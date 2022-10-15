SARANAC — Sydney Myers closed to within one goal of 100 for her varsity career Friday when she scored a goal and added an assist in Saranac’s 3-0 blanking of Peru in Northern Soccer League non-division play.
The Chiefs did all their scoring in the first half.
Olivia Davis opened the scoring after taking a cross from Myers. Myers then tallied to make it 2-0 and Brenna Ducatte closed out the scoring on a breakaway.
Saranac held a 14-2 shot advantage and Grace Damiani needed to make just two saves for the shutout.
Megan Corrow stopped 11 shots for the Nighthawks.
Myers will look to reach the 100-goal milestone tonight when the Chiefs host Saranac Lake at 7 p.m..
PCS 0 0 — 0
SCS 3 0 — 3
First half- 1, SCS, Davis (Myers). 2, SCS, Myers (Brown). 3, SCS, Ducatte.
Shots- Saranac, 14-2.
Saves- Damiani, SCS, 2. Corrow, PCS, 11.
BOQUET VALLEY 0
CHAZY 0, 2 OT
CHAZY — Neither team was able to find the back of the net in regulation and overtime on Chazy’s Senior Night.
Ella Lobdell made eight saves in the Boquet Valley nets and Tess Blair recorded seven stops for the Eagles as both recorded shutouts.
“It was a hard-fought game between two tough league teams,” Chazy coach John Tregan said.
“Abbey Schwoebel and Claire Reynolds played strong games for Boquet Valley while Ava McAuliffe, Avery Parker and Samantha Gonyo-LaFountain played great on the Chazy side.”
BV 0 0 0 0 — 0
CCS 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shots- Chazy, 8-7.
Saves- Lobdell, BVCS, 8. Blair, CCRS, 7.
MORIAH 2
SETON CATHOLIC 1, OT
PLATTSBURGH — Amelia Kazlo’s goal at 5:11 of overtime gave the Vikings a hard-fought win over the Knights.
The contest was scoreless until Grace Trombley tallied to give Seton Catholic the lead just 1:20 into the second half.
Moriah then drew even on Hannah Slattery’s goal at 17:37.
Hannah Gaddor finished with eight saves for the Vikings and Allisyn Johnston nine stops for the Knights.
“This was an exciting game and very back and forth the whole game,” Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said. “I was very proud of our team as we were able to finally get into a rhythm during the second half and string some passes together.
“Tonight was our Senior Night and we honored our five seniors. We’ll use today as momentum as we go into next week.”
MCS 0 1 1 — 2
SC 0 1 0 — 1
Second half- 1, SC, Trombley (Mast), 1:20. 2, MCS, Slattery, 17:37.
First overtime- 3, MCS, Kazlo (Shoobe), 5:11.
Shots- Moriah, 11-9.
Saves- Johnston, SC, 9. Gaddor, MCS, 8.
WILLSBORO 4
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 0
WILLSBORO — Four players scored a goal each to lead the Warriors.
Lexi Nolette and Isabella Harrison tallied in the first half and then Emma Becker and Gabby Marble in the second stanza.
Harrison and Becker each finished with a goal and assist.
“I’m very proud of the seniors tonight stepping up as this was their send-off,” Willsboro coach Justin Drinkwine said. “It was a total team effort.
“Johnsburg/Minerva played hard today and never gave up.”
J/M 0 0 — 0
WCS 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, WICS, Nolette (Harrison), 15:30. 2, WICS, Harrison (Belzile), 35:48.
Second half- 3, WICS, Becker, 8:42. 4, WICS, Marble (Becker), 37:44.
Shots- Willsboro, 30-1.
Saves- Bruno, WICS, 1. Williams, J/M, 20.
KEENE 3
CROWN POINT 1
KEENE VALLEY — Haylie Buysse scored all three of her team’s goals in a victory over the Panthers.
Buysse tallied twice in the first half, with Molly Riggins assisting on both. She then gave Keene a three-goal advantage past the midway point of the second half.
Rylee Rafferty’s goal with 2:31 left in regulation put Crown Point on the board.
CP 0 1 — 1
KCS 2 1 — 3
First half- 1, KCS, Buysse (Riggins), 7:35. 2, KCS, Buysse (Riggins), 33:11.
Second half- 3, KCS, Buysse (LaVallee), 28:33. 4, CPCS, Rafferty (LaFountain), 37:29.
Shots- Keene, 12-8.
Saves- Shaver (2), Blacksmith (5), KCS, 7. Ross, CPCS, 5.
