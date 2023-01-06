PLATTSBURGH — The Saranac boys' hockey team had five different players score goals on Thursday night in a 6-0 victory over Plattsburgh High School in Champlain Valley Athletic action at the Ameri-Can North Sports Center.
Zach O'Connell once again led the way for the Chiefs, who improved to 2-0 in the league and 4-1-2 overall, with two goals and two assists.
Nolan Miner, Landen Duprey, Evan Patrie and Ashtyn Catlin each scored one goal for Saranac.
Catlin also finished with two assists, while Duprey, Miner, Adrian Barnes, Jackson Coryer and Landon Giroux each added one.
Saranac scored two goals in each period.
Mason Patnode (14 saves) and Ben Bassett (3 saves) combined for the shutout in net.
Saranac will be back in action on Saturday at noon at the Ameri-Can North Sports Center versus Rice Memorial, Vt.
Sebastien Eban turned away 22 shots for the Hornets as the Chiefs held a 28-17 edge in shots on goal.
“The effort and eagerness to compete was there tonight, but there's a lot we have to do to improve offensively,” PHS coach Joe Tolosky said. “Give Saranac credit. They're a definite threat in the league.
“A quick shout out to our young goaltender Sebastien Eban. He is working hard to improve his craft and is getting better each and every day.”
