PLATTSBURGH — The 2023 Section VII Class D baseball tournament got under way on Wednesday, with Bolton/Schroon Lake and Chazy both emerging with quarterfinal wins to move into the semifinals on Saturday.
No. 5 seed Bolton/Schroon Lake was impressive in a 17-1 victory over No. 4 seed Boquet Valley and will oppose No. 1 seed Lake Placid in the semis.
Meanwhile, No. 3 seed Chazy rallied from an early deficit to defeat No. 6 seed Johnsburg/Minerva by a 12-5 score. The Eagles will take on No. 2 seed Crown Point in the semis.
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 17
BOQUET VALLEY 1
WESTPORT — Isaiah Pelkey did it all in his team’s victory.
Pelkey pitched five innings to get the win and struck out 10 batters while allowing just one hit.
At the plate, Pelkey accounted for two doubles, a triple and four RBI.
Wyatt Carniglia added three hits and two RBI for Bolton/Schroon Lake, while Sullivan Eager rapped out two doubles and drove in a pair of runs. Corbin Baker chipped in with a RBI double.
Nathan Petit accounted for the lone Boquet Valley hit.
CHAZY 12
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 5
CHAMPLAIN — Winning pitcher Elijah Valentin and Kobe Hernandez led the way offensively for the Eagles with three hits each. Hernandez’s rapped a double for one of his hits..
Reagan Dudyak and Caden Columbus added two hits apiece for Chazy.
Valentin struck out eight in going the first six innings.
Johnsburg/Minerva scored two runs in the first and third innings to take an early 4-3 lead before the Eagles pushed across six runs in the fourth to take the lead for good, at 9-4.
Brayden Poirier led the visitors with two hits, while Jeremiah Freebern added a triple and losing pitcher Evan Wing, a double.
“We had some better situational hitting tonight than we’ve had in some recent games,” Chazy coach John Tregan said. “Putting balls in play with guys on third and less than two outs and being able to cash in those runs was a huge difference for us tonight.
“Elijah (Valentin) and Evan (Wing) both did a nice job working ahead of the batters and not issuing many walks either way.”
—
Chazy 12, Johnsburg/Minerva 5
Johnsburg 202 000 1 — 5 6 5
Chazy 012 621 x — 12 12 3
Wing, Englert (6) and Steele. Valentin, Demers (7) and Columbus. WP- Valentin. LP- Wing. 2B- Wing (J/M), Hernandez (CCRS). 3B- Freebern (J/M).
CVAC
PLATTSBURGH 11
PERU 7
PERU — Nate Baker’s three hits led the way as the Hornets handed the CVAC Division I champions their first loss of the season.
Braeden Calkins and Jace Lacey added two hits apiece for Plattsburgh and Warren Miller got both the pitching win and save.
The Hornets held a 6-3 lead before scoring five runs in the fifth to get some breathing room.
Kalib Smith paced the Nighthawks with three hits and two RBI, while Aiden LaBarge added two hits.
“Plattsburgh came out and made the plays when they needed to, and got the clutch hits,” Peru coach Brian Marino said. “Our boys never gave up and battled to the end.
“Plattsburgh’s number two, three and four hitters (Nate Baker, Braeden Calkins and Jace Lacey), respectively, combined for six of Plattsburgh’s nine hits and drove in seven of their 11 runs.”
—
Plattsburgh 11, Peru 7
Plattsburgh 310 250 0 — 11 9 2
Peru 000 303 1 — 7 10 1
Miller, B. Calkins (5), O’Neal (6), Miller (7) and J. Calkins. D. Mitchell, Duprey (4), O’Connell (5) and Moore. WP- Miller. LP- D. Mitchell. Sv- Miller.
SARANAC LAKE 8
MORIAH 1
SARANAC LAKE — Jon Kratts and Brady Roberts accounted for two hits apiece as the Red Storm recorded another win.
Saranac Lake, down 1-0 entering the bottom of the second inning, scored six runs to take the lead for good.
Cedar Rivers struck out nine in pitching the first five innings to get the win.
Jake Mascarenas’ double was one of the three Moriah hits and Joe Pelkey was the losing pitcher.
—
Saranac Lake 8, Moriah 1
Moriah 010 000 0 — 1 3 1
Saranac Lake 060 020 x — 8 7 0
Pelkey, Sargent (3) and Nephew. Rivers, Kratts (6) and Willett. WP- Rivers. LP- Pelkey. 2B- Mascarenas (MCS).
MVAC
WELLS 17
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 15 (8)
INDIAN LAKE — Wells broke a 10-all tie with seven runs in the top of the eighth inning and held on for the victory when Indian Lake/Long Lake came back with five in the home half of the inning.
Tristan Purchase accounted for two doubles offensively for Wells, while Dan Turnbull and Logan Allen also doubled.
The Orange were led by Garrit Clark with two doubles. Nathan Hosley and Austin Bruso each added a two-bagger.
—
Wells 17, Indian Lake/Long Lake 15 (8)
Wells 104 031 17 — 17 13 4
Indian Lake/Long Lake 100 512 15 — 15 16 6
DeCarr, Brooks (7) and Simmins. Strader, Farr (3), Clark (6), Mack (8), Hosley (8) and Clark, Farr (3). WP- Brooks. LP- Clark. 2B- Turnbull (WCS), Purchase 2 (WCS), Allen (WCS), Clark 2 (IL/LL), Hosley (IL/LL), Bruso (IL/LL).
NON-LEAGUE
FRANKLIN ACADEMY 14
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1 (5)
MALONE — David McClain led the way offensively with two doubles as the Huskies (9-3) rapped out five two-baggers total in the non-league game.
Winning pitcher Jordan Perry struck out seven, allowed three hits and didn’t walk anyone in going the five innings.
Franklin Academy held a 5-0 lead through three innings before breaking the game open with nine runs in the fourth.
The Cougars’ three hits were a home run and double by Jimmy Wells, and a double by Lucas Hemingway.
“Thanks to Franklin Academy for hosting us on their Senior Night,” NCCS coach Jeff Norton said. “It was good for us to get back on the field after a few days off.
“We discovered a few things to work on and clean up moving forward.”
—
Franklin Academy 14, NCCS 5 (5)
NCCS 001 00 — 1 3 2
Franklin Academy 500 9x — 14 6 0
Perkins, Cronkite (3) and Ebersol. Perry and White. WP- Perry. LP- Perkins. 2B- Ji. Wells (NCCS), Hemingway (NCCS). L. Peck (FA), Spaulding (FA), E. Peck (FA), McClain 2 (FA). HR- Ji. Wells (NCCS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.