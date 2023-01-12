Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.