SARANAC — In this low scoring matchup, Peru slipped by Saranac with a 3-0 shutout, Monday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball.
Rachel Madore and Tynicia Hendrix both secured two hits in the win, while winning pitcher Zoey Malcolm recorded two strikeouts.
“Both teams played good defense and both Zoey and Aislyn pitched very well,” Chiefs coach Sam Campbell said. “Peru was able to group five of their eight singles together in the top of the sixth to score their runs.”
For the home team, Aislyn Liberty took the loss in the circle, but also notched two hits at the plate.
“I think it was a great learning experience for our players on how to keep focus on the situational game,” Campbell said. “You can’t relax mentally on defense at any point of the game.”
Peru 3, Saranac 0
SCS 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
PCS 000 003 0 — 3 8 0
Malcolm and Sypek. A. Liberty and Denis. WP- Malcolm. LP- A. Liberty.
TICONDEROGA 24
SARANAC LAKE 5
TICONDEROGA — Adysen Moore had a perfect day at the plate, going 5-for-5 with a double in the Sentinels’ rout of the Red Storm.
Stevie Montville also had three hits in the win with three RBIs, along with Jade Frasier, who went 2-for-3. Sophia Dorsett got two RBIs, while Cassidy Mattison had one.
On Saranac Lake’s side, Kylee Meyer went 3-for-3 with a double in the loss, with Marley Small and Sydney Leeret each blasted a double.
Ticonderoga 24, Saranac Lake 5
SLCS 030 02 — 5 6 5
TCS 690 9X — 24 28 3
Meyer, Goetz (3) and Whitson. Paige and Dorsett. WP- Paige. LP- Dorsett. 2B- Meyer (SLCS), Small (SLCS), Leeret (SLCS), Moore (TCS).
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 10
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
PLATTSBURGH — Behind the pitching duo of Marissa Silver and Calli Fitzwater, who combined for 11 strikeouts, Plattsburgh High took down Northeastern Clinton with a decisive victory.
Lauren Baker recorded a triple while Alyssa Hemingway hit a double for the Hornets. Emma Whalen totaled three hits.
“We played a pretty good game tonight,” PHS coaches Cindy and Joe McMahon said, “We had a few base running mistakes that we need to clean up, but overall we came up with the hits when we needed them.”
“We played pretty good defense behind some good pitching by Silver and Fitzwater,” they said, “Our pitchers did a pretty good job of keeping their hitters off balance most of the game.”
The coaches recognized the two pitchers,Silver and Fitzwater, for their solid game, as Silver is a freshman getting better everyday and Fitzwater is starting to work back from an early-season injury.
Eavan Deso and Bailee Lafountain each rapped one hit in the loss for the Cougars. Lafountain shouldered the loss in the circle.
“Give NCCS credit, they are a tough bunch,” the McMahons said. “Their pitcher was around the plate all game and their defense made some really good plays, specifically, their left fielder Kayleigh Tuttle, who made a couple of nice plays. The rest of their defense all made good plays when they had the chance.”
Plattsburgh High 10, NCCS 2
NCCS 000 101 0 – 2 2 2
PHS 050 041 X — 10 11 2
Lafountain and Bresnahan. Silver, Fitzwater (4) and Hemingway and Duquette (4). WP- Silver. LP- Lafountain. 2B- Hemingway (PHS). 3B- Baker (PHS).
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 24
WILLSBORO 6
ELIZABETHTOWN — Alaina Denton highlighted the day with three doubles for the Griffins en route to a 24-6 win over the Warriors.
Madison Kirkby and Scarlett Behm each recorded a double as well, while Abbey Schwoebel whacked a triple. Boquet Valley coach also noted that freshmen Emma Olcott and Emily Hickey both got their first varsity hits.
Abby Monty got the win in the circle, striking out two and walking four, Schwoebel came in as relief and fanned four batters. Monty and Denton had five hits total, while Sophie Pulsifer had three. Alessia Caputo, Kirkby and Stevie Montville all rapped two.
Boquet Valley 24, Willsboro 6
WICS 002 210 1 — 6 3 4
BV 312 918 X — 24 26 3
Crowningshield, Ford (5) and Harrison. Monty, Schwoebel (5) and Schwoebel, Pulsifer. WP- Monty. LP- Crowningshield. 2B- Kirkby (BV), Denton 3, (BV), Behm (BV). 3B- Schwoebel (BV).
NON-LEAGUE
SATURDAY
SARANAC 24
MASSENA 5
MASSENA — The Chiefs, with the help of 10 insurance runs, made their way by Massena in Game 1 of a doubleheader, 24-5.
Aislyn Liberty picked up the pitching win, striking out six, while also recording two hits herself. Abby Owen also had two hits.
“Aislyn pitched will and we played good defense most of the time,” Saranac coach Sam Campbell said. “We were able to get timely hits, ran the bases well and took full advantage of Massena’s errors.”
For Massena, A. Cromie notched a triple, while N. Tillman and I. Wilson recorded two hits apiece.
Editor’s Note: Full names for Massena were not available by press time.
Saranac 24, Massena 5
MAS 104 000 — 5 7 9
SCS 651 02(10) — 24 11 1
N. Wilson, I. Wilson (3) and Abrantes. A. Liberty and Denis. WP- A. Liberty. LP- N. Wilson. 2B- Cromie (MAS).
SARANAC 16
MASSENA 9
MASSENA — Saranac coach Sam Campbell said both teams handled the elements, particularly the wind, better in this second game of a doubleheader.
Tori Wells rapped a double in the win for the Chiefs, while Hailee Liberty grabbed the pitching win with five strikeouts.
“I felt that we started to really hit the ball hard, better than we have lately,” Campbell said. “Hailee fielded her position well like Aislyn did in game one and we saw the field get a couple secondary runners out.”
Abby Owen and Wells recorded four hits each, Molly Denis had three, while Aislyn and Hailee Liberty had two each.
For the Red Raiders, losing pitcher B. Gushlaw allowed no walks and struck out eight Chief batters. N. Tillman, L Jenson and J. Bay had three hits each.
Editor’s Note: Full names for Massena were not available by press time.
Saranac 16, Massena 9
MAS 001 305 0 — 9 15 4
SCS 206 602 X — 16 17 3
Gushlaw and Jenson. H. Liberty and Denis. WP- H. Liberty. LP- Gushlaw. 2B- Tillman (MAS), Wells (SCS).
FRIDAY
WARRENSBURG 16
TICONDEROGA 1
WARRENSBURG — Section 2’s Warrensburg used a 10-run fourth inning to defeat Ticonderoga.
They also capitalized on the Sentinels’ five errors, according to coach Eric Mullen. Kailey Bacon and Leigha Barnaby hit rapped a double for Warrensburg.
Cassidy Mattison, Kennedy Davis and Alyssa Mydlarz all hit singles, despite the loss.
Warrensburg 16, Ticonderoga 1
TCS 000 10 — 1 3 5
WAR 060 (10)X — 16 11 4
K. Bacon and Bacon. Paige and Dorsett, Moore (3). WP- K. Bacon. LP- Paige. 2B- K. Bacon (WAR), Barnaby (WAR).
CVAC
AUSABLE VALLEY 18
MORIAH 12
MORIAH — Kaydence Hoehn whacked a grand slam as well as a triple to lead the Patriots’ offensive attack in their 18-12, eight-inning win over the Vikings.
Hoehn had three hits total in the win.
For Moriah, Paige Towns, Amelia Kazlo, Sarah Shoobee, Hannah Slattery and Erica Anderson all had two hits in the loss. Anderson even notched two homers, adding a triple as well. Towns had a 3-run double for Moriah.
—
AuSable Valley 18, Moriah 12
MCS 000 902 01 — 12 12 9
AVCS 163 100 07 — 18 7 6
Hickey and Richards. J. Eichen, Kazlo (4) and Anderson. WP- Hickey. LP- Eichen. 2B- Towns (MCS). 3B- Hoehn (AVCS), Anderson (MCS). HR- Hoehn (AVCS), Anderson 2 (MCS).
