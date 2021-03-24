Schroon Lake, Lake Placid athletic teams affected by COVID-19

SCHROON LAKE/LAKE PLACID — Multiple teams within Section VII are on pause, and in some situations have had their seasons ended early due to confirmed COVID-19 cases and the contact tracing processes that followed after the positives were detected.
The squads affected include the Schroon Lake girls and boys basketball teams as well as the Lake Placid girls basketball and boys hockey teams.
The boys hockey team is merged with Saranac Lake.
BASKETBALL
Earlier this week, according to school officials, it was reported to the Schroon Lake Central School District that a member of the Schroon Lake girls basketball team tested positive for the novel coronavirus forcing both the girls and boys programs to establish a pause.
Contact tracing forced various members of the Schroon Lake boys program as well as the Lake Placid girls team to go into quarantine.
The Schroon Lake girls' last game was against Lake Placid, Friday, March 19.
The Blue Bombers' season is now over early, while the Schroon Lake boys and girls basketball teams hope to come off the pause March 30, and play in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference playoffs.
The Lake Placid girls were supposed to have their Senior Night Monday before it was canceled.
"The girls were not able to have the Senior Night, which made it particularly disappointing," Lake Placid athletic director John Burdick said.
"It's kind of all over place. For some kids, it's devastating because they really look forward to the sports aspect of things. For other kids, it's almost become a bit of a norm. Unfortunately, we are getting used to it.
"Most of the time when we call the families, and I have had the chance to call the families about quarantine, mostly it's just a feeling of disappointment that the season is cut short."
HOCKEY
The Saranac Lake/Lake Placid boys hockey team's COVID-19 case scenario has not affected any squads other than itself.
The individual who tested positive, Burdick said, attended the team's practice March 19 but did not play in either of SLP's games over the weekend against Northeastern Clinton or Plattsburgh High.
Burdick said the team member started developing symptoms over the weekend, took a test for COVID-19 earlier in the week and received confirmation of the positive test today.
"The family was very forthright," Burdick said. "They had communicated with the coach over the weekend and got a test early this week and got the results back today."
SLP was scheduled to play Beekmantown today, but the game has now been canceled as SLP is quarantined.
SLP was not planning on participating in the upcoming Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys hockey tournament this weekend, so the two-day playoff plans set for Saturday and Sunday are still scheduled without any issue.
Northeastern Clinton, Beekmantown, Saranac and Plattsburgh High will be the teams competing.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.