SCHROON LAKE — The Wildcats had a hard fought first half, before finding their rhythm and pulling away from the Eagles, 54-27.
Schroon Lake’s offense started slow but heated up coming out of the halftime break up, 24-21. It was a complete second half as the Wildcats would clamp down on defense and pull away, outscoring Bolton, 30-6, over the final two periods.
Isaiah Pelkey would have a game high 22 points, including making all of Schroon Lake’s 3-pointers. Corbin Baker added 18 as the duo combined to score 40 of the team’s 54 points.
Bolton’s Jaxon Egloff led his team with 12 points, nine of them coming from behind the arc. He would make three of the team’s four, 3-pointers.
“Give Bolton credit they hung around and made things difficult. Coach Kober’s brought a high level of intensity and effort on both ends of the court,” Wildcats head coach Lee Silvernail said. “It took us a little while to get some rhythm on both ends of the court. “
Schroon Lake will look to stay unbeaten as they travel to face Chazy, today.
Schroon Lake 54, Bolton 27
BCS (27)
Egloff 4-1-12, Hubert 3-0-6, Eager 3-0-7, Kelley, Trowbridge 1-0-2, Morehouse, Becker 5-0-10. TOTALS: 16-1-37
SLCS (54)
Melville 0-0-0, Gratto 0-0-0, Hartwell 1-0-2, Hart 3-0-6, Pelkey 9-1-22, Baker 9-0-18, Wasif 3-0-6, Phillips 0-0-0. TOTALS: 26-1-54
Halftime- SLCS, 24-21
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (3) Pelkey. Bolton (4) Egloff 3, Eager,
CHAZY 46
LAKE PLACID 26
CHAZY — The Eagles spent the night frustrating the Blue Bombers with their defensive play, going on to win 46-26.
Chazy head coach Austin Tetreault said the strong defensive play fed into their offensive nicely. It worked well, as the Eagles held a 27-11 halftime lead over Lake Placid. The second half was more of the same as Chazy would extend its lead and leave no doubt that the victory was ever questioned.
Eagle Dylan McAfee was a force on both ends of the court, with multiple steals that would feed into the fast break. He would go on to have a game high 16 points. Zamir Foster was a monster in the paint, making numerous rebounds and finishing with 12 points. Evan Dwyer added 13.
Lake Placid’s Sebi Cecunjanin led the Blue Bombers with a team high eight points.
“We were able to put together four solid quarters of basketball and that came with great work defensively and solid ball movement on the offensive side,” Tetreault said.
Chazy 46, Lake Placid 26
LP (26)
Colby 1-2-5, Cecunjanim 3-0-8, Murphy 0-0-0, Hayes 0-0-0, Wylie 0-0-0, Kondrat 0-2-2, Wright 1-0-2, Jordon 2-0-4, Wood 2-1-5. TOTALS: 9-5-26
CCS (46)
LaBarge 1-0-2, Dwyer 6-0-13, McAfee 8-0-16, Salimando 1-0-3, Foster 5-1-12, Cross 0-0-0, Pratt 0-0-0, Poirier 0-0-0, Hernandez 0-0-0, Dickerson 0-0-0, Baker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 21-1-46.
Halftime- Chazy, 27-11
3 point goals- Chazy (3) Dwyer 1, Salimando 1, Foster 1 Lake Placid (3) Colby 1, Cecunjanim 2
SETON CATHOLIC 55
CROWN POINT 48 (OT)
PLATTSBURGH — Aiden Pearl powered the Knights to an overtime win with an impressive double-double featuring 20 points and 25 rebounds.
The Panthers put together a nice rally in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Trevor Harris paced Crown Point with 17 points, and Ryan Russell chipped in with 10 points of his own.
Ashton Guay totaled 13 points and seven assists as the key facilitator for Seton Catholic, and Sam DeJordy registered 10 points of his own.
“This was a nice team win for us against a good Crown Point team,” Knights coach Larry Converse said. “We had a nice stretch in overtime to close the game, and we worked well.”
Seton Catholic 55, Crown Point 48 (OT)
CP (48)
Potter 3-0-7, Pertak 2-2-6, Stone 3-0-8, R. Russell 4-2-10, Harris 8-0-17, Beeman 0-0-0, J. Russell 0-0-0. Totals: 20-4-48.
SC (55)
Guay 4-4-13, DeJordy 4-2-10, Gao 4-0-9, Pearl 7-6-20, Grafstein 0-0-0, Hughes 1-0-3. Totals: 20-12-55.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 24-17.
3 point goals- Crown Point (4) Potter, Stone 2, Harris. Seton Catholic (3) Guay, Gao, Hughes.
SARANAC LAKE 66
TICONDEROGA 41
TICONDEROGA — The Sentinels tried as hard as they could, but couldn’t get closer than nine. The Red Storm had three players reach double digits in its 66-41 victory.
After the first quarter Saranac Lake held a 18-9 advantage. While Ti fought hard in the second to tie the quarter, 11-11, it just wasn’t enough. The Red Storm continued to work the ball inside even while the Sentinels bombarded them with threes making seven.
Ti was unable to get over the hump to make it a game, as Saranac Lake shut down any potential momentum swings.
Red Storm Landon Ladue led all scorers with 15 points, making one of the two 3-pointers. Markus Navarra and Carter Hewitt chipped in 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Kam Vigliotti led Ti with 13 points, including two of the seven 3-pointers. Ayden Smith and Garrett Drinkwine contributed with eight points each.
Saranac Lake 66, Ticonderoga 41
SLCS (66)
Ladue 7-0-15, Akey 2-0-5, Hewitt 3-6-12, Martelle 1-2-4, Owens 3-0-6, Navarra 6-2-14, Faubert 0-0-0, Cirikovic 0-0-0. TOTALS: 22-10-56
TCS (41)
Lauzon 0-0-0, L. Smith 0-0-0, A. Smith 3-0-8, Crammond 0-0-0, Montalbano 1-0-2, Vigliotti 4-3-13, Drinkwine 3-0-8, Mosier 0-0-0, Perron 1-0-3, Swajger 3-1-7. TOTALS: 15-4-41
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 29-20
3 point goals- SLCS (2) Ladue, Akey. Ti (7) A. Smith 2, Vigliotti 2, Drinkwine 2, Perron
KEENE 60
WILLSBORO 32
WILLSBORO — The Beavers had a good night moving the ball around as four players reached double figures in their 60-32 win over the host Warriors.
Keene would gradually pull away from Willsboro with this scoring output, as they reached the halftime break up 16, 32-16. The second half was more of the same as both teams repeated the score of the first half
The Beavers were led by Van Morrelli, who led all scorers with 17. Keenan Linton added 12 while Asa Sprague and Soren Jacobsen both scored 10.
Willsboro continued to show fight despite the score, as Harvey Merrill led his team with 14 points. Avery Lee was a sharpshooter making four 3-pointers to add 12.
“Overall, our half court defense was much improved, but we had difficulty slowing down Keene’s transition offense and struggled to keep them off the offensive glass,” Warriors head coach Eric Arnold said.
Keene 60, Willsboro 32
KCS (60)
Caito1-0-3, Harmer 1-0-2, Morelli 6-5-17, Gagnon 0-0-0, Sprague 2-4-10, Linton 6-0-12, Lopez 3-0-6, Jacobsen 3-4-10. TOTALS: 24-9-60
WCS (32)
Merrill 5-3-14, Reynolds 1-2-4, Lee 4-0-12, Jaquish 0-0-0, Crowningshield 1-0-2, Hathaway 0-0-0, Gagnier 0-0-0, Aubin 0-0-0. TOTALS: 11-5-32
Halftime- Keene, 32-16
3 point goals- Keene (3) Caito 1, Sprague 2. Willsboro (5) Merrill 1, Lee 4
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 53
AUSABLE VALLEY 40
ELLENBURG — After starting the season undefeated, the Patriots have come back to earth losing their fourth straight to the Bobcats, 53-40.
While the contest was tight in three quarters, it was the 20 point offensive outbreak by NAC in the second quarter that would seal the game. Matt Boulrice accounted for eight of his 16 points in the second as he would go on to record a double-double with 14 rebounds.
The second of the Boulrice pair, Ben, would make his mark on the game with 16 points also, adding five assists. Ze’Jon Taylor hit a career high for points for the Bobcats with 10.
AVCS’ Korvin Dixon was a tall task for NAC, as he had a game high 21 points. 13 of them would come in the second half, but the deficit was too much to overcome for the Patriots.
“We had a balanced attack. We had contributions offensively and defensively from a lot of our guys tonight. We haven’t seen a lot of zone from our opponents this year. So it’s good to see we were able to get the ball into the interior, and that led to open looks from the outside. Overall our kids should be happy with the way they played tonight.”
Northern Adirondack 53, AuSable Valley 40
AVCS (40)
D.Bombard 2-0-4, Ko.Dixon 7-7-21, Laundree 0-0-0, Garcia 1-2-4, H.Bombard 3-0-7, English 0-0-0, Brown 2-0-4. TOTALS: 15-9-40
NAC (53)
Taylor 4-1-10, Lagree 0-0-0, B.Boulrice 6-0-16, Lambert 0-0-0, Spooner 0-0-0, Damour 0-1-1, M.Boulrice 8-0-16, Magoon 3-0-7, King 0-0-0, Carter 0-0-0, Benware 0-3-3. TOTALS: 21-5-53.
Halftime- NAC, 28-18
3 point goals- AVC (1) Bombard; NAC (6) B.Boulrice 4, Taylor, Magoon
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 74
SARANAC 67
SARANAC — It was a hard fought contest that couldn’t be decided until the final whistle blew. NCCS escaped Saranac with a 74-67 victory, Tuesday.
A back and forth contest saw both teams head into the break with NCCS holding a five point lead at 35-30. The game was a mix of playstyles as Saranac played more inside, while the Cougars mixed in shots from beyond the arc, making five.
It was business as usual for Evan Manor and Jordan Brown. The NCCS pair combined to score 48 points. Both players made two 3-pointers, with Manor having a game high 26 and Brown adding 22.
The Chiefs didn’t go quietly as three players scored double digits. Caswell McCoy and Carson Duffield led the way scoring 20 points apiece. Lucas Pierce helped the cause with 16. It just wasn’t enough.
Northeastern Clinton 74, Saranac 67
NCCS (74)
Brown 9-2-22, Praire 2-1-5, Sisco 0-0-0, Bilier 0-0-0, Marshall 3-1-7, Magoon 4-0-8, Castine 0-1-1, Manor 9-6-26, Garrow 2-0-5. TOTALS: 30-11-74
SCS (67)
McCoy 8-4-20, Pecor 1-0-2, Cayea 0-0-0, Cranford 0-0-0, DeAngelo 2-0-4, Dandrow-Pellerin 1-0-2, Bova 0-0-0, Spaulding 1-0-3, Pierce 8-0-16, Lucia 0-0-0, Duffield 10-0-20. TOTALS: 31-4-67
Halftime- NCCS, 35-30
3 point goals- Saranac (1) Spaulding, NCCS (5) Brown 2, Manor 2, Garrow 1
