PLATTSBURGH — Momentum swings can happen at any moment. It could be an interception, a long run or a fumble recovery.
In the Section VII Class C championship game, it swung both ways in the final minute. As Saranac’s Bryce DeAngelo dashed into the endzone after a fumble recovery, momentum was fully in favor of the Chiefs, something they wouldn’t give up.
“We can slip up on a couple plays and they can turn a nice lead and take some momentum in the opposite direction real fast,” Saranac head coach Dylan Everleth said. “But I was super proud of the way our team responded, like, that huge scoop and score right before the half to kind of get us that momentum back going in.”
The second half saw the Chiefs take hold of the game and not let go. At the 10-minute mark in the third, with the score 14-12, Saranac would go on to score 22 unanswered points as they pounced on opportunities for a 36-12 victory over rival Saranac Lake.
“I thought we played a heck of a game, you know, top to bottom on both sides of the football,” Everleth said. “We knew it was gonna be a dogfight to start the game.I’m so proud of them, I thought they did a great job.”
Saranac stayed to their mentality of pounding the ball with Nathan Hamel and company. The Chiefs totaled 248 yards of offense on the ground as they controlled time of possession 30 minutes to 18.
Hamel, who rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, said it’s fun to line up behind the offensive line every play.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “I know. I’m gonna move forward every single play. I know. I trust my offensive line and I know they’ll get the job done.”
It wasn’t just the offense that came to play, the defense for the Chiefs limited Red Storm’s Carter Hewitt to only 42 yards on the ground.
“I thought we did a great job limiting the big plays, and then just being patient upfront and tackling when we had to,” Everleth said. “Hewitt’s an animal and if he makes you miss and we don’t wrap up, he’ll make you pay. It’s fair to say to bet in the first half, but I thought we did a heck of a job taking care of business,”
Scoring started in the first quarter as Saranac took a short field, after a failed fake punt by Saranac Lake. Quarterback Landen Smith found Alex Clancy open as he dove for the pylon to open the scoring.
A poorly timed pass in the second quarter by Smith saw Red Storm Evan Willett intercept the pass and take in 37 yards to bring his team within one point.
After a second consecutive interception, Saranac’s defense rallied. Dylan Cogswell blasted through the line to force a fumble that DeAngelo scooped up and took to the house.
The second half was more of the same, as Saranac Lake opened the half with Hewitt under center. After several runs, Hewitt performed a jump pass to Markus Navarra who carried defenders into the end zone.
Saranac would answer Hamel breaking through the line to score from 58 yards out. The Chiefs would continue to pound the ball, slowly wearing down the Red Storm defense.
“We just took control of the game and pounded them,” Hamel said. “Just pound on the ball. Every single play. Just momentum was on our side and we just took advantage of that.’
After a drive stalled, forcing the Chiefs to punt. Alex Clancy caused the punt returner to fumble the ball that Cogswell recovered.
This would lead to Hamel’s second score of the game as the short field would yield a six yard touchdown run.
Cogswell would find himself near the ball again on Saranac Lake’s final possession.
Saranac’s Matt Rugar caused a strip sack of Red Storm Brady Roberts. Cogswell would pick the ball up and take it to the house from 33 yards out.
All together, on three turnovers the Chiefs would score 21 points.
With the win, the Chiefs move into regional play with their first game slated for Friday at Ogdensburg. Their opponent is Class X winner Gouverneur.
If you ask Everleth, after this complete game confidence is at an all-time high.
“We just want to get better every week using that regular season as steps to where we want to be in the playoffs,” he said. “We talk about all the time we want to peak in the playoffs and I think that’s right where we are right now.”
Email: erhyne@pressrepublican.com Twitter: @ppr_erikrhyne
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.