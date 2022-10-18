SARANAC — No matter the opponent, the Chiefs stick to what works: ball control
In Saturday’s 36-6 victory over the visiting Patriots, Saranac used its full stable of running backs to secure the victory.
“It makes us deeper in our playbook and there’s so many guys that can make plays on our team this year that we can give a guy a break after a big play and hopefully set it up for another one,” Chiefs head coach Dylan Everleth said. “It’s just great to have that depth and have that opportunity. Just a great ability to do so many things with these guys.’
Outside of the usual workhorse Nathan Hamel, Saranac saw solid efforts from Alex Clancy and Cayden Bouvia. The team combined for 155 yards on 30 carries.
For quarterback Landen Smith, who had seven carries himself, for 54 yards and two touchdowns, he has the best seat in the house for the rushing attack.
“I love it,” Smith said. “I just hand the ball off, let them do it. It’s fun. I have a front row seat to the show.”
It wasn’t just the offense that came to play, the defense shut down the Patriot offense to 130 yards of total offense. The biggest play for AuSable came late in the fourth when Dylan Bombard bulldozed his way to a 20 yard touchdown.
“I thought it was a good team win,” Everleth said. “We did a lot of really good things today execution wise. We had a great start to the game coming out and putting points on the board and getting stops on defense. I thought we played a very consistent four quarters with not too many mistakes. It’s a good team win going in towards the end of the season and playoffs. It’s a good feeling knowing that we executed well.”
Scoring was broken open early as Saranac scored on its first drive of the game. The Chiefs would actually score on three of their first four possessions.
The first drive saw a little mix of both the run and passing attack as Smith connected on his first three passes, all to Clancy before falling back into their bread and butter of the ground game.
“We just tried to get the ball down there on the first drive and put it in,” Smith said. “It was business as usual. We just wanted to keep rolling.”
To cap off the drive was a punch in from one-yard out from Nathan Hamel.
After a Clancy interception, the Chiefs started in prime field position on the Patriot 40 yard line. It would only take seven plays for the drive to result in a touchdown from Hamel once again.
Saranac’s third drive of the game saw them start near midfield and need only five plays as Smith broke through defenders, scoring from 14 yards out.
Scoring would remain the same until midway through the third quarter. Smith would add his second score of the game scampering in from four yards out.
Caswell McCoy was responsible for Garcia’s second interception of the game, and the Chiefs would respond with a touchdown for the second time. This time, Clancy would dash in for a 21-yard touchdown to finalize scoring for Saranac. It was another solid drive as the team moved 65 yards in six plays.
AuSable would answer with a solid drive of their own. The ground game had consistent success as they moved 57 yards in 10 plays. The 20-yard touchdown run from Dylan Bombard would make sure the Patriots were not shutout.
Both teams return to action Friday, when AuSable Valley hosts Plattsburgh and Moriah hosts Saranac. Both opponents are coming off firsts of the season. Plattsburgh got its first win of the season, while Moriah suffered its first loss. Both games are slated for 7:30 p.m. kickoffs.
For the Chiefs, it will be slightly different as their home games are played on Saturday. Everleth said the shorter week will still be business as usual.
“With a short week we want to give the players the weekend to get ourselves healed up and our heads back,” he said. “Next week practice we’ll take it the same way we do. Go in and have a good week of practice, good week of execution and hopefully win a good one.”
