Schroon Lake edges Willsboro for Class D title

PLATTSBURGH — A drama-filled Section VII Class D boys basketball championship went down to the wire Saturday.
Schroon Lake prevailed.
Andrew Pelkey’s short-range shot with 21 seconds left gave the top-seeded Wildcats the lead for good in their 40-39 win over second-seeded Willsboro at the Plattsburgh State Field House.
The Warriors held a four-point lead with 1:10 left in regulation after Stephen Leibeck banked in a three as the shot clock expired.
Pelkey took over from there.
The Schroon Lake senior completed a traditional three-point play with one minute remaining to bring his team within one before scoring the go-ahead bucket shortly after.
“I knew my team needed me, and I wanted to do whatever I had to,” Pelkey said. “I wanted to put the team on my back.”
That’s exactly what he did.
Following a miss from Willsboro with just under 30 seconds to go, Pelkey grabbed the rebound and went coast to coast before pulling up just outside the paint and knocking down a shot.
“Their defense is really strong,” Pelkey said. “I had a tough time driving the entire game, so when I got that rebound, I knew I had to go for it. I knew they were going to try and take a charge, so when I got near the paint, I pulled up and floated one up.”
Out of a Wildcats’ timeout with less than 10 seconds left, Willsboro had the ball underneath the basket with a chance to go ahead.
Pelkey managed to steal the inbound pass, however, and sealed the victory after a scramble on the floor.
“I had the ball initially, and I fell,” Pelkey said. “I was going to hold it and see if I could get fouled, but at that point, I knew the clock was short, so I chucked it as far as I could up the court to get the rest of time to run out.”
Pelkey scored a game-high 19 points to power the Schroon Lake offense, and Cian Bresnahan added 16 more to the Wildcats’ cause.
Regan Arnold totaled 14 points to lead the Warriors, and Leibeck followed with 12 more on the scoreboard for Willsboro.
Hunter King knocked down a triple with 23.3 seconds to go in the third to tie the contest at 32-all, and the two squads were deadlocked entering the fourth.
“With how much was on the line in this game, it’s hard to think about another game we have been in that had that much energy,” Schroon Lake coach Lee Silvernail said.
“In the last minute, it was such a roller coaster from being down three points to taking the lead. The highs and lows were insane. The relief when the buzzer went off makes you feel how all the time and effort you put into the season is worth it.
“That was a chaotic finish.”
Section II’s North Warren is next on the schedule for the Wildcats.
Schroon Lake will have a chance to make the final four when they play the Cougars in a NYSPHSAA regional at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Beekmantown High School.
“We actually watched (North Warren’s championship) game on the bus ride up here (Saturday),” Silvernail said. “We know their kids well. I coach some of them in AAU. They are great kids, and we look forward to having a chance to win a couple more games.
“Who knows? Maybe we will get to play a game in Glens Falls.”
—
Schroon Lake 40, Willsboro 39
Willsboro (39)
Arnold 6-0-14, Reithel 0-0-0, Leibeck 5-0-12, Cassavaugh 0-0-0, Ball 2-0-5, Farney 0-0-0, King 3-0-8. Totals: 16-0-39.
Schroon Lake (40)
Higgens 2-0-4, Co. Bresnahan 0-1-1, A. Pelkey 8-1-19, Ci. Bresnahan 6-2-16, I. Pelkey 0-0-0, Mieras 0-0-0. Totals: 16-4-40.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 19-14.
3 point goals- Willsboro (7) Arnold 2, Leibeck 2, Ball, King 2. Schroon Lake (4) A. Pelkey 2, Ci. Bresnahan 2.
