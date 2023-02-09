PERU — Even with a loss on Senior Night, in CVAC play, Peru’s coach Brittany Marshall couldn’t have been more proud of her team.
“I am very proud of how this team never gives up and fights hard until the end,” Marshall said. “Tonight was extra special as we honored our two seniors; Ashley Brousseau and Emma St. Denis. Another great effort from every member of our team.”
It was a tough night for the Nighthawks as Saranac continued to execute the full-court press to grab an early lead. Once the Chiefs had the lead, they never looked back and only expanded the gap between the two teams.
The duo of Sydney Myers and Brenna Ducatte were at it again, leading Saranac in points. The pair combined for 31 points as they both made two shots from deep.
Reese Duprey was tied for the scoring high for Peru with nine points. Vanessa Lawyer also hit the mark with all of her points coming from behind the arc, making three threes.
“Our girls played extremely tough tonight,” Marshall said. “Saranac is a very talented and disciplined team. We had difficulties breaking their press which led to them getting a lead quick.”
Saranac rose to a 17-1 record as they are on an astounding 15 game winning streak. Peru fell to 8-8 overall.
—
Saranac 53, Peru 28
SCS (53)
Mulverhill 1-0-2, Pellerin 2-0-6, Denis 3-0-7, Brown 0-0-0, Parker 1-0-3, Myers 8-0-18, Brault 1-1-3, Ducatte 5-1-13, Fay 1-0-2. TOTALS: 22-2-54
PCS (28)
D. Snider 0-0-0, L. Prescott 0-0-0, Z Snider 0-0-0, B Berry 0-0-0, R Duprey 4-1-9, V Lawyer 3-0-9, Gushlaw-Mirville 1-0-2, M Corral 0-0-0, E St. Denis 2-0-4, A Brousseau 2-0-4. TOTALS: 12-1-28
Halftime- Saranac, 33-6
3 point goals- Saranac (8); Pellerin (2), Denis, Parker, Myers (2), Ducatte (2). Peru (3); Lawyer (3)
NCCS 52
PLATTSBURGH 23
CHAMPLAIN — As the season winds down, Cougars head coach Robb Garrand still finds places his team can work on, as they improved to 15-4, while topping the Hornets, 52-23.
“The girls played well defensively and gave great effort,” Garrand said. “We still need to finish some of the easy ones. I’m proud of how well they are working together.”
NCCS was strong in the first half as the offense was clicking on all cylinders. The Cougars found themselves up 26-9 as the break came.
Cora Long led Plattsburgh with eight points, which includes two of the team’s four three-pointers.
But, the star of the night was Cougar Bailee LaFountain, who had a game high 22 points. Desiree Dubois who added 12.
“Coach Mazzella works hard and puts a lot of outside time into his program and it shows as their program continues to grow as they picked up several good wins this season,” Garrand said.
—
Northeastern Clinton 52, Plattsburgh 23
PHS (23)
Crahan 1-0-3, Hewson 2-0-5, Long 3-0-8, Gorham 1-0-2, Hemingway 0-0-0, Fitzwater 1-0-2, Barcomb 0-0-0, Detulleo 0-1-1, Battinelli 1-0-2. TOTALS: 9-1-23
NCCS (52)
Hite 0-0-0, LaFountain 8-6-22, Laci Roberts 2-1-7, Lexi Roberts 0-0-0, Turner 3-0-6, Dubois 5-1-12, Racine 1-1-3, Trudo 1-0-2, Turner 3-0-6. TOTALS: 20-9-52
Halftime- NCCS, 26-9
3 point goals- NCCS 3, PHS 4
AuSable Valley 54
Moriah 31
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots were sharp from deep as they blew past the Vikings, 54-31. AuSable improved to 8-6 on the season while Moriah dropped to 7-9.
The Patriots made five shots behind the arc with Moriah only making two. The difference was more than that as AuSable was able to find balanced scoring across the squad. All five starters for the Patriots found the bottom of the bucket.
None was more efficient than Lilley Keyser who scored a game high 16 points. Brooklyn Douglass was right on her heels with 12, including two shots from deep. Reese Shambo added 10.
The Vikings struggled to find consistency on the offensive end with Ally Bosarge had a team high six points.
—
AuSable Valley 54, Moriah 31
MCS (31)
Marcia 1-0-2, Harrington 1-0-2, Eichen 1-0-2, Nephew 1-0-2, Cheney 0-0-0, Anderson 0-0-0, Belden 2-0-4, Bosarge 2-0-6, PinHeiro 0-0-0, Trow 0-0-0, Mascarenas 0-0-0, Gaddor 5-3-13. TOTALS: 13-3-31
AVCS (54)
Richards 2-0-5, Hickey 1-1-4, Keyser 5-5-16, B. Douglass 5-0-12, Hoehn 3-1-7, L. Douglass 0-0-0, Shambo 5-0-10, Egglefield 0-0-0, Lincoln 0-0-0, Lawrence 0-0-0, Depo 0-0-0. TOTALS: 21-7-54.
Halftime- AVCS, 32-18
3 point goals- AVCS (5) B. Douglass 2, Richards, Hickey, Keyser MORIAH (2) Bosarge
CHAZY 40
WILLSBORO 30
CHAZY — Second half adjustments were made and the Eagles were able to hold off the Warriors, 40-30, notching their eighth straight victory. With the win, Chazy improved to 8-7 on the season.
“Just a few weeks ago we were sitting at 2-7 and talked about how the season is still in front of us,” Chazy head coach Josh Howell said. “The girls have responded and put together six straight wins. I couldn’t be more proud of these girls and the effort they continue to give.”
Carly LaPierre got things going for the Eagles with eight of her 16 points in the opening quarter. Howell said her inside presence set the tone early in the game and got them great looks from behind the arc, which Chazy was able to make some big shots.
Emma Howell had four of the Eagles’ five threes, which far outweighed Willsboro’s one. Emma was second on the team with 15 points scored.
Isabella Harrison got things going early for the Warriors, but was shut down in the second half. She led her team with 10 points.
“It was a great team win tonight,” Josh Howell said. “I thought we played really well on defense and in the second half did a much better job on Harrison, who is an outstanding player. We got after it on the defensive boards, limiting their second chance opportunities, which hurt us in the first half.”
—
Chazy 40, Willsboro 30
WCS
Harrison 5-0-10, Arnold 3-1-7, Maddison 4-0-8, Crowningshield 2-0-4, Belzile 0-1-1. TOTALS: 14-1-30
CCS (40)
LaPierre 8-0-16, Howell 5-1-15, Turek 1-3-5, Dunbar 1-0-3, Schwartz 0-1-1. TOTALS: 15-5-40.
Halftime- Chazy, 25-17
3 point goals- Chazy (5) Howell 4, Dunbar. Willsboro (1) Arnold
MONDAY
KEENE 51
CROWN POINT 24
CROWN POINT — There are times when you try your hardest to focus on one player, but they still get the best of you. That’s what happened in the Beavers’, 51-24 victory over the Panthers.
“Marley Harmer was off and running for Keene,” Crown Point coach Chris Mazzotte said. “Marley scored 28 points and hit 2 three pointers. We had her marked and knew what to expect but she was just too quick.”
Keene improved to over .500 with the win, standing at 8-7. Crown Point dropped to 4-13 on the season.
While Harmer was having herself a game, she wasn’t alone. Haylie Buysse scored 15 with her two threes tying Harmer for the team lead. Their four three-pointers powered the Beavers to a 4-0 advantage from deep.
Mazotte called Gabrielle Mazotte’s team high 14 points a very workmanlike for the team. She worked hard inside with teammates Abby LaMotte and Riley Greenan who contributed 10 and nine rebounds, respectively.
—
Keene 51, Crown Point 24
KCS (51)
Vaness 0-0-0, LaValle 0-0-0, Shambo 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Harmer 12-2-28, Buysse 5-3-15, Jones 2-4-8. TOTALS: 19-9-51
CP (24)
Thomsen 1-0-2, Thomas 0-0-0, Taylor 0-0-0, Mazzotte 5-4-14, M. Duprey 2-0-4, Greenan 1-0-2, Lamotte1-0-2, B. Duprey 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-4-24
Halftime- Keene, 20-5
3 point goals- Keene (4) Harmer 2, Buysse 2.
BOYS
Schroon Lake 60
Willsboro 25
SCHROON LAKE — The Wildcats secured the MVAC Division One Title with their win over the Warriors, 60-25. With the win SLCS improves to 15-2 overall.
The Schroon Lake offense was kickstarted by two players reaching double digits in points as they roared to a 35-10 halftime lead. Willsboro was unable to get into any rhythm as they struggled to find any consistency on offense.
With Isaiah Pelkey’s 12 and Corbin Baker’s 14, the Wildcats found themselves in a smooth operation as they continued to pour on the heat. Both teams would be near equal from behind the arc with a disparity of 3-2 in favor of the host.
Schroon Lake’s Carter Hart led the way making two.
Willsboro’s Eric Arnold would lead the team with 14 points, as the Wildcats fell to 2-10 overall.
“We were able to do a good job tonight of finding the open man and getting some good looks against a scrappy Willsboro team,” Wildcats coach Lee Silvernail said.
—
Schroon Lake 60, Willsboro 25
WCS (25)
Lee 1-0-3, Aubin 0-0-0, Merrill 4-5-14, Jaquish 2-1-5, Hathaway 1-0-2, Crowningshield 0-1-1. TOTALS: 8-7-25
SLCS (60)
N. Melville 5-4-15, Gratto 0-0-0, Hartwell 0-0-0, Hart 2-0-6, Pelkey 6-0-12, Phillips 0-0-0, J Melville 0-0-0, Baker 6-2-14, Brown 3-0-6, Wasif 3-1-7, Armstrong 0-0-0. TOTALS: 25-7-60
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 35-10
3 point goals- SLCS (3) Hart 2, N Melville Willsboro 2 Merrill, Lee
KEENE 63
NEWCOMB 48
NEWCOMB — The Beavers combined to make nine three-pointers as they improved to 12-6, after topping the Mountaineers, 63-48.
Both teams would shoot the lights out from range, as they combined to make 15. It led to an uptempo game with players taking the opportunity to shoot from deep to keep the game tightly contested.
It was unfortunate for Newcomb as any run they went on, Keene would be hit the key shot to stop any chance of making it close. With a halftime lead of 12, the Beavers would maintain a double digit lead until the final whistle sounded.
Logan Bush again did his best to keep Newcomb in the game with a game high 19 points. Micah Armstrong chipped in 14 as the Mountaineers fell to 5-4 on the season.
They were countered by Keene’s Brayden Harmer and Asa Sprague, who combined for 31 points.
—
Keene 63, Newcomb 48
KCS (63)
Caito 3-0-9, Harmer 5-0-12, Morrelli 8-1-18, Gagnon 0-0-0, Sprague 5-0-13, Robjent 2-0-4, Jacobson 3-1-7. TOTALS: 26-2-63
Newcomb (48)
Bush, L 9-0-19, Lamphear 3-0-9, Richards 0-0-0, Bush, E 2-0-6, Alvarez 0-0-0, Armstrong 6-2-14. TOTALS: 20-2-48.
Halftime- Keene, 39-27
3 point goals- Keene 9, Newcomb 6
SETON CATHOLIC 54
CHAZY 41
PLATTSBURGH — The Knights capped off Senior Night with a comeback win against the Eagles.
Junior Aiden Pearl led the way with 16 points as Seton Catholic honored seniors Ashton Guay and JP Gao.
“We received good contributions from everyone on the floor,” Knights coach Larry Converse said. “This has been a year where we have rarely had everyone available, but when we have our entire group, I think we can be pretty good. We were happy to get the win and celebrate our seniors.”
Chazy set the tone early and jumped out to a 10-point lead by the second quarter.
Evan Dwyer and Zamir Foster both chipped in with 16 points for the visitors.
Seton Catholic cut its deficit to three points by halftime and then pulled away in the second half.
Sam DeJordy finished with 13 points, and Oliver Hughes drained three treys. Seniors Gao (9) and Guay (7) combined for 16 points.
—
Seton Catholic 54, Chazy 41
Chazy (41)
LaBarge 0-1-1, Dwyer 6-1-16, McAfee 2-0-5, Salimando 1-0-3, Foster 6-2-16, Cross 0-0-0. Totals: 15-4-41.
Seton Catholic (54)
Guay 1-4-7, DeJordy 6-0-13, Gao 3-0-9, Pearl 6-4-16, Hughes 3-0-9. Totals: 19-8-54.
Halftime- Chazy, 23-20.
3 point goals- Chazy (7) Dwyer 3, McAfee, Salimando, Foster 2. Seton Catholic (8) Guay, DeJordy, Gao 3, Hughes 3.
SATURDAY
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 70
SETON CATHOLIC 35
PLATTSBURGH — The Cougars got out in transition and doubled up the Knights on the scoreboard.
Jordan Brown powered Northeastern Clinton, draining four triples and finishing with 31 points.
Colton Castine, Evan Manor and Steve Garrow contributed 10 points apiece.
Aiden Pearl was a bright spot for Seton Catholic with 23 points.
—
Northeastern Clinton 70, Seton Catholic 35
NCCS (70)
Brown 13-1-31, Prairie 2-0-5, Sisco 1-0-2, Rabideau 0-0-0, Biliter 0-0-0, Magoon 1-0-2, Castine 3-4-10, Manor 4-2-10, Garrow 5-0-10. Totals: 29-7-70.
Seton Catholic (35)
Guay 3-0-6, Gao 1-0-2, Pearl 10-3-23, Grafstein 1-0-2, Hughes 0-0-0, Trazaskos 1-0-2, Waldron 0-0-0, Battige 0-0-0. Totals: 16-3-35.
Halftime- NCCS, 29-12.
3 point goals- NCCS (5) Brown 4, Prairie.
