ELIZABETHTOWN — An eight-run fourth inning helped Schroon Lake/Bolton/Newcomb pull away in its 19-9 Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference baseball win, Friday.
SBN jumped out to a five-run lead after the top of the first with the help of a bases loaded double by Brayden Bush to clear the bases.
However, Boquet battled back in the bottom half and knotted the score at five-all with the help of Jameson Fiegl’s two-run double and Hunter Meachem’s two-run single.
Both teams came to hit tonight but Schroon/Bolton/Newcomb played the better defensive game and that was the difference as they were able to take advantage of 15 hits and 11 errors to put the game away.
Brayden Bush had a pair of doubles for SBN in the win, while Jace Hubert, Isaiah Pelkey, Tyler Trowbridge, Corbin Baker and Andrew Johnson each had two hits.
—
Schroon Lake/Bolton/Newcomb 19, Boquet Valley 9
SBN 541 81 — 19 15 1
BVCS 501 30 — 9 12 1
Baker, Eager(4) and Wiktorko. Howard, Joslyn (4) and Rice. WP- Baker. LP- Howard. 2B- Baker (SBN), Bush (SBN) 2, Cassavaugh (BVCS), Fiegl (BVCS), Joslyn (BVCS) 2.
CHAZY 20
WELLS 5
WELLS — The Eagles flew out to an 11-run first inning and didn’t let up, beating the Indians.
Zane Stevens recorded the win on the mound for Chazy, also hitting a double.
Chase Clukey and Jeremy Juneau also registered a double each for the Eagles.
Cameron DeCarr threw a three-pitch fourth inning for Wells in the loss.
—
Chazy 20, Wells 5
CCRS (11)72 00 — 20 15 0
WCS 300 02 — 5 7 9
Z. Stevens, E. Valentin, C. Clukey and R. Dudyak, Z. Stevens. M. Koniszewski, C. DeCarr and K. Simmons. WP- Z. Stevens. LP- M. Koniszewski. 2B- C. Clukey (CCRS), J. Juneau (CCRS), Z. Stevens (CCRS), M. Koniszewski (WCS) 2, R. Msimanga (WCS).
LAKE PLACID 17
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 3
NORTH CREEK — The Blue Bombers’ bats were hot, and a 10-run fourth inning helped secure the win over Johnsburg/Minerva.
“Lake Placid did a great job in putting the ball into spots we could not make a play on, they really hit the ball well tonight,” JBM coach Zach Pierson said. “I was happy with my boys for staying positive the entire time and trying to fight back every inning.”
Max Hyan, JJ Ledwith and Sam Hooker all connected with a double each, while Jarett Mihill hit two doubles for Lake Placid, On the defensive side, PJ Colby pitched six strikeouts for the Blue Bombers, while Mihill recorded the pitching win.
JBM’s Evan Wing also pitched six strikeouts while his teammate Nolan Pierson hit a homerun to highlight the team’s offense.
—
Lake Placid 17, Johnsburg/Minerva 3
LPCS 204 (10)10 0 — 17 15 1
JBM 111 000 0— 3 5 3
Mihill, Colby (4) and Ledwith. Wing, Wolfe (5) and Pierson. WP- Mihill. LP- Wing. 2B- Hyan (LPCS), Ledwith (LPCS), Hooker (LPCS, Mihill (LPCS) 2, Porter (JBM). HR- Pierson (JBM).
CVAC
AUSABLE VALLEY 8
MORIAH 3
AUSABLE FORKS — Some strong pitching and defense all-around kept the Patriot-Viking matchup close, but AuSable ended up on top.
Austin Mattila only allowed one hit in five-and-one-third innings in the win on the mound, while Nate Donor hit a double and Scott LaMountain hit a double and a triple for the Patriots.
“Both teams played pretty good baseball,” AuSable coach Randy Douglas said. “A good baseball game for fans to watch as both teams made some great defensive plays.”
Joe Pelkey threw 10 strikeouts in six innings for Moriah in the loss.
—
AuSable Valley 8, Moriah 3
MCS 001 100 1 — 3 4 2
AVCS 403 100 0— 8 7 2
Pelkey and Nephew. Mattila, LaDuke (6) and Garcia. WP- Mattila. LP- Pelkey. 2B- Donor (AVCS), LaMountain (AVCS). 3B- LaMountain.
