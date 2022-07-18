PLATTSBURGH – Joey Scarborough used the outside groove to make a late race pass to collect his first win of the season in the J&S Steel Sportsman 25-lap feature event at Airborne Speedway on Make-a-Wish Night presented by Liquor & Wine Warehouse.
Scarborough started in position 10 on the grid, and used the inside of the track to get into the top five. A late restart found Scarborough in fourth, forcing him to try the outside and it proved to be the right spot to make the winning pass. The winning pass came in turn three, as Scarborough powered around Chris Cayea, who was sideways and had to hangout to his car.
“Big Orange” Michael Wright was solid down low and finished in second, while Bucko Branham finished third. Cayea and Beau Reeves finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Richie Turner and Jim McKiernan battled back and forth, trading the lead in the final 10 laps of the Hartson Total Opening Renegade 25-lap feature event. McKiernan was leading with two laps remaining when he drove too deep into the first turn, opening the door for Turner. The two would slot car race and lean on one another in the final two laps before Turner eventually crossed the line .09 seconds before McKiernan.
The win was the third of the season for Turner. McKiernan finished in second and Billy Thwaits finished third in just his second start on the dirt surface. Rick Frenyea and Nathaniel Guay completed the top five.
The tech line produced two disqualifications in the Taylor Rental Street Stock 15-lap feature event. Apparent winner and second place finishers Jake Fountain and Nate Smart failed post-race technical inspection. Nick Harnden inherits the win, his first of the season. Greg Zindler Jr., Josh Laporte Sr., Josh Laporte Jr., and Jason Bradley complete the top five.
Racing action resumes next Saturday night for “John Schneider Night”. Dukes of Hazzard star Bo Duke will be in attendance at Airborne to sing the national anthem and participate in a match race against Speedway Illustrated’s Karl Fredrickson. More information will be available this week.
For all the latest information visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
—
J&S STEEL SPORTSMAN FEATURE (25 LAPS)- JOEY SCARBOROUGH, Wright, Branham, Cayea, Reeves, Labreche, Aubin, T. Bruno, Fewster, C. Swamp, Ja. Scarborough, Begor, Forbes, F. Swamp, Fitzgerald, Blaney, J. Bruno, Toohill, Delormier, Leonard, Wells (DNS)
HARTSON TOTAL OPENING RENEGADE FEATURE (25 LAPS)- RICHIE TURNER, McKiernan, Thwaits, Frenyea, Guay, McClatchie, Bogett, Fitzgerald, Agoney, Stokes, Salerno, Cornell, Terry, Irwin, Sawyer
TAYLOR RENTAL STREET STOCK FEATURE (15 LAPS)- NICK HARNDEN, Zindler Jr., Laporte Sr., Laporte Jr., Bradley, Lavalley, Marcheski, Engstrom, Brown, Doner, C. Tourville, Bresette, Mooney, Jo. Fountain, Terry, Blake, K. Tourville, Warren, Goddeau, Ja. Fountain (DQ), Smart (DQ)
