Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 9:31 pm
Saranac's Nolan Miner controls the puck during the second period of a sectional semifinal hockey game against SLP on Friday, at Ameri-Can North Sports Center.
Saranac 1
SLP 0 (OT)
--
Saranac 1, SLP 0 (OT)
SLP;0;0;0;0;—;0
SCS;0;0;0;1;—;1
Overtime- 1, SCS, Miner (E. Barnes, O'Connell)
Shots- SCS, 45-31.
Saves- B. Munn, SLP, 44. Mitchell, SCS, 31.
