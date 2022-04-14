Saranac uses 14-run inning to outlast Plattsburgh High, 29-21

PLATTSBURGH — In this high scoring matchup, the Saranac Chiefs were able to capitalize on a 14-run second inning to push to a 29-21 victory over the Plattsburgh High Hornets, Thursday.
Pitcher Aislyn Liberty came out with the win in the circle, and also had two hits at-bat, along with catcher Olivia Benjamin, Tori Wells and Molly Denis.
“Saranac played the better game overall in some tough playing conditions,” Hornet coaches Cindy and Joe McMahon said.
“They just made more plays than us and deserved to come away with the victory. Their pitcher threw a lot of strikes and they played good defense behind her,” they said.
Plattsburgh still had a good game at the plate, with Alyssa Hemingway and Alli Crahan securing four hits each, while Maddy Fuller had three and Lily Duquette and Bella Miller had two apiece.
Hemingway and Fuller also each had a double within their hits.
“We hit the ball well but weren’t able to overcome the big early deficit,” the McMahons said. “Their left fielder and center fielder made a couple of nice plays on some deep balls we hit, keeping us from pulling closer.”
They said all the pitchers struggled in the rain, but freshman Marisa Silver pitched well in her first varsity game in relief.
“We will grow from this and be better as the season goes on,” they said. “It’s always good to play Saranac because they will always show you where you need to improve.”
Saranac 29, Plattsburgh High 21
SCS 6(14)7 200 0 — 29 13 3
PHS 643 033 2 — 21 18 8
Liberty and Benjamin. Fuller, Silver (3) and Hemingway. WP- Liberty. LP- Fuller. 2B- Hemingway (PHS), Fuller (PHS).
