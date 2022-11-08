BEEKMANTOWN — When the final whistle blew ending Saranac’s season, it felt as if there were many missed opportunities that would have changed the outcome.
“I definitely think that we very well could have probably even should have won the game,” Chiefs head coach Amber Liberty said. “You know, we did miss a couple of opportunities. A couple went in that I think we probably could have stopped, but we did our absolute best and that’s just the way it goes sometimes. We put our very best effort in and it just wasn’t meant to be so we’ll keep our heads up.”
In Saturday’s 3-2 loss in the regional final of the NYSPHSAA to Westhill of Section III near Syracuse, these opportunities came and didn’t roll Saranac’s way. It came in the form of shots that went just wide of an open net, to a controversial non-call in the penalty box in the second half.
Liberty said both she and the team weren’t looking for excuses in the outcome of the game.
“The girls were focused and they were really, really prepared,” she said. “We stay true to ourselves but also we’re aware of some of [Westhill’s] dangerous players. So I really feel like we did everything that we could and it just just didn’t happen for us. I wish we could play again. But that’s not possible. So we’ll keep our heads up and be very proud of everything that they’ve accomplished.”
The first half of the game seemed more as teams were feeling each other out. Both teams had opportunities to score but neither could capitalize.
The second half proved to be a different story.
Scoring opened early in the period when Westhill’s Hannah Goodness beat Grace Damiani to the left corner of the net.
It wouldn’t take long for the Chiefs to level the scoring line when Olivia Davis sent the ball in on a set piece, to be met by Sydney Myers who headed the ball past the keeper.
Goodness again would push the Warriors into the lead as she scored on a breakaway.
After a handball call in the box, Myers would again tie the game on a penalty kick.
These four goals happened in a torrid 13-minute span that seemed would never end.
After Myers’ goal at the 20 minute mark, Saranac was able to break the defense of Westhill and seemed as if they could take the lead at any minute.
It didn’t come to be, as the whistle blew marking the end of regulation. Teams would now play two 15-minute sudden death periods, before penalty kicks, to find a winner.
It only took three minutes for a winner to be found. Westhill’s Jules Bleskoski sprinted down the left sideline taking the ball, inching it just past Damiani to eliminate Saranac.
In the aftermath, the coaches tried to find the right words to say to the team as tears were shed.
“It was hard as a competitor,” Liberty said. “It’s hard to find the right words at that moment because it becomes very real as you know your season is done. But, we encourage them to let it out. At the same time, they have to be proud and to think that you went into overtime and we’re that close again to getting to [the Final Four].”
Unfortunately, the loss ends the Saranac careers of eight seniors who walked off the field together for the last time. Liberty said even with them gone, their legacy will remain with Saranac.
“They’re a very special group of young ladies that have so much to be proud of,” she said. “And you know, they’ve left a mark and we’re confident that it will just continue that they’ve helped to mold the next group and with their leadership and their guidance. Even though they won’t be on the Saranac soccer field again, they will never leave Saranac soccer. What they’ve accomplished is far beyond the field and we’ll continue to follow them and they’ll always be welcome. So we will stay connected for sure.”
Saranac finished the season 17-3 overall, and 10-0 in the Northern Soccer League.
—
Westhill 3, Saranac 2
WH 0 2 1 - 3
SCS 0 2 0 - 2
Second Half- 1, WH, Goodness (Bleskoski), 33:34. 2, SCS, Myers (Davis), 32:29. 3, WH, Goodness, 21:33. 4, SCS, Myers (PK), 20:50.
Overtime- 5, WH, Bleskoski, 12:36.
Shots- SCS 8-6
Saves- Damiani, SCS, 3. Bendall, WH, 4
