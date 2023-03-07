PLATTSBURGH — In 2020, Schroon Lake captured a sectional title and was primed to play North Warren in a NYSPHSAA regional.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the remainder of the season and that matchup was canceled without the Wildcats and Cougars ever having a chance to meet.
As the saying goes, however, good things come to those who wait.
Schroon Lake and North Warren will finally have a chance to clash in the state playoffs.
Thanks to a 59-50 victory over Crown Point in the Section VII Class D boys basketball championship on Sunday, the Wildcats punched their ticket to the regional round.
Schroon Lake is scheduled to take on Section II champion North Warren at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Hudson Valley Community College.
“It’s crazy how things work out sometimes,” Wildcats coach Lee Silvernail said. “We were very disappointed when the pandemic brought that season to a halt, but now we have a shot to actually go down there and play.”
Corbin Baker powered Schroon Lake with a game-high 26 points, and Isaiah Pelkey pitched in with 20 markers of his own to help the top-seeded Wildcats to the victory.
Reese Pertak notched 21 points in his final game with the Panthers.
While there’s more work left, capturing the sectional crown was just the milestone Schroon Lake’s seven seniors were looking for.
“The biggest moment is just celebrating with the team and seeing how far we have come as basketball players and young men,” Pelkey said. “Spending this time with them is incredible.”
The senior squad includes Pelkey and Baker as well as Christian Gratto, Carter Hart, Antonio Brown, Afnan Wasif and Ethan Phillips.
It turned out to be the seniors who stepped up down the stretch for the Wildcats.
Tied at 29-all headed into half, Baker and Pelkey stepped up and took control as the duo combined to score all but four of Schroon Lake’s second-half points.
“We just had to play better defense, get the loose balls and be scrappy,” Baker said. “We did not necessarily make as many shots as we would have liked, but we got it done on the defensive end. Crown Point is really tough, and we were able to outwork them in the end.”
Brown chipped in eight points throughout the contest for the Wildcats, and Hart poured in five more.
Trevor Harris (12) and Cole Potter (10) combined for 22 points on the Crown Point side of the scoreboard, and Alex Stone and Matt Beeman contributed five and two points, respectively.
Now as Schroon Lake prepares for its next opponent, their coach wants everyone to stay composed.
“Just stay focused,” Silvernail said. “We have a week of practice, and then we go down to Hudson Valley on Saturday. We see North Warren, and we are very familiar with them and play summer league with them. A familiar opponent in regional play is nice.”
—
Schroon Lake 59, Crown Point 50
Crown Point (50)
Potter 4-0-10, Pertak 7-5-21, Stone 2-0-5, R. Russell 0-0-0, Beeman 1-0-2, Harris 5-1-12, J. Russell 0-0-0. Totals: 19-6-50.
Schroon Lake (59)
N. Melville 0-0-0, Hartwell 0-0-0, Hart 2-0-5, Pelkey 7-6-20, Baker 12-2-26, Brown 4-0-8, Wasif 0-0-0. Totals: 25-8-59.
Halftime- Tied, 29-29.
3 point goals- Crown Point (6) Potter 2, Pertak 2, Stone, Harris. Schroon Lake (1) Hart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.