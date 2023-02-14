PERU — There were high expectations this season for a senior-leaden Saranac wrestling team.
The Chiefs didn’t disappoint.
Saranac, after going 8-0 to win the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference title, added the Section VII championship on Saturday.
The Chiefs have now won six CVAC titles in a row and four out of the last seven sectional crowns.
“Definitely, expectations were high this season,” Saranac coach Heath Smith said. “I’ve had a large group of these kids for four or five years. Off-season training is so important, even with the COVID year we had.
The kids have worked hard during the season and the off-season.”
The Chiefs finished the sectional event with 223 points, followed by Beekmantown (163), AuSable Valley (116), Peru (112) and Northern Adirondack (96).
What was nice for the entire section was having all five teams get at least one sectional champion to represent their school at the NYSPHSAA Division II Tournament in a couple of weeks.
Saranac crowned five individual champions, Beekmantown and NAC with three each, and both AuSable Valley and Peru with one.
Four of the five winners from Saranac are seniors. In fact, none of the other weight class champions from the five schools are listed as seniors.
“We had five seniors in the finals and four of them won championships,” Smith said. “They did a great job. They have been here for a long time and it’s great to see them go out as sectional champions.”
The senior champions for the Chiefs included Ryan Devins (118 pounds), Ashton Seymour (126), Kaiden Breyette (152) and Landen Smith (172). Junior Alex Clancy (132) rounded out the five weight class winners.
In the finals, Devins pinned AuSable Valley’s Gavin Blaise in 1:19, Seymour pinned Beekmantown’s Jacob Lagree in 3:30, Clancy recorded a 7-2 win by decision over Beekmantown’s Jacob Magiera, Breyette pinned Beekmantown’s Corbin Willette in 2:52, and Smith pinned AuSable Valley’s Jesse Snow in 1:19.
Smith was also winner of the prestigious Champion of Champions Award.
“We had a real good day,” Smith said. “We had 12 wrestlers in the finals in the 13 weight classes and that says a lot. We came up a little short in a couple of the final matches, but it was still overall a good day.”
The Eagles and Bobcats followed with three weight class winners each.
Sectional champions for Beekmantown included Sawyer Bell with a pin over Saranac’s Branigan Boulds in 1:02 at 138, Jack Brown with a 6-3 decision over Saranac’s Cayden Bouvia at 145 and Connor Bushey with a pin in 3:20 over Saranac’s Xavier Manalang in 3:20 at 285.
Weight class champions for NAC were Jackson Labarge with an 8-7 decision over Saranac’s Colby Roeseler at 102, Trent Snide-Haselton with a 9-1 decision over AuSable Valley’s Warren Pray at 189, and Trey McGee with a win by fall over Saranac’s Dylan Cogswell in 5:58 at 215.
The McGee/Cogswell match was one of the best of the day featuring two of the better wrestlers in the section. McGee held a late lead, Cogswell then took the advantage and then McGee gained the upper hand in the final seconds to regain the lead and then pin his opponent with two seconds left.
The Labarge/Roeseler match was close all the way and also one of the better ones on the day.
AuSable Valley’s win came from Dominick LaPier with a pin of Saranac’s Kannon Kriplin in 1:49 at 160. The Patriots were also winners of the Sportsmanship Award this season,
The Nighthawks’ weight class winner was Caleb Starke, with an 8-3 decision over Saranac’s Owen Stiles in the finals at 110. Starke was the second seed and earned Most Outstanding Wrestler with his performance.
“We will have our hands full next season,” Smith said. “But we will in the running if the kids we have coming back continue to work hard.”
—
Section VII Wrestling Championships
Team scores
1, Saranac, 223. 2, Beekmantown, 163. 3, AuSable Valley, 116. 4, Peru, 112. 5, Northern Adirondack, 96.
—
Weight classes
102- 1, Jackson Labarge (NAC) dec. Colby Roeseler (SCS), 8-7. 3, Matt Desotell (BCS) pined Lawrence Serano (PCS), :57.
110- 1, Caleb Starke (SCS) dec. Owen Stiles (SCS), 8-3. 3, Hayden Bartlemus (NAC) injury default over Ian Sylvester (PCS).
118- 1, Ryan Devins (SCS) pinned Gavin Blaise (AVCS), 1:19. 3, Owen Smith (NAC) dec. Dominick Martineau (PCS), 2-0.
126- 1, Ashton Seymour (SCS) pinned Jacob Lagree (BCS), 3:30. 3, Logan Yeager (AVCS) dec. Connor LaMora (SCS), 9-3.
132- 1, Alex Clancy (SCS) dec. Jacob Magiera (BCS), 7-2. 3, Cory Winch (PCS) pinned Leland Pray (AVCS), 2:19.
138- 1, Sawyer Bell (BCS) pinned Branigan Boulds (SCS), 1:02. 3, Spencer Davies (PCS) dec. Nathan Beattie (PCS), 10-4.
145- 1, Jack Brown (BCS) dec. Cayden Bouvia (SCS), 6-3. 3, Landen Gadway (SCS) pinned Jon Fletcher (AVCS), 3:48.
152- 1, Kaiden Breyette (SCS) pinned Corbin Willette (BCS), 2:52. 3, Kyle Reif (NAC).
160- 1, Dominick LaPier (AVCS) pinned Kannon Kriplin (SCS), 1:49. 3, Lucas Corrado (BCS) pinned Myles Cummings (PCS), 1:13.
172- 1, Landen Smith (SCS) pinned Jesse Snow (AVCS), 1:19. 3, A.J. Swetson (AVCS) pinned Matt Lewandowski (BCS), 2:23.
189- 1, Trent Snide-Haselton (NAC) dec. Warren Pray (AVCS), 9-1. 3, Ryan Robinson (PCS) pinned Alex Hall (BCS), :46.
215- 1, Trey McGee (NAC) pinned Dylan Cogswell (SCS), 5:58. 3, Bryce Wiggins (PCS) pinned Nate Rondeau (AVCS), 1:41.
285- 1, Connor Bushey (BCS) pinned Xavier Manalang (SCS), 3:20. 3, Ryan Trudeau (SCS).
