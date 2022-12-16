PERU — The Nighthawks had the game slip away from them Thursday night, as after trailing by just six points at the half, a lopsided third quarter in favor of the Chiefs put the Nighthawks too far behind, resulting in a, 49-35, loss.
“It was a hard fought game by both teams,” said Peru coach Travis Gorham. “We played a good 24 minutes but let up for eight minutes. We have to play a complete game.”
Peru was led by Morgan McCormick, eight points, and Keith Parent, six points, however, after their scoring drought in the third quarter, along with missing key free throws down the stretch, it wouldn’t be enough in the loss.
It was the offensive versatility of the Chiefs as well that helped lead them to the win, as eight different players recorded at least one point in the contest. Keagan Recore would lead the team with 13 points, including sinking three of his team’s four, three-pointers, followed by Carson Duffield who tallied nine points in the key road victory.
Saranac 49, Peru 35
Saranac (49)
McCoy 2-2-6, Recore 5-0-13, Coyeau 1-0-2, Cranford 1-0-3, DeAngelo 1-0-2, Pellerin 2-1-5, Boru 1-0-2, Duffield 3-3-9. TOTALS: 16-6-49
Peru (35)
McCormick 3-2-8, Eagle, 2-0-5, Breen 1-0-2, Petro 1-0-3, Osborne 1-0-3, Parent 1-3-6, Engstrom 0-3-3, Allen 2-0-4, Garvey 0-1-1. TOTALS: 11-9-35.
Halftime- Saranac, 24-18.
3-point field goals- SCS (4) Recore 3, Cranford. PCS (4) Eagle, Petro, Osborne, Parent.
Northeastern Clinton 49
Plattsburgh 35
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars gave the Hornets some trouble Thursday night on the road, holding the group to 35 points in the, 49-35, win. With the win, the Cougars continue their hot start to the season, moving to 4-1 on the year, while the Hornets are moving in the opposite direction, now falling to 1-4.
“This was a defensive game from the start. I was happy with my team’s effort for most of the game. I think there are certain areas that we need to work on, but it is always nice to get a win,” said Northeastern Clinton coach Luke Connell. “We need to continue to improve our play and not become satisfied.”
Max Filosca led the visiting Hornets, with 12 points, followed by Daniel Hartmann who added six points.
For the Cougars, Evan Manor exploded on offense for 19 points, however he would get help from his teammates, as Cyle Marshall would add eight points and Colton Castine, Jordan Brown and Stephen Garrow would each score six in the win.
Northeastern Clinton 49, Plattsburgh 35
Plattsburgh (35)
Filosca 3-6-12, Hartmann 3-0-6, Sorrell 0-1-1, Williams 1-0-3, VanArman 2-0-5, Kitzwater 1-1-3, Rodriquez 2-1-5. TOTALS: 12-7-35.
Northeastern Clinton (49)
Brown 3-0-6, Prairie 1-0-2, Marshall 4-0-8, Magoon 1-0-2, Castine 1-4-6, Manor 7-5-19, Garrow 2-1-6. TOTALS: 19-10-49.
Halftime- Northeastern Clinton, 21-10.
3-point field goals- PHS (2) Williams, VanArman. NCCS (1) Garrow.
GIRLS
Boquet Valley 48
Willsboro 24
ELIZABETHTOWN — Thanks to a hot start out of the gate, the Griffins were able to handle the Warriors at home Thursday, 48-24. Along with the early offense, the Griffins also used eight, three-pointers to take down the conference rival and continue their unbeaten start to the season.
While the offense, led by Ella Lobdell and Abby Schwoebel, was able to hang just under 50-points on the visiting Warriors, it was the Griffins defensive unit that was equally as impressive holding the Warriors to just eight points offensively in the first half. The group would surrender 16 points in the second half to the Warriors, but by that point the game was well out of reach.
Lobdell would lead the victorious Griffins with 20 points, including making four, three-pointers; Schwoebel would follow her for the team lead with 14 points, including three, three-pointers of her own.
Willsboro’s Isabella Harrison would finish with a team-high 14 points in the road loss.
Boquet Valley 48, Willsboro 24
Willsboro (24)
Le. Nolette 1-0-3, Arnold 2-0-4, Lan. Nolette 0-0-0, Benway 0-0-0, Reithel 0-0-0, Lac. Nolette 0-1-1, Martin 1-0-2, Belzile 0-0-0, Harrison 7-0-14. TOTALS: 11-1-24.
Boquet Valley (48)
Conley 1-0-3, Lindsay 0-0-0, Olcott 0-0-0, Pulsifer 0-0-0, Schwoebel 5-1-14, Reynolds 2-1-5, Bisselle 1-0-2, Lobdell 7-2-20, Hickey 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Caputo 1-0-2, Denton 1-0-2, Lamotte 0-0-0, TOTALS: 18-4-48.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 24-8.
3-point field goals- WCS (1) Le. Nolette. BVCS (8) Lobdell 4, Schwoebel 3, Conley.
Seton Catholic 36
Schroon Lake 34
PLATTSBURGH — Abby Pearl’s late game heroics sealed the victory for the Knights as they topped the Wildcats, 36-34.
With six seconds to go in the game, Pearl made a heroic stop of defense blocking the tying shot at the rim. After a quick rebound, Gabriella Conti was fouled and split a pair of free throws to put the Knights up two.
Schroon Lake tried a full court shot, but it came up short. Seton let out a collective sigh of relief as the final buzzer sounded.
Senior Madyson Whalen led the way with 13 points scored, while fellow captain Charlotte Hughes chipped in eight. Knights head coach Keagen Briggs said they made shots when the team needed them.
Schroon Lake’s Dakotah Cutting led all scorers with 15 points.
“A truly great battle of two teams who play strong team basketball on both ends of the floor,” Briggs said. “Credit to Coach Cutting and his girls. They came prepared and it could have gone any way.”
Seton Catholic 36, Schroon Lake 34
SL (34)
D.Cutting 5-5-15, Timmon 0-0-0, Emmert 0-0-0, K.Cutting 1-0-2, Baker 5-1-12, Mieras 1-0-3, Shaunnessey 1-0-2. TOTALS: 13-6-34
SC (36)
Hughes 3-2-8, Langlois 0-0-0, Whalen 3-5-13, Trombley 1-0-2, Conti 3-1-7, Lawliss 0-0-0, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 2-2-6. TOTALS: 12-10-36
Halftime- Schroon Lake 18-17
3-point goals- Seton (2) Whalen. Schroon Lake (2) Mieras, Baker
WEDNESDAY
GIRLS
AuSable Valley 69
Ticonderoga 39
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots flexed their muscle as they went on to defeat the visiting Sentinels, 69-39, Wednesday.
It was a complete game by AuSable as they kept up the pressure to frustrate Ti as the teams worked towards a 39-13 halftime score. The Sentinels tried to make it interesting with a 22-4 third quarter, but the momentum died there. The Patriots returned to form on defense and put any hopes of a Ti comeback to bed.
“We struggled with getting the ball in the basket early on,” AVCS head coach John Douglass said. “Once we got our defense established, momentum carried over into our offense.”
Kaydence Hoehn led all scorers, leading the Patriots with 22 points. She had help from teammates Lilley Keyser and Brooklyn Douglass, who added 18 and 14 points, respectively.
What sparked the run for Ti in the third quarter was their shot from beyond the arc. The team combined to make seven over the game in their attempt to keep it close. Addy Moore led the Sentinels in scoring, making four 3-pointers. Sophia Dorsett chipped in with 10.
AuSable Valley 69, Ticonderoga 39
Ticonderoga (39)
Moore 4-0-12, Dorset 3-2-10, Mattison 2-3-7, Sutphen 0-0-0, Charboneau 1-1-4, Whitford 2-0-4,
Pound 0-0-0, Bechard 1-0-2, Decker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 13-6-39.
AuSable Valley (69)
Richards 1-0-2, Hickey 0-0-0, Keyser 8-1-18, B. Douglass 5-3-14, Hoehn 7-8-22, Egglefield 0-0-0, E. Douglass 1-0-2, Strong 0-0-0, Lawrence 0-0-0, Depo 0-0-0, Shambo 5-1-11. TOTALS: 27-13-69.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 39-13.
3-point field goals- TCS (7) Moore 4, Dorsett 2, Charboneau. AVCS (2) Keyser, B. Douglass.
TUESDAY
BOYS
Saranac 43
Plattsburgh 37
PLATTSBURGH — A hard fought game came down to the wire as the Chiefs walked out with a 43-37 victory, over the host Hornets.
It was a back and forth contest throughout the first half with neither team being able to grab a solid hold on the game. When the halftime horn sounded, Saranac found itself with a 24-18 lead. The second half was more of the same as Plattsburgh couldn’t get over the final hurdle to seize the victory.
Chiefs Carson Duffiled and Sebastian Dandrow-Pellerin led the way for their team offensively, with 12 and 11 points scored, respectfully. Plattsburgh coach Chris Hartmann said Duffield did a nice job on the boards.
Hornet Cayden Williams had an impressive night, despite the loss, with a double-double. Williams had a game high 15 points, adding 10 rebounds.
“The inexperience on both teams showed tonight. We had too many turnovers again and did not box out well,” Hartmann said. “On a positive note we are playing with more intensity every game.”
Saranac 43, Plattsburgh 37
Saranac (43)
McCoy 3-0-7, Pecor 0-2-2, Cranford 1-0-2, DeAngelo 3-0-7 Dandrow-Pellerin 5-1-11, Bova 0-0-0, Lucia 1-0-2, Duffield 5-2-12. TOTALS: 18-5-43.
Plattsburgh (37)
Filosca 2-1-5, Baker 0-0-0, Hartmann 3-2-8, Sorrell 0-0-0, O’Neal 1-0-2, Ferris 0-2-2, Williams 6-1-15, Abbot 0-0-0, VanArman 1-0-3, Fitzwater 1-0-2. TOTALS: 14-6-37.
Halftime- Saranac, 24-18.
3-point field goals- SCS (2) McCoy, DeAngelo. PHS (3) Williams 2, VanArman.
