CHAMPLAIN — It was a tale of two halves for the Cougars. In a battle of the final two undefeated teams in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference, NCCS fell 56-35 to the Chiefs.
It was a great game as it went into the break with the score tied at 21. Adjustments, and mistakes, were made as the second half went on and Saranac pulled away. The Cougars were a shell of themselves in the second period as they made mistakes on the court, and mental, as the lead increased.
NCCS coach Robb Garrand said he was hopeful for a better battle between the teams, but the Chiefs were the better team that night.
Sydney Myers showed she is one of the top players in the CVAC as she disrupted the Cougars on both ends of the floor. She finished the night with a game high 22 points with Brenna Ducatte adding 17.
Callie Racine led NCCS with 15 points while Desiree Dubois added nine.
“Following the half, Saranac went on a run and we began to feel sorry for ourselves and during many moments beat ourselves,” Garrand said. “Saranac is a fundamentally sound team. With a team like Saranac, you can’t have the turnovers we had. We will grow from this experience.”
—
Saranac 56, Northeastern Clinton 35
SCS (56)
Dennis 1-14, Parker 3-0-9, Pellerin 1-0-2, Myers 10-2-22, Brault 1-0-2, Ducatte 5-4-17. TOTALS: 21-6-56
NCCS (35)
LaFountain 2-1-5, Laci Roberts 2-0-6, Dubois 2-5-9, Racine 5-4-15. TOTALS: 11-10-35
Halftime- Tied, 21-21
3 point goals- SCS 7, NCCS 3
Northern Adirondack 36
AuSable Valley 35
CLINTONVILLE — The game wasn’t decided until the final buzzer sounded. It gave the Patriots their first conference loss, as they fell to the Bobcats, 36-35
It almost ended in an impressive come from behind win for AuSable, trailing 21-9 at halftime. Their rally just came up short as NAC was able to keep them at bay as the second half poured on. The Bobcats kept themselves in the hunt for the conference crown, with their only loss coming to the undefeated Saranac.
Abby Peryea was again the spark NAC needed, leading her team with 16 points. Mackenna LaBarge added 9.
The Patriots saw two players reach double figures as Brooklyn Douglass led the team with 14 points. Lilley Keyser poured in 10 points, as the team attempted their rally.
—
Northern Adirondack 36, AuSable Valley 35
NAC (36)
LaBarge 4-0-9, Moore 1-1-3, McDonald 1-0-3, I. Gilmore 1-1-3, Charland 1-0-2, A. Peryea 6-3-16. TOTALS: 14-5-36.
AVCS (35)
Richards 1-0-3, Hickey 0-0-0, Keyser 2-5-10, B. Douglass 5-3-14, Hoehn 1-2-4, L. Douglass 0-0-0, Shambo 2-0-4. TOTALS: 11-10-35
Halftime- NAC 21-9
3 point goals- NAC (3) LaBarge, McDonald, A. Peryea. AVCS (2) Douglass, Richards
Peru 57
Beekmantown 49
PERU — The Nighthawks and Eagles battled fiercely Wednesday night, with Peru defending home court, 57-49.
It was a back and forth contest that the Nighthawks were able to stymie any run Beekmantown tried to make. The game was settled in the paint as both teams didn’t find success from range. Peru’s Zoey Snider was tasked with defending the toughest players and did her job well as the Eagles were unable to find a good rhythm.
Nighthawk Reese Duprey was a force to be reckoned with recording a double-double. She was dominant on the boards with 18 rebounds and 18 points. Vanessa Lawyer was just a rebound short of joining Duprey, finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Grace McCasland led Beekmantown with 12 points. No other Eagle was able to cross the double digit mark.
“Tonight was an overall great team effort. We brought high energy right from the start and finally were able to execute the little parts of the game we have been practicing. It was great to see the girls work hard from start to finish and get a solid win under us,” Peru head coach Brittany Marshall said. “Beekmantown was a great match for us; our energy and work ethic is what allowed us to come out on top tonight.”
—
Peru 57, Beekmantown 49
BCS (49)
Castine 4-0-8, McCasland 5-1-12, Gregoire 2-0-4, Proper 2-0-4, Lapier 0-0-0, Parliament 6-4-16, Mese 0-0-0, Chapman 1-0-2, Laburge 0-0-0, Barnes 1-0-3. TOTALS: 21-5-49
PCS (57)
D. Snider 4-3-12, Prescott 0-0-0, Z. Snider 0-0-0, Berry 0-0-0, Duprey 8-2-18, Lawyer 5-1-11, Gushlaw-Mirville 3-0-6, Corral 0-0-0, St. Denis 5-0-10. TOTALS: 25-6-57
Halftime- Peru, 32-24
3 point goals- Peru (1); D. Snider. Beekmantown (2); McCasland 1, Barnes 1
Ticonderoga 47
Saranac Lake 42
SARANAC LAKE — The Sentinels hit the road and came home with their first division win against the Red Storm. It didn’t come easy as the final wasn’t decided until the final minutes, 47-42.
Ti took a 25-18 lead into the break and held onto the game, despite all the efforts from Saranac Lake. Both teams shot the lights out from behind the arch with a combined nine. The Red Storm made five, with Kylee Meyer making four.
Meyer led her team with 18 points, while Phoebe Peer added 14.
The Sentinels had three players reach double digits. Sophia Dorsett led all scorers with 20 points, and teammates Cassidy Mattison and Keira Bechard contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.
—
Ticonderoga 47, Saranac Lake 42
TCS (47)
Moore 1-3-6, Dorsett 7-3-20, Mattison 4-3-11, Sutphen 0-0-0, Charboneau 0-0-0, Whitford 0-0-0, Bechard 4-2-10 TOTALS: 16-11-47
SLCS (42)
Akey 0-0-0, Denkenberger 0-0-0, Yando 0-0-0, Moody-Durant 1-0-3, Meyer 7-0-18, Ladue 0-0-0, Cirikovic 2-0-4, Peer 5-4-14, Dann 1-0-2, Small 0-1-1 TOTALS: 16-5-42
Halftime- Ti, 25-18
3 point goals- Ticonderoga (4) Moore 1, Dorsett 3. Saranac Lake (5) Moody-Durant 1, Meyer 4
Seton Catholic 47
Crown Point 19
CROWN POINT — The Knights hit the road and came out victorious against the Panthers, 47-19, in Mountain Valley Athletic Conference play.
Seton deployed an aggressive pressing and half court defensive game to keep Crown Point off balance all night. It was a defensive battle in the first half, as neither could make a bucket, as both teams struggled into halftime with a Knights 14-6 advantage.
Madyson Whalen set the tone for Seton Catholic with 11 points. Grace Trombley added 8 points.
Crown Point’s Gabrielle Mazzotte had a double-double in the losing effort. She led her team with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Abby Lamotte chipped in with seven.
They are really fast, have quick hands and are In terrific game shape,” Panthers head coach Chris Mazzotte said. “We just weren’t ready for that kind of quickness. We had a tough shooting night due in part to their defensive pressure and could not get into any kind of rhythm on offense.”
—
Seton Catholic 47, Crown Point 19
SC (47)
Hughes 2-0-4, Langlois 3-9-6, Whalen 5-1-11, G. Trombley 3-2-8, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Conti 2-1-5, Lawliss 2-0-2, Johnston 2-1-5, Pearl 3-0-6, Allen 0-0-0 TOTALS: 21-5-47
CP (19)
Thomas 1-0-2, Mazzotte 3-3-10, M. Duprey 0-0-0, Greenan 0-0-0, Lamotte 2-3-7, B. Duprey 0-0-0. TOTALS: 6-6-19
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 14-6
3 point goals- Crown Point (1) Mazzotte
Schroon Lake 50
Bolton 45
BOLTON — Schroon Lake had a test but came out on the winning side as they stayed undefeated topping Bolton, 50-45.
The halftime saw the Wildcats hold a slim lead at 26-25. Both teams fought back and forth throughout the night but Schroon Lake was great at answering any Eagle run. It would stay tight as the second half moved on as the game wasn’t decided until the final minutes.
Brittany Mieras led Schroon Lake with 19 points, as Bolton head coach Luke Schweickert called her a great shooter. Dakotah Cutting added 16 and was a terror for the Eagles to contain.
Jadynn Egloff once again showed the shooting prowess that has made her one of the top scorers in Section VII. Her 19 and Jane Pfau’s 10 points helped keep Bolton in the game.
“Our Girls are really playing hard, and continue to improve,” Schweikert said.
—
Schroon Lake 50, Bolton 45
SL (50)
D.Cutting 8-0-16, Phillips 1-0-2, K.Cutting 0-1-1, Baker 3-1-8, Mieras 7-0-19, Shaughnessy 2-0-4. TOTALS: 21-1-50
BCS (45)
Egloff 9-2-22, Hubert 2-0-4, Pfau 4-0-10, Kelley 3-1-7, Moskov 1-0-2, Huck 0-0-0. TOTALS: 19-3-45
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 26-25
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (6) Baker 1, Mieras 5, Bolton (4) Pfau 2, Egloff 2
Keene 41
Willsboro 20
KEENE VALLEY — The Warriors started hot against the Beavers, but adjustments were made and Keene pulled away with a 41-20 victory.
Willsboro started the contest on a 10-0 run before Keene got going. Rallying from that deficit, the Beavers were able to take a 16-13 lead at halftime. They came out of the break on fire with an 18 point third and never looked back. The win would pull Keene over .500 for the season.
Once again Haylie Buysse stole the show with a double-double leading all scorers with 19 points. Marley Harmer added in 15, as the pair both made three 3-pointers.
The Warriors were led by the duo of Mallory Arnold and McKinley Belzile, who each scored six.
“I was very pleased with the composure and maturity of my seniors this evening, they made the necessary adjustments to bring the game to a 16-13 at halftime,” Beavers head coach Joshua Whitney said. “All in all a great night of basketball.”
—
Keene 41, Willsboro 20
WCS (20)
Nolette 1-0-3, Arnold 4-2-6, Benway 2-1-2, Crowningshield 1-0-3, Belzile 2-0-6, Harrison 2-1-3.
KCS (41)
Van Ness 1-0-2, Shambo 1-0-2, Harmer 6–1-16, Buysse 8-1–19, Jones 0-0-0, A Smith 0-0-0, V. Smith 0-0-0.
Halftime- Keene, 16-13
3 point goals- KCS (8) Harmer 3, buysse 3, nolette 1, crowningshield 1
Indian Lake/Long Lake 34
Tupper Lake 10
LONG LAKE — It was all offense in the first half as the Orange topped the visiting Lumberjacks, 34-10.
IL/LL was able to corral Tupper Lake for the entire game as they worked to a 28-10 halftime lead. The second half slowed down as neither team could find the bottom of the bucket with the point difference being 6-2.
Kaitlyn Cannon led the Orange making two of the team’s three pointers. She had a game high 18 points. Marilla Liddle added five points in the winning effort.
—
Indian Lake/Long Lake 34, Tupper Lake 10
TL (10)
McBroom 2-2-6, Martin 0-0-0, Bissonette 0-0-0, Sorensen 1-0-2, Lilley 0-0-0, Cabral 0-0-0, Beck 0-0-0, Tower 0-2-2. TOTALS: 3-4-10
IL/LL (34)
Zumpano 1-0-3, Vaughn 0-0-0, Sotomayor 0-0-0, Hample 0-0-0, Cannan 7-2-18, Strader 0-0-0, Staniford 2-0-4, Puterko 2-0-4, Liddle 2-0-5. TOTALS: 14-2-34
Halftime- IL/LL, 28-8
3 point goals- IL/LL (4) Cannan 2, Zumpano, Liddle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.