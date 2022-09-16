SARANAC — Sydney Myers reached the 200-point milestone for her varsity career and Saranac sent an early-season message to the rest of the league in Northern Soccer League play Thursday night with a 7-0 blanking of AuSable Valley.
Myers finished the game with four goals and an assist.
Olivia Davis added two goals for the Chiefs and Brenna Ducatte finished with a goal and four assists.
Saranac held a 2-0 halftime lead and broke the contest open with five tallies after intermission.
Grace Damiani recorded the shutout with seven saves.
“AuSable Valley came out very strong, but we were able to make some adjustments and settle in,” Saranac coach Amber Liberty said. “As a team, we were very excited to support Sydney Myers as she surpassed 200 points for her varsity career at Saranac.
“Brenna Ducatte also had a very strong showing with a goal and four assists. Grace Damiani had a nice game in the net with some great saves. Overall, I am very pleased with our team’s performance tonight.”
—
Saranac 7, AuSable Valley 0
AVCS 0 0 - 0
SCS 2 5 — 7
First half- 1, SCS, Davis (Mulverhill), 21:18. 2, SCS, Myers (Ducatte), 26:28.
Second half- 3, SCS, Davis (Ducatte), 5:44. 4, SCS, Myers (Mulverhill), 6:39. 5, SCS, Ducatte (Myers), 10:12. 6, SCS, Myers (Ducatte), 17:31. 7, SCS, Myers (Ducatte), 34:55.
Shots- Saranac, 19-7.
Saves- Damiani, SCS, 7. Rondeau, AVCS, 13.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 3
BEEKMANTOWN 1
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars scored three goals within a seven-minute span early in the second half to stun the Eagles.
Bryn Hite tallied twice and Bailee Lafountain once for NCCS, which trailed 1-0 at the half on Grace McCasland’s goal for Beekmantown.
“Beekmantown came out strong in the first half and had a couple of good opportunities,” NCCS coach Tim Surprenant said. “As the half went on, we started to play much better. We made a few adjustments at the half and talked about the first 10 minutes. The girls did a good job adjusting and putting the ball in the back of the net.
“Lexi Roberts had an excellent game for us tonight doing the little things that solidified our defense. Luci Brown played a nice game for Beekmantown.”
—
Northeastern Clinton 3, Beekmantown 1
BCS 1 0 — 1
NCCS 0 3 — 3
First half- 1, BCS, McCasland, 27:44.
Second half- 2, NCCS, Hite (Surprenant), 1:03. 3, NCCS, Hite (Arno), 6:11. 4, NCCS, Lafountain, 8:22.
Shots- NCCS, 16-11.
Saves- DuBois, NCCS, 10. Burdo, BCS, 13.
MORIAH 1
CHAZY 0
MINEVILLE — Sophia McKiernan’s goal, off a Dava Marcil assist, was the margin of difference as the Vikings edged the Eagles. The game-winning goal came with 17:44 gone in the second half.
Moriah got a strong performance in net from Hannah Gaddor, who posted the shutout by turning away 17 Chazy shots. Tess Blair finished with 10 saves in the Eagles’ nets.
—
Moriah 1, Chazy 0
CCS 0 0 — 0
MCS 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, MCS, McKiernan (Marcil), 17:44.
Shots- Chazy, 19-11.
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 17. Blair, CCRS, 10.
SETON CATHOLIC 3
SARANAC LAKE 1
PLATTSBURGH — Madyson Whalen scored all three of her team’s goals as the Knights defeated the Red Storm.
Whalen gave Seton Catholic the lead for good with a first-half marker and was credited with a goal off a Saranac Lake defensive miscue to make it 2-0 with 16:58 gone in the second half.
Chloe Skiff tallied the lone Red Storm goal, which cut her team’s deficit to 2-1 at the time.
“It was nice to get back into the win column against a new opponent in our division,” Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said. “We came into the game with a couple of goals in mind and we were able to accomplish them. It was an entire team effort and I’m really proud of how well we worked together throughout the entire game.
“Tyler Burth and keeper Karlie Goetz both played very well for Saranac Lake.”
—
Seton Catholic 3, Saranac Lake 1
SLCS 0 1 — 1
SCS 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, SC, Whalen (Pearl), 19:23.
Second half- 2, SC, Whalen (SLCS own goal), 16:58. 3, SLCS, Skiff, 27:31. 4, SC, Whalen (Rock-Perez), 32:33.
Shots- Seton Catholic, 15-3.
Saves- Johnston, SC, 3. Goetz (9), Whitson (2), SLCS, 11.
BOQUET VALLEY 5
LAKE PLACID 0
WESTPORT — Claire Reynolds was too much for the Blue Bombers.
Reynolds scored all five of her team’s goals, including four in the second half, to lead the Griffins to a shutout win.
Abbey Schwoebel assisted on two of Reynolds’ goals and Ella Lobdell needed to make just one save in net for the shutout.
—
Boquet Valley 5, Lake Placid 0
LP 0 0 — 0
BV 1 4 — 5
First half- 1, BVCS, Reynolds (Bisselle), 14:49.
Second half- 2, BVCS, Reynolds (Fiegl), 7:31. 3, BVCS, Reynolds (Schwoebel), 9:49. 4, BVCS, Reynolds, 31:56. 5, BVCS, Reynolds (Schwoebel), 38:29.
Shots- Boquet Valley, 28-3.
Saves- Lobdell, BVCS, 1. Ahmenmulic, LPCS, 12.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 2
TICONDEROGA 0
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats held a commanding 28-2 advantage in shots on goal, but didn’t get on the scoreboard until 22:09 of the second half when MacKenna LaBarge tallied.
McKenna Bushey then added NAC’s second goal, with the assist going to Hallie Gilmore.
Isabella Gilmore stopped two shots in recording the shutout in net, while Keirra Bechard was busy in the Sentinels’ nets with 26 saves.
“We played together as a team today,” NAC coach Jason Seguin said. “We were able to get our shots with good passing and good crosses from our front line and midfielders.
“It was another strong performance for our defense. MacKenna LaBarge played well and took control of the midfield.”
—
Northern Adirondack 2, Ticonderoga 0
TCS 0 0 — 0
NACS 0 2 — 2
Second half- 1, NAC, LaBarge, 22:09. 2, NAC, Bushey (Gilmore), no time.
Shots- NAC, 28-2.
Saves- I. Gilmore, NAC, 2. Bechard, TCS, 26.
WILLSBORO 5
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 1
LONG LAKE — Lexi Nolette and Cleo Lobdell combined for eight points as the Warriors defeated the Orange.
Nolette finished with three goals, including the game’s final two, while Lobdell added two goals and accounted for three assists.
Anna Strader’s penalty kick was the lone goal for Indian Lake/Long Lake, which fell behind 2-0 at the half.
—
Willsboro 5, Indian Lake/Long Lake 1
WCS 2 3 — 5
IL/LL 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, WICS, Nolette (Lobdell), 26:00. 2, WICS, Lobdell, 39:12.
Second half- 3, WICS, Lobdell, 4:45. 4, IL/LL, Strader pk, 11:37. 5, WICS, Nolette (Lobdell), 18:06. 6, WICS, Nolette (Lobdell), 29:10.
Shots- Willsboro, 20-8.
Saves- Bruno, WICS, 7. Puterko, IL/LL, 15.
KEENE 4
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 0
JOHNSBURG — Haylie Buysse scored two first-half goals and added a second-half assist to lead Keene to its win.
Molly Riggins also scored in the first half, while Juliana Tremblay added a goal in the second half for the visitors.
—
Keene 4, Johnsburg/Minerva 0
KCS 3 1 — 4
J/M 0 0 — 0
First-half- Haylie Buysse, 2 goals. Molly Riggins, 1 goal. Sarah Tansey, 1 assist.
Second half- Juliana Tremblay, 1 goal. Haylie Buysse, 1 assist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.