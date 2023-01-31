SCHROON LAKE — It was senior night Friday evening at Schroon Lake at eh Wildcats made sure to send their seniors out with a bang at home, winning handedly over the Panthers, 67-29.
“Tonight we honored our six seniors Dakotah Cutting, Brittany Mieras, Allison Baker, Saige Shaughnessy, Sdyni Timmer, and Gabby DeZalia,” Schroon Lake coach Jeff Cutting said. “It was a special night for six very special seniors that have set the standard for Wildcats basketball.”
All five starters would even hit double figure scoring totals for Schroon Lake in just three quarters of action in what was a dominant win over Crown Point. Cutting led the way with an impressive triple-double of 18 points, 12 rebounds, 11 steals along with 4 blocked shots. Timmer had a double-double of her own recording 10 boards to go with 11 points.
For Crown Point, Gabrielle Mazzotte continued to build on her impressive season with a 17 point performance in the team’s loss, respectively.
—
Crown Point (29)
Thomas 0-0-0, Mazzotte 5-7-17, Greenan 0-0-0, Lamotte 3-0-6, M. Duprey 3-0-6, Taylor 0-0-0. TOTALS: 11-7-29.
Schroon Lake (67)
D. Cutting 7-4-18, Timmer 4-0-11, Emmert 0-1-1, Phillips 0-0-0, Hartwell 1-0-2, K. Cutting 0-1-1, Baker 5-0-13, Mieras 4-1-11, Shaughnessy 5-0-10, Arnold 0-0-0, DeZalia 0-0-0. TOTALS: 26-7-67.
Halftime- SLCS, 37-16.
3 point field goals- Schroon Lake (8) Timmer 3, Baker 3, Meiras 2.
Lake Placid 52
Willsboro 27
WILLSBORO — Julia Crawford erupted for 18 points and Katie Coursen followed her with 16 points, including going nuclear from downtown with four, three-pointers, as the Blue Bombers went on the road Friday to beat the Warriors, 52-27.
Crawford and Coursen, who combined for 34 of the team’s 52 points, did all their damage from the field on Friday, as neither attempted a free throw in the contest. Nadia Phillip, Kyra Jordan and Julianna Marvin would do the rest of the damage for Lake Placid, as Phillip would go for eight points, Jordan for 7 and Marvin would post three points.
For Willsboro, who actually only trailed by just 12 points at the end of the first half, would see a solid scoring game from Mallory Arnold who tallied 16 points. However, the group as a whole wasn’t able to generate enough offense in the second half to keep them in the game, as they would fall at home.
—
Lake Placid (52)
Smith 0-0-0, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Ahmemulic 0-0-0, Phillip 4-0-8, Marvin 1-1-3, Crawford 9-0-18, Light 0-0-0, Jordan 3-1-7, Coursen 6-0-16. TOTALS: 23-2-52.
Willsboro (27)
Le. Nolette 0-0-0, Arnold 6-2-16, La. Nolette 0-0-0, Benway 0-5-5, Reithel 0-0-0, Crowningshield 1-0-2, Martin 0-0-0, Belzile 0-0-0, Harrison 2-0-4. TOTALS- 9-7-27.
Halftime- LP, 25-13.
3 point field goals- Lake Placid (4) Coursen. Willsboro (2) Arnold.
SATURDAY
Saranac 58
Rice 36
SARANAC — In what was a rematch of a December 9 game in which Rice broke up Saranac’s then undefeated season, beating them, 42-36, Saranac would return the favor Saturday, nabbing a double-digit victory at home over the non-conference opponent. Sydney Myers would score 23 points and Brenna Ducatte would record 19 in what was a lopsided, 58-36, win.
Saranac, who now moves to 13-1 on the season, was able to jump out to an early 10 point advantage in the first half and never looked back. Up 25-15 at the end of the first half, Saranac would come out in the second half and outscore Rice, 33-21 down the stretch, to secure the win.
The Green Knights would nail an impressive eight, three-point field goals in the contest, however, the group failed to sustain enough offense inside the three-point line to fuel a comeback and would suffer the road loss.
—
Rice (36)
Zierak 1-0-3, Ryley 3-0-8, Haji 4-0-9, Clark 2-0-5, Cieplicki 4-0-11, Goldsmith 0-0-0, Kori 0-0-0. TOTALS: 14-0-36.
Saranac (58)
Mulverhill 0-0-0, L. Pellerin 0-0-0, Denis 2-2-6, Brown 0-0-0, Parker 2-2-8, Myers 10-2-23, Brault 1-0-2, Ducatte 9-0-19, Fay 0-0-0. TOTALS: 24-6-58.
Halftime- SCS, 25-15.
3 point field goals- Rice (8) Cieplicki 3, Ryley 2, Zierak, Haji, Clark. Saranac (4) Parker 2, Myers, DuCatte.
BOYS
FRIDAY
Crown Point 55
Lake Placid 48
LAKE PLACID — Led by Reese Pertak’s 23 points, the Panthers were able to outlast the Blue Bombers on the road Friday night, 55-48. The Panthers, who only led by just two points at halftime, were able to do just enough down the stretch, outscoring the Blue Bombers 34-29 to secure the slim victory.
While Pertak had the big game, it wasn’t just a one-man show for the Panthers as the group would actually finish with three players in double-figures. Alex Stone would follow Pertak with 12 points, and Matt Beeman would chip in 10 points of his own in the win.
Chris Byrne would lead the Blue Bombers in points, and even more impressively would do it by making just one field goal. Byrne would go for 16 points and 11 of them would come from the charity stripe; Talon Jordon would follow him with 15 points.
—
Crown Point (55)
Potter 2-0-5, Stone 5-0-12, R. Russell 1-0-3, Woods 0-0-0, Beeman 4-2-10, Pertak 8-5-23, J.Russell 1-0-2, Taylor 0-0-0. 22-7-55.
Lake Placid (48)
Colby 2-1-5, Hayes 2-1-5, Wylie 0-0-0, Kondrat 0-0-0, Byrne 2-11-16, Wright 1-0-2, Jordon 7-1-15, Wood 2-1-5. TOTALS- 16-15-48.
Halftime- CP, 21-19.
3-point field goals- Crown Point (1).
Northeastern Clinton 53
Peru 47
PERU — Even though the Nighthawks hosted the contest at their home ‘nest’, Evan Manor would score 22 points for the Cougars to lead his team to what was a tight, road victory, 53-47.
Both teams seemed to find their offensive rhythm early, scoring a combined 53 points in what was a slime, 28-25, Cougar lead. However, in the second half the defensive intensity grew, as the Nighthawks would be held to just 22 points in the second half, unable to make the comeback.
While Manor led the way for the Cougars, with 22, Jordan Brown would follow him with 11 points of his own; Manor would also knock down the only two, three’s for the group.
The Nighthawks saw scoring from several different options, as eight different players recorded at least one point; Keith Parent led the team with 13 points.
—
Northeastern Clinton (53)
Brown 5-1-11, Prairie 2-0-4, Marshall 4-0-8, Magoon 1-0-2, Castine 1-1-3, Manor 7-6-22, Garrow 2-0-4. TOTALS: 22-8-53.
Peru (47)
McCormick 0-0-0, Eagle 2-0-6, Breen 0-0-0, Petro 1-0-2, Mitchell 0-0-0, Dubay 1-0-2, Falvo 1-2-4, Osborne 2-1-5, Parent 4-3-13, Teller 0-0-0, Engstrom 3-1-7, Allen 4-0-8, Garvey 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-7-47.
Halftime- NCCS, 28-25.
3 point field goals- Northeastern Clinton (2) Manor 2. Peru (4) Eagle 2, Parent 2.
Beekmantown 60
Plattsburgh 44
BEEKMANTOWN — While the Eagles were able to outlast the Hornets Friday night at home, they were put to the test.
Beekmantown held a 14-12 advantage after the first quarter and Plattsburgh kept pace in the second to trail 30-28 at the half. The third quarter was more of the same as Plattsburgh still only trailed 42-37 after three quarters.
“We couldn’t shake them. They really had more energy than we did in the first half. I’ve seen better defense in bowling than what we had in the first half,” said Beekmantown coach Gary Castine.
The Eagles were able to stretch their lead in the fourth quarter to ten with about five minutes to play.
“You hear all the time, ‘this game was closer than the score’. This game truly was,” said Castine. Michael Phillips led the Hornets with 15 points and Cayden Williams added 9.
For the Eagles, Josh Burgin had 18 and was followed by Josh Sand and Evan Dixon with 12 each and Brady Mannix rounded out the teams’ double-digit scorers with 11.
“Plattsburgh will be a force in the sectionals. They are underrated, as far as I’m concerned. They have my total respect.”
—
Plattsburgh (44)
Phillips 5-3-15, Baker 0-0-0, Hartmann 1-0-2, Sorrell 0-0-0, O’Neal 1-0-2, Rodriguez 3-0-7, Laravia 0-0-0, Ferris 1-1-3, Williams 4-0-9, Abbott 1-0-2, Van Arman 0-0-0, Fitzwater 2-0-4. TOTALS: 18-4-44.
Beekmantown (60)
Mosley 0-1-1, Viau 0-0-0, Francois 0-0-0, LaBorde 0-0-0, J. Sand 4-3-12, Mannix 4-0-11, Dixon 6-0-12, Parliament 3-0-6, Beauregard 0-0-0, Burgin 9-0-18, N. Sand 0-0-0. TOTALS: 26-4-60.
Halftime- BCS, 30-28.
3 point field goals- Plattsburgh (3) Rodriguez 2, Williams. Beekmantown (4) Mannix 3, J. Sand.
Moriah 52
Ticonderoga 25
TICONDEROGA — The undefeated season rolls on for the Vikings, as Friday they hit the road to take on the Sentinels and came away with yet another dominant win. The trio of Rowan Swan, Riley Demarais and Joe Pelkey again delivered, combining for 33 points in the 52-25 victory.
“Moriah is a very talented team. I’m proud of how well my guys played defensively,” said Ticonderoga coach Joe Defayette. “Moriah kept us off balance on offense for much of the night.”
The Vikings, who now sit at 12-0, were led by Demarais’ 13 points, Swan’s 11 points and Pelkey’s 9 points; Pelkey would also connect on the only Vikings three-pointer in the contest.
Ticonderoga, who was held to just eight points in the first half, struggled to sustain much offensive firepower throughout the contest. Kam Viglioti led the way with 12 points and Thomas Montalbano would follow him with nine points, respectively, in the loss.
—
Moriah (52)
Fleury 0-0-0, B. Olcott 1-0-2, Swan 4-3-11, Pelkey 4-0-9, Allen 3-0-6, Gilbo 0-2-2, McGinness 0-1-1, Demarais 6-1-13, Sherman 0-2-2, Ouelette 0-0-0, Valentine 1-0-2, D. Olcott 1-0-2, Scoresome 1-0-2. TOTALS: 21-9-52.
Ticonderoga (25)
Lauzon 0-0-0, L. Smith 0-0-0, A. Smith 0-0-0, Crammond 0-0-0, Montalbano 4-0-9, Vigliotti 3-2-12, Belden 0-0-0, Drinkwine 0-0-0, Mosier 0-0-0, Perron 0-0-0, Swajger 2-0-4. TOTALS: 9-2-25.
Halftime- MCS, 29-8.
3 point field goals- Moriah (1) Pelkey. Ticonderoga (3) Vigliotti 2, Montalbano.
CORRECTION: In this past weekend’s edition of the Press-Republican Sports section, the high school basketball recap was posted under the title “Bolton tops AuSable Valley in OT, 54-48.” The headline should in fact have read “Bolton tops Boquet Valley…”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.