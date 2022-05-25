PERU — Saranac nearly reigned supreme on both sides of the Section VII Track and Field Championships, Wednesday, but Saranac Lake had its say, taking the boys’ side of the contest with the Chiefs coming second.
BOYS
The Red Storm took a 162-point team victory, with Saranac finishing behind them with 117. The Beekmantown boys took third with 96 points.
Sam Ash dominated the long distance, winning the 1600- and 3200-meters for Saranac Lake, Gabe Wilson finished first in the high jump and third in the 400-meters, long jump and triple jump and Liam Nobles took second in the long and triple jumps.
The Red Storm’s Mitchell Ellsworth and Saranac standout Branden Ashley traded wins in the throwing events, with Ellsworth winning the shot put while Ashley took the discus.
Caswell McCoy and Landon Powers snagged the two and three spots in the high jump for the Chiefs.
Saranac also had two strong finishes in relays, with Zander Daniels, Kye Norcross, Stephen Fleury and Dominic Harkness finishing third in the 4x100 and Brian Balch, Dylan Medley, Norcross and Harkness taking third in the 4x400.
Alexander Jock had a standout meet for the third-place Eagles, winning the 100-meters, running in the first-place 4x400 relay group and taking second in the 110-hurdles and 200-meters.
Connor Goodwin also ran in that relay group with Jock and finished second in the 1600-meters.
Harrison Matthews won the 400-hurdles for the Nighthawks, while his teammate Sawyer Schlitt grabbed third in the 100- and 200-meters and helped the team take second in the 4x400 relay.
Ethan Mulholland secured first place in the long and high jumps for Plattsburgh while Aiden Lobdell won the 400- and 200-meters for Moriah/Boquet Valley.
Jackson Rupert took third in the 800-meters as Lake Placid’s highest individual winner, while Thomas Gilbo won the 110-hurdles for Northeastern Clinton.
A group of Sam DeJordy, Ben Grafstein, Maxwell Grafstein and Ashton Guay won the 4x800 relay for Seton Catholic.
Ticonderoga’s Emery Tausinger accounted for the Sentinels lone first-place finish, winning the 800-meters for the Sentinels.
Boys
Team Scores
1, Saranac Lake, 162. 2, Saranac, 117. 3, Beekmantown, 96. 4, Peru, 76.5. 5, Plattsburgh High School, 55. 6, Moriah/Boquet Valley, 35.5. 7, Lake Placid, 28, 7, Northeastern Clinton, 28. 9, Seton Catholic, 27. 10, Ausable Valley, 2. 10, Ticonderoga, 2.
Individual Event Finals
4x800 relay- 1, SC “A” (Sam DeJordy, Ben Grafstein, Maxwell Grafstein, Ashton Guay), 8:38.54.
110 hurdles- 1, Thomas Gilbo, NCCS, 16.53. 2, Alexander Jock, BCS, 17.13. 3, Carter Hewitt, SLCS, 17.4.
100- 1, Alexander Jock, BCS, 11.7. 2, Owen Mulligan, PHS, 11.73. 3, Sawyer Schlitt, PCS, 11.88.
1600- 1, Sam Ash, SLCS, 4:38.21. 2, Connor Goodwin, BCS, 4:41.45. 3, Nik Recore, PCS, 4:45.45.
4x100 relay- 1, SLCS “A” (Soren Wolford, Carter Hewitt, Liam Nobles, Bailey Bartholomew), 46.13. 2, PHS “A” (Asher Anderson, Tyler Baker, Simon Meyer, Owen Mulligan), 46.28. 3, SCS “A” (Zander Daniels, Kye Norcross, Stephen Fleury, Dominic Harkness), 46.39.
400- 1, Aiden Lobdell, MBV, 52.59. 2, Carter Ducatte, BCS, 52.72. 3, Gabe Wilson, SLCS, 53.23.
400 hurdles- 1, Harrison Matthews, PCS, 1:01.59. 2, Stephen Fleury, SCS, 1:03.08. 3, Branson Fitzwater, PHS, 1:03.87.
800- 1, Emery Tausinger, TCS, 2:18.66. 2, Sam Prairie, NCCS, 2:21.65. 3, Jackson Rupert, LPCS, 2:23.13.
200- 1, Aiden Lobdell, MBV, 23.33. 2, Alexander Jock, BCS, 23.49. 3, Sawyer Schlitt, PCS, 23.76.
3200- 1, Sam Ash, SLCS, 10:13.45. 2, Nik Recore, PCS, 10:27.64. 3, Andrew Denial, SCS, 10:29.43.
4x400 relay- 1, BCS “A” (Carter Ducatte, Branden VanAlpen, Alexander Jock, Connor Goodwin), 3:38.88. 2, PCS “A” (Sawyer Schlitt, Ricardo Dansby, Owen Tedesco, Ryan Squire), 3:41.35. 3, SCS “A” (Brian Balch, Dylan Medley, Kye Norcross, Dominic Harkness), 3:44.26.
High jump- 1, Gabe Wilson, SLCS, 5-08. 2, Caswell McCoy, SCS, 5-08. 3, Landon Powers, SCS, 5-08.
Long jump- 1, Ethan Mullholland, PHS, 19-06. 2, Liam Nobles, SLCS, 19-03.25. 3, Gabe Wilson, SLCS, 18-11.75.
Triple jump- 1, Ethan Mulholland, PHS, 41-11. 2, Liam Nobles, SLCS, 41-03. 3, Gabe Wilson, SLCS, 40-10.75.
Shot put- 1, Mitchell Ellsworth, SLCS, 49-0.5. 2, Branden Ashley, SCS, 45-02.5. 3, Gavin Bobbie, SC, 41-10.75.
Discus- 1, Branden Ashley, SCS, 135-3. 2, Mitchell Ellsworth, SLCS, 122-01. 3, Nathan Webber, SCS, 114-09.
GIRLS
The Saranac girls dominated the girls’ side of the sectional contest, finishing the meet with 200 points as a team. Peru was the next closest team with 95.
Sienna Boulds locked down the long distance for the Chiefs, winning the 1500- and 3000-meter events, while also helping Saranac take third in the 4x800 relay.
Marissa LeDuc also had a strong night for the Chiefs, winning the 100-hurdles, 400-hurdles and long jump and finished third in the high jump.
Laura Denial snagged second place in the 1500- and 3000-meter events for Saranac.
The Peru girls won both the 4x800 and 4x400 relays, with Ella Garrow, Ophelia Breen and Maggie Garrow all running in both groups.
Maggie Garrow also snagged the top spot in the 800-meters.
Haley LaDue won the 100- and 200-meter events for the Hornets while Lily Snide finished second in the long and triple jumps.
Elizabeth Prairie finished runner-up in the 400-meters for the Cougars while also helping her squad take second place in the 4x800 relay.
Mia Sanford finished second in the discus and third in the shot put for Saranac Lake, while teammate Bethany Clark took the number two spot in the 100-hurdles.
Lizzie Rich won the shot put and Andrea Cooke finished second to highlight the day for the Sentinels, and Abby Pearl won the 400-meters for the Knights.
Juliana Riemersma finished third in the 200-meters for the merged Moriah/Boquet Valley squad and Samantha Damico ran her way to third place in the 1500-meters for Lake Placid.
A group of Macey LaMora, Evelyn Roberts, Sophia Wypyski and Kathryn Hamel accounted for Beekmantown’s top finish, snagging third in the 4x100 relay.
Full results for both the boys and girls events can be found online at live.finishright.com/meets/14210.
Girls
Team Scores
1, Saranac, 200. 2, Peru, 95. 3, Plattsburgh High, 71. 4, Northeastern Clinton, 66. 5, Saranac Lake, 58.5. 6, Ticonderoga, 35. 7, Seton Catholic, 32. 8, Moriah/Boquet Valley, 29. 9, Lake Placid, 25. 10, Beekmantown, 11.5. 11, Ausable Valley, 1.
Individual Event Finals
4x800 relay- 1, PCS “A” (Ella Garrow, Lauren Davey, Ophelia Breen, Maggie Garrow), 10:19.65. 2, NCCS “A” (Maddie Arno, Audrey Langlois, Alex Cone, Elizabeth Prairie), 10:25.06. 3, SCS “A” (Sienna Boulds, Laura Denial, Kaelyn Fay, Hannah Hamel), 10:32.66.
100 hurdles- 1, Marissa LeDuc, SCS, 18.06. 2, Bethany Clark, SLCS, 18.08. 3, Lilly Swyers, PCS, 18.33.
100- 1, Haley LaDue, PHS, 13.36. 2, Olivia Davis, SCS, 13.57. 3, Paige Ubl, SCS, 13.65.
1500- 1, Sienna Boulds, SCS, 5:11.13. 2, Laura Denial, SCS, 5:13.44. 3, Samantha Damico, LPCS, 5:15.03.
4x100 relay- 1, SCS “A” (Emilee Pecore, Paige Ubl, Madalynn Wynnik, Olivia Davis), 51.96. 2, PCS “A” (Ella Garrow, Mackenzie Arnold, Lauren Davey, Lilly Swyers), 54.1. 3, BCS “A” (Macey LaMora, Evelyn Roberts, Sophia Wypyski, Kathryn Hamel), 56.03.
400- 1, Abby Pearl, SC, 1:01.48. 2, Elizabeth Prairie, NCCS, 1:02.49. 3, Sarah Lavigne, SCS, 1:03.6.
400 hurdles- 1, Marissa LeDuc, SCS, 1:12.63. 2, Alexa Turner, NCCS, 1:13.46. 3, Ophelia Breen, PCS, 1:14.40.
800- 1, Maggie Garrow, PCS, 2:31.29. 2, Lydia Wamsganz, SLCS, 2:31.55. 3, Faline Yang, SC, 2:39.64.
200- 1, Haley LaDue, PHS, 27.75. 2, Zoe Rainville, SCS, 27.80. 3, Juliana Riemersma, MBV, 28.11.
3000- 1, Sienna Boulds, SCS, 11:28.6. 2, Laura Denial, SCS, 11:29.24. 3, Ophelia Breen, PCS, 11:36.32.
4x400 relay- 1, PCS “A” (Ella Garrow, Ophelia Breen, Mackenzie Arnold, Maggie Garrow), 4:20.05. 2, SCS “A” (Zoe Rainville, Hannah Hamel, Sarah Lavigne, Brenna Ducatte), 4:21.52. 3, SLCS “A” (Lydia Wamsganz, Chloe Skiff, Awa Kujabi, Addison Ash), 4:30.29.
High jump- 1, Grace Damiani, SCS, 5-1. 2, Andrea Cooke, TCS, 5-0. 3, Marissa LeDuc, SCS, 5-0.
Long jump- 1, Marissa LeDuc, SCS, 16-10. 2, Lily Snide, PHS, 15-4.75. 3, Paige Ubl, SCS, 15-3.75.
Triple jump- 1, Grace Damiani, SCS, 31-10.5. 2, Lily Snide, PHS, 31-7.25. 3, Siri Sorenson, PHS, 31-6.5.
Shot put- 1, Lizzie Rich, TCS, 36-06. 2, Desiree Jean-Pierre, SCS, 33-0.25. 3, Mia Sanford, SLCS, 32-8.
Discus- 1, Desiree Jean-Pierre, SCS, 95-02. 2, Mia Sanford, SLCS, 89-09. 3, Alison Hewitt, SLCS, 88-11.
