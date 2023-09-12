BEEKMANTOWN — Momentum. It’s the driving force in sports. One minute you have it, the next you don’t.
“That’s what I love about high school football,” Peru’s Ryon O’Connell said. “One play or one series. One moment can change the entirety of the game.”
It was definitely on the side of the Nighthawks, who pulled away late to defeat the Eagles, 33-17.
The game was much closer than the score tells you. If a play went another direction, it could have been Beekmantown who pulled out the victor. But, games change, often as much as the Eagles’ Louis Sweenor had to change jerseys due to his being ripped.
For those curious, Sweenor saw his number change from 32, to 2 and finally 1 over the course of the game.
Momentum clearly shifted midway through the third quarter. After Beekmantown’s Lucas Corrado intercepted Ethan Breen, the Eagles scored in three plays.
Nate Parliament showed he was just as good on the ground as he is through the air as he scrambled for a 50 yard touchdown to give Beekmantown its third lead of the game, at 17-13.
Then the ball bounced Peru’s way.
After giving the ball to Beekmantown deep on their own side of the field, Sweenor had the ball knocked from his grip only for the Nighthawks to jump on it.
“The fumble was huge,” O’Connell said. “Not only did we recover but we had a short field to work with. All we had to do was give the ball to [Sawyer] Schlitt and pave the way for him. He wasn’t touched when he scored.”
Schlitt was the workhorse for Peru on the night, as he combined for 239 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. While on the short field he scored from one yard out, but he had two plays over 75 yards.
The first came in the first quarter when Breen found him on a screen for a 75-yard touchdown. The other was a 78 yard run off the left side to give the Nighthawks breathing room.
But, Schlitt’s 1-yard plunge gave Peru the lead for good at 20-17.
“Honestly, I didn’t do it alone,” Schlitt said. “It’s really a team effort. [Breen] set us up well. The offensive line is amazing and blocked so well. It was great watching the hole open for me to run through.”
While the Nighthawks took a two-score lead after Schlitt’s 78 yard scamper, the game didn’t feel in hand until the final whistle sounded.
It was Military Appreciation night and the bleachers were packed. There was standing room only to watch the two rivals play.
One could feel the electricity throughout the game as the atmosphere felt like that of a playoff game, even for the second week of the season.
O’Connell was hoarse after a game spent barking out orders to his team. He admitted to a headache and believed he would feel it over the coming days.
He said all players, coaches and maybe some fans will be feeling the after effects of the contest.
“Both teams played really good football and left it all on the field,” O’Connell said. “You could tell both teams were tired. We’re just proud of how our kids just kept playing, every down and giving their all.”
While the opening minutes were spent with both teams feeling each other out, the scoring got underway with under six minutes to go in the first quarter.
The Eagles took the first shot with a 25-yard field goal from Patrick Hagadorn.
Peru responded at the end of the first with Schlitt scoring on a screen.
Parliament, who went 16-33 for 262 yards, found Zach LaPier for an 80 yard touchdown to see Beekmantown regain the lead.
The Nighthawks responded with a 13 play drive, culminating in the first touchdown on the ground for Schlitt. Maggie Garrow would miss the extra point, and the score would be 13-10 going into the half.
Momentum swung in both directions in the third as the score was set 27-17.
Midway through the fourth, Hagadorn missed a field goal and the Eagles wouldn’t see the ball again until two minutes to go in the game.
Parliament would drive his team down the field, but on the last play of the game he threw an interception, caught by Landen Duprey, who took it 85 yards to close the scoring.
“In the CVAC there’s no light day,” O’Connell said. “We’re going to continue to see good teams each week. We’ve got to keep working everyday. We can’t rest on our laurels.”
Both teams return to action Friday. Beekmantown will look to right the ship as they travel to face Moriah. Peru will have its home opener against Plattsburgh, and at halftime they’ll honor the 2001 state championship team.
—
Peru 33, Beekmantown 17
PCS 7 6 14 6 - 33
BCS 3 7 7 0 - 17
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
B- Hagadorn 25 field goal, 5:43
P- Schlitt 75 pass from Breen (Garrow kick), 0.00
Second Quarter
B- Lapier 80 pass from Parliament (Hagadorn kick), 5:38
P- Schlitt 1 run (kick failed), 1:05
Third Quarter
B- Parliament 49 run (Hagadorn kick), 7:32
P- Schlitt 1 run (Garrow kick), 2:31
P- Schlitt 78 run (Garrow kick), 0:11
Fourth Quarter
P- Duprey 85 interception return, 0:00
Individual Statistics
Rushing
P- Schlitt 25-164, 3TD; Engstrom 3-8; Duprey 1-6; Timmons 1-4; Bridges 1-3; Breen 2-3. Totals: 33-188, 3TD.
B- Sweenor 14-99; Parliament 14-48; Broughton 3-8; Lapier 2-3. Totals: 33-158.
Passing
P- Breen 8-16-1-166, TD; Duprey 0-1-0-0. Totals: 8-17-1-166, TD.
B- Parliament 16-33-1-262, TD.
Receiving
P- Engstrom 3-51; Daniels 3-37; Schlitt 1-75, TD; Carpenter 1-3. Totals: 8-166, TD.
B- Sweenor 4-63; Hagadorn 4-8; Lapier 3-113, TD; Sand 3-56; Willette 2-22; Totals: 16-262, TD.
Interceptions
P- Duprey, TD.
B- Corrado.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.