. Kaelyn Dunbar was a sharpshooter from deep, making three 3-pointers. Emma Howell contributed eight, making two from behind the arc.
Gabrielle Mazzotte led Crown Point with 14 points.
“It was a fun night,” Howell said. “I know how happy the girls were to make sure Sequoia’s Senior Night was special. For me, that’s what it’s all about.”
Chazy 49, Crown Point 23
Crown Point (23)
GABRIELLE MAZZOTTE 3-8-14; ABAGALE LAMOTTE 2-1-5; RAEGAN THOMAS 1-0-2; MARISSA DUPREY 1-0-2. TOTALS: 7-9-23.
Chazy (49)
KASSIDY TUREK 5-0-15; KAELYN DUNBAR 3-0-9; EMMA HOWELL 2-2-8; CARLY LAPIERRE 4-0-8; SAMANTHA GONYO-LAFOUNTAIN 2-1-5; KENNEDY COLUMBUS 1-2-4. TOTALS: 17-4-49.
Halftime- CCRS, 34-10.
3 point field goals- Chazy (10) Turek 5, Dunbar 3, Howell 2.
WEDNESDAY
Crown Point 46
Johnsburg/Minerva 23
CROWN POINT — The Panthers sent their seniors out on a high note with a 23-point victory over the Irish, 46-23.
“Nice to get a win on senior night for the girls, lots of energy and fun night,” Crown Point head coach Chris Mazzotte said. “We were able to get all seven of our players in the scoring column. We took the lead early in the first and never looked back.”
The Panthers held a 12-point lead going into the break and used stellar defense to lock down Johnsburg/Minerva in the second half. The Irish mustered six points after the break as they were unable to find any rhythm offensively.
Gabriella Mazzotte again was the face of the Crown Point attack with a double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds. Mandy Taylor and Riley Greenan each scored seven points, including a three from Greenan.
Mackenzie Mulligan led the Irish with eight points, while Eloise Noel added seven points with one three.
Crown Point 46, Johnsburg/Minerva 23
Johnsburg/Minerva (23)
Mulligan 2-2-8, SanAntoino 0-0-0, NuKaew 0-0-0, Tucker 1-0-2, O’Hana 1-0-3, Noel 2-2-7, Willams 1-1-3. TOTALS: 7-5-23.
Crown Point (46)
Thomas 1-0-2, Taylor 3-0-7, Mazzotte, 6-3-17, M. Duprey 2-1-5, Greenan 3-0-7, Lamotte 3-0-6, B. Duprey 1-0-2. TOTALS: 19-4-46.
Halftime- CP, 29-17
3 point field goals- Crown Point (4) Mazzotte 2, Greenan, Taylor.
BOYS
MORIAH 60
HARRISVILLE 37
LAKE PLACID — For three quarters, the game was competitive but the gas ran out for Harrisville as they dropped to the Vikings, 60-37.
“Harrisville was coming off a tough overtime loss to Heuvelton on Friday night and had a quick turnaround for a noon game on Saturday,” Moriah head coach Brian Cross said. “They played us tough until halftime but after three quarters we opened up a 20 point lead.”
It would be a Rowan Swan show as he led all scorers with 27 points. Brady Olcott added 14 for the host. Cross said both Swan and Olcott played well on both ends of the court.
Tanner and Nolan Sullivan combined to score 26 points for the Pirates.
“We honored our 3 seniors on Wednesday night: Rowan Swan, Brady Olcott and Riley Demarais. They all played well today,” Cross said.
Moriah 60, Harrisville 37
Harrisville (37)
T. Sullivan 6-0-12, N. Sullivan 6-1-14, Chartrand 1-0-2, Shepard 0-0-0, Winters 2-0-6, Loos 1-1-3, Parow 0-0-0. TOTALS: 16-2-37
Moriah (60)
Fleury 1-0-2, B. Olcott 6-2-14, Swan 12-3-27, Whitman 0-0-0, Pelkey 3-0-7, Allen 3-1-8, Gilbo 0-0-0, McGinness 1-0-2, Demarais 0-0-0, Ouelette 0-0-0, Scoresome 0-0-0. TOTALS: 26-6-60
Halftime- Moriah, 28-18
3 point goals- Moriah 2, Harrisville 3
Plattsburgh 67
Saranac 63
SARANAC — Three Hornets would combine to score 54 points, and Plattsburgh would need all of it to hold off the Chiefs, 67-63
It would be a tight game throughout as the Hornets held a 32-30 lead going into the break. Saranac would just be unable to get over the final hump to tie or take the lead away from Plattsburgh.
Even so, both teams gave it their all throughout the entire game and none could rest until the final buzzer sounded.
Max Filosca led the Hornets, and all scorers, with 20 points. Michael Phillips and Cayden Williams added 17 points apiece.
The Plattsburgh trio just barely outmatched the Saranac trio that combined to score 42 points.
Carson Duffield led the Chiefs with 17 points scored. Lucas Pierce and Sebastian Dandrow-Pellerin scored 14 and 11 points, respectively.
—
Plattsburgh 67, Saranac 63
PHS (67)
Phillips 5-2-17, Filosca 6-7-20, Baker 0-0-0, Hartman 1-3-5, O’Neal 0-0-0, Rodrigez2-0-5, Laraviia 0-2-2, Ferris 0-0-0, Williams 6-2-17, Abbott 0-1-1. TOTALS: 20-17-67
SCS (63)
McCoy 3-0-6, Pecor 2-0-4, Cranford 2-1-6, Cayea 0-0-0, DeAngelo 1-1-5, Dandrow-Pellerin 4-1-11, Bova 0-0-0, Spaulding 0-0-0, Pierce 4-5-14, Lucia 0-0-0, Duffield 4-9-17. TOTALS: 21-9-63
Halftime- Plattsburgh, 32-30
3 point goals- Saranac (5) Cranford , DeAngelo , Dandrow-Pellerin 2, Pierce. PHS (8) Phillips 5, Filosca, Rodriguez, Williams
FRIDAY
Newcomb 57
Kings 39
NEWCOMB — It was a two man wrecking crew that led the Huskies over the Kingsmen, 57-39.
Logan Bush and Marcus Armstong paired up to outscore Kings with a combined 47 points. Bush would be the main culprit with a game high 27 points. Armstrong wasn’t too far off the game high with 20 points.
Newcomb’s Eric Bush and Camden Lampher added eight and two points, respectively.
--
Newcomb 57, Kings 39
Kings (39)
Coltart 4-0-11, Bevan 1-0-3, Woodhouse 1-0-2, White 4-0-8, Graham 6-1-15. TOTALS: 16-1-39.
Newcomb (57)
Logan Bush 11-1-27, Lamphear 1-0-2, Eric Bush 4-0-8, Armstrong 9-2-20. TOTALS: 25-3-57.
Halftime- NCS, 35-13.
3 point field goals- Kings (6) Coltart 3, Graham 2, Bevan. Newcomb (4) L. Bush 4.
Schroon Lake 66
Lake Placid 49
LAKE PLACID — The Wildcats would continue their undefeated mark in MVAC, as they cruised past the Blue Bombers, 66-49.
Schroon Lake would start off hot as Isaiah Pelkey and Corbin Baker combined to score 19 points in the first quarter to give the team a 27-9 first quarter lead.
Lake Placid would rally valiantly in the second to close the game, but the gap was too far to overcome. A 44-22 halftime deficit would only grow as the Blue Bombers could not find a rhythm offensively.
Baker and Pelkey would continue their strong play throughout the game, finishing with game highs in points at 22 and 17, respectively.
Foster Wood would lead Lake Placid in points with 14. PJ Colby and Adnan Cecunjanin would be close behind at 10 and nine points, respectively.
--
Schroon Lake 66, Lake Placid 49
Schroon Lake (66)
N.Melville 2-0-4, Gratto 0-0-0, Hartwell 1-0-3, Hart 2-0-6, Pelkey 7-0-17, Phillips 0-0-0, J.Melville 1-0-2, Baker 9-4-22, Brown 4-0-8, Wasif 2-0-4, Armstrong 0-0-0. TOTALS: 29-4-66.
Lake Placid (49)
Colby 4-2-10, Cecunjanin 4-0-9, Murphy 0-1-1, Hayes 1-0-2, Wylie 0-0-0, Kondrat 1-0-2, Byrne 1-1-3, Wright 2-0-4, Jordon 2-0-4, Wood 7-0-14. TOTALS: 22-4-49.
Halftime- SLCS, 44-22.
3 point field goals- Schroon Lake (4) Hart 2, Hartwell, Pelkey. Lake Placid (1) Cecunjanin.
Northeastern Clinton 75
Saranac 48
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars put on an offensive clinic on Senior Night, to top the Chiefs, 75-48, in CVAC action.
NCCS used the transition to get the game rolling with numerous defensive rebounds or steals to kickstart their offense. Even so, it would only be a three point lead heading into the break.
Then the second half started. The Cougars would explode, dominating the second half over Saranac. NCCS would more than double the Chiefs, 44-20 in the final quarters alone.
The dynamic duo of Evan Manor and Jordan Brown would continue their 1-2 punch to lead the Cougars in offense. The pair both scored 24 points, almost out-scoring Saranac alone. Stephen Garrow added 17.
Carson Duffield had the team high in points for the Chiefs with 18.
“It is always great to win on senior night,” NCCS coach Luke Connell said. “The crowd showed up to support us, which helped the team. I was proud of our team’s effort tonight. We played good defense that transitioned into points.”
--
Northeastern Clinton 75, Saranac 48
Saranac (48)
Yanulavich, McCoy 1-0-2, Pecor 1-0-3, Cayea, Cranford, DeAngelo 3-0-6, Dandra-Pellerin 3-0-7, Bova, Spear 2-0-4, Spaulding, Pierce 3-2-8, Clark, Kilroy, Lucia, Duffield 6-6-18. TOTALS: 19-8-48.
Northeastern Clinton (75)
Brown 12-0-24, Prairie 1-0-2, Sisco 1-0-2, Biliter 0-0-0, Magoon 2-1-5, Castine 0-1-1, Manor 8-6-24, Garrow 6-2-17. TOTALS: 30-10-75.
Halftime- NCCS, 31-28.
3 point field goals- Saranac (2) Dandrow-Pellerin, Pecor. NCCS (5) Garrow 3, Manor 2.
Northern Adirondack 63
AuSable Valley 42
CLINTONVILLE — The Bobcats came to play and caught the Patriots off guard, as NAC won by 21 points, 63-42
Three Bobcats would reach double digits as they rushed out to an early lead. AuSable would try to get its feet back under themselves but were unable to due to the tenacity NAC showed.
“NAC came out with energy to start the game out with a 12-4 lead,” Patriots head coach Andrew Bombard said. “ NAC controlled every aspect of the game and simply outworked, and outhustled us.”
NAC’s Boulrice duo, Matt and Brady, led the way with Matt scoring a game high 17 points with Brady adding 14. Caleb Damour added 10.
Korvin Dixon was the only Patriot to find consistency as he normally leads the team in points. He tied Matt Boulrice for the game high 17.
--
Northern Adirondack 63, AuSable Valley 42
Northern Adirondack (63)
Burnard 2-0-6, Taylor 0-0-0, Lagree 0-0-0, B. Boulrice 5-1-14, Lambert 1-0-2, Damour 5-0-10, M. Boulrice 6-0-17, Magoon 1-4-6, King 0-0-0, Carter 3-1-7, Dyer 0-0-0, Benisare 0-1-1. TOTALS: 22-10-63.
AuSable Valley (42)
Rein 0-0-0, Kol. Dixon 0-1-1, Kor. Dixon 6-4-17, Garcia 2-1-6. Dupuis 4-0-8, H. Bombard 2-1-5, Thwaits 0-0-0, Brown 2-0-5. TOTALS: 16-7-42.
Halftime- NACS, 33-24.
3 point field goals- Northern Adirondack (7) B. Boulrice 3, Bernard 2, M. Boulrice 2. AuSable Valley (3) Kor. Dixon, Garcia, Brown.
Beekmantown 58
Peru 41
PERU — Nathan Parliament and Josh Burgin combined for 26, as the Eagles held off the Nighthawks, 58-41.
It would be the Beekmantown defense that really got things going as they used full-court pressure to fluster Peru for a majority of the first half. This led to the Nighthawks only scoring 16 points in the first half as they struggled to find consistency.
In the second half, things would open up more as both teams found the bottom of the bucket. However, the lead the Eagles gathered early would only expand by the time the buzzer sounded.
Parliament’s 16 and Burgin’s 10 would spearhead the Beekmantown attack as Parliament and Brady Mannix each hit two threes.
Dominic Falvo led Peru with eight points in a balanced attack by the Nighthawks.
--
Beekmantown 58, Peru 41
Beekmantown (58)
Mosley 1-1-3, Viau 1-0-2, Sorrell 0-0-0, Francois 0-0-0, Beebe 0-0-0, LaBorde 1-0-3, Sand 2-0-4, Mannix 3-1-9, Dixon 4-0-8, Parliament 7-1-16, Beauregard 0-0-0, Burgin 5-0-10, Sand 1-1-3. TOTALS: 25-4-58.
Peru (41)
McCormick 1-0-2, Eagle 1-1-3, Breen 0-0-0, Petro 2-0-4, Mitchell 0-0-0, Dubay 0-0-0, Falvo 3-2-8, Osborne 3-0-6, Parent 0-5-5, Teller 1-1-4, Engstrom 2-0-4, Allen 1-0-2, Garvey 1-1-3. TOTALS: 15-10-41.
Halftime- BCS, 29-16.
3 point field goals- Beekmantown (4) Mannix 2, Parliament, LaBorde. Peru (1) Teller.
