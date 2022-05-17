PERU — Saranac’s track and field team took the girls’ and boys’ sides of a competitive Champlain Valley Athletic Conference matchup at Peru, Tuesday.
The boys’ contest was a bit closer, with the Chiefs coming out on top, 72-60, while the Saranac girls won, 97-39.
BOYS
Andrew Denial helped the Saranac squad to three event wins while Dylan Medley contributed to two to help lead the Chiefs in the victory.
Denial’s wins came in the 1600- and 3200-meters while also running in the 3200-meter relay. Medley joined him in that relay while also helping the team take the 1600-meter relay.
Ryan Squire and Schlitt had strong days for the Nighthawks in the loss, with Schlitt winning the 100- and 200-meters while Squire won the 400-meters. They both ran in the victorious 400-meter relay group.
Editor’s Note: Schlitt’s name was not on the Peru roster provided to the Press-Republican.
GIRLS
Zoe Rainville played a part in three event wins for the Saranac girls, winning the 200-meters and helping win the 400- and 1600-meter relays.
Sienna Boulds, Marissa Davis, Lavigne, Marissa LeDuc, Grace Damiani and Brenna Ducatte each were a part of two event wins in the dominant meet for the Chiefs.
Maggie Garrow was strong for the Nighthawk girls in their defeat, winning the 800-meters and helping the team to a win in the 3200-meter relay.
Editor’s Note: Lavigne’s name was not on the Saranac roster provided to the Press-Republican.
—
Boys
Saranac 72, Peru 60
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SCS (Denial, Medley, Cayea, Reyes), 9:02.
110 hurdles- 1, Fleury, SCS, 17.4.
100- 1, Schlitt, PCS, 11.4.
1600- 1, Denial, SCS, 4:56.6.
400 relay- 1, PCS (Crawford, Hansen, Squire, Schlitt).
400- 1, Squire, PCS, 54.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 1:06.
800- 1, Recore, PCS, 2:17.8.
200- 1, Schlitt, PCS, 23.8.
3200- 1, Denial, SCS, 10:44.6.
1600 relay- 1, SCS (Balch, Medley, Norcross, Harkness), 3:43.8.
High jump- 1, McCoy, SCS, 5-6.
Long jump- 1, Daniels, SCS, 16-9.75.
Triple jump- 1, Lancto, PCS, 35-0.
Shot put- 1, Hunter, PCS, 38-11.5.
Discus- 1, Ashley, SCS, 131-1.75.
—
Girls
Saranac 97, Peru 39
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, PCS (Breen, E. Garrow, Davey, M. Garrow), 10:36.
100 hurdles- 1, Swyers, PCS, 17.1.
100- 1, Davis, SCS, 13.2.
1500- 1, Boulds, SCS, 5:17.7.
400 relay- 1, SCS (Ubl, Rainville, Davis, Lavigne) 52.8.
400- 1, Ducatte, SCS, 1:04.5.
400 hurdles- 1, Leduc, SCS, 1:15.4.
800- 1, M. Garrow, PCS, 2:33.5.
200- 1, Rainville, SCS, 27.8.
3000- 1, Boulds, SCS, 11:50.4.
1600 relay- 1, SCS (Bould, Lavigne, Rainville, Ducatte), 4:20.05.
High jump- 1, Damiani, SCS, 4-10.
Long jump- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 14-10.
Triple jump- 1, Damiani, SCS, 31-3.5.
Shot put- 1, Jean-Pierre, SCS, 32-6.
Discus- 1, Ashline, PCS, 87.
PLATTSBURGH 90, BEEKMANTOWN 37
BEEKMANTOWN 64, PLATTSBURGH 60
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets and Eagles battled to a split meet, with the Plattsburgh girls and Beekmantown boys coming out on top in the different sides of the contest.
GIRLS
Haley LaDue had a massive night for the Hornets, winning the 100- and 200-meter events and helping the squad take the 400- and 1600-meter relays.
Gianna Coryea had a strong night as well, winning the 1500- and 3000-meters and assisting in the 3200-meter relay win.
Katie Bishop snagged a win in the shot put for the Eagles.
BOYS
Connor Goodwin played a part in three event wins to help the Beekmantown boys edge out Plattsburgh, winning the 1600- and 800-meters and running in the first-place 1600-meter relay group.
Jonathan Slick won the 3200-meters and helped the team to a win in the 3200-meter relay to also help the Beekmantown squad.
Ethan Mulholland grabbed two event wins while Owen Mulligan finished with three to pace the Plattsburgh boys in the hard-fought loss.
—
Girls
Plattsburgh High 90, Beekmantown 37
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, PHS (Bruso, Clermont, Bilow, Coryea).
100 hurdles- 1, Laundry, PHS, 18.3.
100- 1, LaDue, PHS, 13.4.
1500- 1, Coryea, PHS, 5:41.7.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Ladue, Snide, Sorensen, Boule), 55.4
400- 1, Demeter, BCS, 1:12.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Bruso, PHS, 1:21.4.
800- 1, Dator, BCS, 2:48.4.
200- 1, LaDue, PHS, 28.4.
3000- 1, Coryea, PHS, 12:33.
1600 relay- 1, PHS (Ladue, Clermont, Bruso, Bilow), 4:45.6.
High jump- 1, Laundry, PHS, 4-4.
Long jump- 1, Snide, PHS, 14-10.
Triple jump- 1, Laundry, PHS, 31-5.
Shot put- 1, Bishop, BCS, 27-1.25.
Discus- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 95-5.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 64, Plattsburgh High 60
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, BCS (Bibeau, Sound, Nelson, Slick), 11:12.7.
110 hurdles- 1, Page, BCS, 18.6.
100- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 11.3.
1600- 1, Goodwin, BCS, 4:43.9.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Anderson, Meyer, Baker, Mulligan), 46.9.
400- 1, VanAlphen, BCS, 58.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Fitzwater, PHS, 1:06.2.
800- 1, Goodwin, BCS, 2:07.6.
200- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 24.0.
3200- 1, Slick, BCS, 11:03.
1600 relay- 1, BCS (Magiera, Viau, Goodwin, Van Alphen).
High jump- 1, Mayatte, BCS.
Long jump- 1, Mulholland, PHS, 39-11.
Triple jump- 1, Mulholland, PHS, 39-11.
Shot put- 1, Eban, PHS, 35-10,5
Discus- 1, Martin, BCS, 100-0.75.
AUSABLE VALLEY 56, LAKE PLACID 56
LAKE PLACID 67, AUSABLE VALLEY 47
LAKE PLACID — The Patriot and Blue Bomber boys tied while the Lake Placid girls flew past AuSable Valley, Tuesday.
Senior Blue Bombers Dan Kelleher, Max Flanigan, Ellen Lansing, Maegan Shambo, Will Hollander and Will Douglas in the team’s Senior Night festivities.
BOYS
Aidan Fay was a part of four event wins for Lake Placid in the tie, winning the 1600- and 800-meter events and helping win the 3200- and 1600-meter relays.
Flanigan also chipped into two event wins for the Blue Bombers, winning the triple jump and helping Fay in the 1600-relay.
Dominick LaPier led the way for AuSable, winning the 110- and 400-meter hurdles and helping the Patriots to a 400-meter relay win.
GIRLS
Lansing and Harley Cohen powered the Blue Bomber girls in their win.
Lansing took wins in the 400-hurdles and triple jump and joined Cohen as a part of the first-place relay group in the 3200-meter relay.
Cohen also finished first in the 1500- and 3000-meter events.
Emma Pelkey stood out for the Patriots in their loss, winning 100-, 200- and 400-meters.
—
Girls
Lake Placid 67, AuSable Valley 47
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, LPCS (Cohen, Lansing, Morrelli, Erenstone), 13:14.4.
100 hurdles- 1, Shambo, LPCS, 21.6.
100- 1, Pelkey, AVCS, 13.6.
1500- 1, Cohen, LPCS, 6:35.7.
400 relay- 1, LPCS (Boutelle, Pepe, Van Ness, Jones), 1:00.
400-.1, Pelkey, AVCS, 1:08.
400 hurdles- 1, Lansing, LPCS, 1:31.1.
800- 1, Hodgson, AVCS, 3:38.
200- 1, Pelkey, AVCS, 29.1.
3000- T1, Erenston, Cohen, LPCS, 14:35.
1600 relay- 1, LPCS (Boutelle, Jones, Morrelli, Van Ness), 5:25.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Andrews, AVCS, 12-5.
Triple jump- 1, Lansing, LPCS, 26-2.25.
Shot put- 1, Shambo, LPCS, 22-4.
Discus- 1, Bushey, AVCS, 72-5.
—
Boys
AuSable Valley 56, Lake Placid 56
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, LPCS (Fay, Scanio, Ruppert, Douglas), 10:55.9.
110 hurdles- 1, LaPier, AVCS, 22.0.
100- 1, Roth, LPCS, 12.7.
1600- 1, Fay, LPCS, 5:23.4.
400 relay- 1, AVCS (LaPier, Brandt, Sucharzewski, Smith, Raddex), 52.0.
400- 1, Douglas, LPCS, 57.5.
400 hurdles- 1, LaPier, AVCS, 1:21.
800- 1, Fay, LPCS, 2:25.
200- 1, Smith, AVCS, 26.4.
3200- 1, Scanio, LPCS, 11:34.
1600 relay- 1, LPCS (Flanigan, Fay, Douglas, Hollander), 4:14.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Sucharzewski, AVCS, 15-6.75.
Triple jump- 1, Flanigan, LPCS, 31-9.5.
Shot put- 1, LeFevre, AVCS, 30-8.
Discus- 1, Benware, AVCS, 87-11.
MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 63, SETON CATHOLIC 58
MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 62, SETON CATHOLIC 44
WESTPORT — Moriah/Boquet Valley took both sides of a home meet against the Knights.
GIRLS
Julianna Reimersma, Sophia Mckiernan and Alexis Baumann were all multiple event winners for Moriah/Boquet Valley. Reimersma took the win in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter, the long jump, and was also a part of the winning 1600-meter relay, as well as Baumann and Mckiernan.
Baumann also secured the triple jump, while Mckiernan won in the 100- and 400-meter hurdles.
“A close meet between the two teams with good sportsmanship and athletes cheering for each other to do their best,” Moriah/Boquet Valley coach Luis Garnica said.
Seton Catholic’s Faline Yang, Megan Mast and Abby Pearl all won multiple events.
BOYS
For the boys, Aiden Lobdell, Jackson Hooper, Cole Simmer and Judah Rutz all recorded multiple event wins.
Rutz, Hooper and Lobdell won in the 400-meter relay as a team alongside Ezra Wkin. In the 1600-meter relay, Simmer, Lobdell and Rutz competed with Gage Perry for the first place finish.
Lobdell also won in the 100 dash and 200-meter, while Simmer took the top spot in the 400-meter.
The Knights were led by Aiden Pearl, Max Grafstein, Sam DeJordy and Gavin Bobbie, who all won in multiple events.
Garnica said he was thankful to Ticonderoga for hosting on Moriah/Boquet Valley’s Senior Night.
—
Girls
Moriah/Boquet Valley 63, Seton Catholic 58
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SC (Whalen, Pearl, Yang, Allen), 12:58
100 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, MBV, 18.9.
100- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 13.9.
1500- 1, Yang, SC, 5:31.
400 relay- 1, SC (Trombley, Whalen, Pearl, Mast), 60.0.
400- 1, Pearl, SC, 1:05.
400 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, MBV, 1:26.
800- 1, Yang, SC, 2:45.
200- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 29.4.
3000- 1, Yang, SC, 12:33.
1600 relay- 1, MBV (Baumann, Bisselle, McKiernan,Riemersma), 5:06.
High jump- 1, Mast, SC, 4-2
Long jump- 1, Riemersma, MBV, 13-11.5
Triple jump- 1, Baumann, MBV, 27-3.5
Shot put- 1, Giovazzino, MBV, 26-6.
Discus- 1, Madill, MBV, 61-3.
—
Boys
Moriah/Boquet Valley 62, Seton Catholic 44
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SC (Pearl, Grafstein, Dejordy, Guay), 10:10.
110 hurdles- 1, Smith, MBV, 23.8.
100- 1, Lobdell, MBV, 11.7
1600- 1, Grafstein, SC, 5:24.
400 relay- 1, MBV (Rutz, Lobdell, Wekin, Hooper), 48.9.
400- 1, Simmer, MBV, 58.8
400 hurdles- 1, Dejordy, SC, 1:09.
800- 1, Pearl, SC, 2:10.
200- 1, Lobdell, MBV, 24.1.
3200- 1, Anderson, MBV, 12:06.
1600 relay- 1, MBV (Simmer, Lobdell, Perry, Rutz), 3:52.6
High jump- No qualifiers.
Long jump- 1, MBV, 17-9.
Triple jump- Not contested.
Shot put- 1, Bobbie, SC, 38-2.
Discus- 1, Bobbie, SC, 114-6.
