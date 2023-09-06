CADYVILLE — It was a string of solid performances all around for the Spartans as they took care of business, defeating AuSable Valley and NCCS in the cross country opener for all three schools.
On the boys side Saranac won against both by a score of 19-42. Between the Cougars and Patriots, NCCS held on to win 24-31.
But the day belonged to the Spartans, who had six runners place in the top 10. They were led by Sean Dormann who earned his first career varsity win. Dormann won his race with a time of 19.02, 20 seconds ahead of second place finisher Celton Dupius of AuSable Valley.
Northeastern’s Gabe Garrant finished in third place with a time of 20.21.
The next four runners crossing the line were all Saranac. Sebastian Prial, Noah Thayer, Evan Barnes and James Lynch finished fourth through seventh, respectively.
It was more of the same on the girls side of the race as seven of the top 10 racers donned Spartan red.
Saranac topped NCCS and AuSable by scores of 19-40 and 15-50, respectively.
Sienna Boulds led the way with teammates, Laura Denial and Nora Mesec, rounding out the top three.
Boulds finished with a time of 20.03, 30 seconds ahead of second place Denial. Mesec followed the pair with a time of 24:36.
Alex Cone and Lindsay Williams stopped the Saranac run, notching NCCS’ highest finishers at fourth and fifth, respectively.
Molly Denis and Molly Thayer started another run for the Spartans with teammates Gillian Miner and Hannah Hamel rounding out the top 10. Cougar Lucille Deso made sure it wasn’t a complete run as she finished seventh with a time of 27.04.
Team Results
Boys
Saranac 19 Ausable Valley 42
Saranac 19 NCCS 42
NCCS 24 Ausable Valley 31
Girls
Saranac 19 NCCS 40
Saranac 15 Ausable Valley 50
NCCS 15 Ausable Valley 50
Individual Results
Boys
1. Dormann (SCS) 19.02
2. Dupuis (AVCS) 19.25
3. Garrant (NCCS) 20.21
4. S. Prial (SCS) 21.04
5. Thayer (SCS) 21.07
6. Barnes (SCS) 21.48
7. Lynch (SCS) 22;02
8. Semenaro (AVCS) 22.22
9. Hamel (SCS) 22.56
10.Coffman (NCCS) 22.59
11. Lepage (NCCS) 23.17
12. Boissey (SCS) 24.50
13. Watson (NCCS) 25.41
14. Breen (SCS) 25.44
15. Billiter (NCCS) 25.59
Girls
1. Boulds (SCS) 22.03
2. Denial (SCS) 22.30
3. Mesec (SCS) 24.36
4. Cone (NCCS) 26.00
5. L.williams (NCCS) 26.09
6. Denis (SCS) 26.41
6. Thayer (SCS) 26.49
7. Deso (NCCS) 27.04
8. Hamel (SCS) 28.09
9. Miner (SCS) 28.38
10. Ducharme (NCCS) 30.07
11. Hodgson (AVCS) 31.24
12. Labarge (NCCS) 32.45
13. Gravatt (AVCS) 34.37
14. M. Williams (NCCS) 35.16
15. Welch (NCCS) 36.44
Boys
Ti 30 vs Plattsburgh 26
Ti 24 Vs Lake Placid 35
Ti 15 vs Moriah/Boquet Valley 50 (3 runners)
Ti 15 vs Seton 50 Catholic (4 runners)
Lake Placid34 vs Plattsburgh 25
Lake Placid15 Vs Seton Catholic 50
Lake Placid 15 vs Moriah/Boquet Valley 50
Plattsburgh 15 vs Seton Catholic 50
Plattsburgh 15 vs Moriah/Boquet Valley. 50
Moriah/Boquet Valley vs Seton Catholic NO SCORE
Girls
Ti 20 vs Moriah/Boquet Valley 42
Ti 24 vs Plattsburgh 35
Plattsburgh 25 vs Moriah/Boquet Valley 30
Moriah/Boquet Valley 15 vs Lake Placid 50 (4 runners)
Moriah/Boquet Valley 15 vs Seton Catholic 50 (3 runners)
Ti 15 vs Lake Placid 50
Ti 15 vs Seton Catholic 50
Plattsburgh15 vs LP 50
Plattsburgh 15 vs Seton 50
Seton Catholic vs Lake Placid NO SCORE
CAMP DUDLEY — It was a five team race as Moriah/Boquet Valley played host to Ti, Lake Placid, Plattsburgh and Seton Catholic.
The Sentinels came out on top in both the boys on girls races to earn a clean sweep of the event.
On the boys side, Lake Placid’s Aidan Fay set a new course record with a time of 18:36.
Sam Dejordy of Seton Catholic with Ti’s Garret Beebe came in second and third, respectively.
It was a well fought race as Plattsburgh’s Connor Duda finished fourth at 19:41, with Seton Catholic’s Max Grafstein rounding out the top five.
On the girls side, Ti completed the four team sweep to run away with the win.
It started with Avery Blanchard setting a new course record with her time of 22.10, a full three minutes ahead of Plattsburgh’s Elizabeth Chase who finished second.
Blue Bomber Holly Erenstone rounded out the top three with teammate Harley Cohen coming in fifth. The Lake Placid duo sandwiched Abby McLean of Plattsburgh in the standings.
