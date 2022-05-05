SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac girls track and field team took a decisive win while the Saranac Lake boys came out on top in much closer fight against in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference meet, Thursday.
GIRLS
Marissa LeDuc and Grace Damiani led the Saranac girls in their 104-28 team win.
LeDuc took wins in the 100- and 400-meter hurdles and the long jump while Damiani won the high jump and triple jump.
BOYS
Soren Wolford’s and Gabe Wilson’s three event wins apiece led the Red Storm boys in their close, 68-64 victory.
Wolford took the 100- and 200-meters and helped win the 400-meter relay while Wilson won the 400-meters and the high and long jumps.
Liam Nobles took two events for the Red Storm as well.
On the Chiefs side, Stephen Fleury won the 400-meter hurdles and ran in the 1600-meter relay, while Dylan Medley joined him in the 1600-relay and ran in the victorious 3200-meter relay group as well.
—
Boys
Saranac Lake 68, Saranac 64
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SCS (Morris, Medley, Lynch, Breen), 9:05.1.
110 hurdles- 1, Sinclair, SLCS, 18.2.
100- 1, Wolford, SLCS, 11.6.
1600- 1, Ash, SLCS, 4:54.
400 relay- 1, SLCS (Maiore, Wolford, Nobles, Bartholomew).
400- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 54.5.
400 hurdles- 1, Fleury, SCS, 1:04.9.
800- 1, Reyes, SCS, 2:15.3.
200- 1, Wolford, SLCS, 24.0.
3200- 1, Denial, SCS, 11:07.5.
1600 relay- 1, SCS (Balch, Fleury, Harkness, Medley), 3:49.9.
High jump- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 5-8.
Long jump- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 19-1.5.
Triple jump- 1, Nobles, SLCS, 39-4.
Shot put- 1, Ellsworth, SLCS, 50-2.5.
Discus- 1, Ashley, SCS, 124.
—
Girls
Saranac 104, Saranac Lake 28
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SCS (Boulds, Hamel, Sanger, Denial), 12:04
100 hurdles- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 17.9.
100- 1, Ubl, SCS, 13.4.
1500- 1, Denial, SCS, 5:39.5.
400 relay- 1, SCS (Lavigne, Ubl, Rainville, Davis), 52.4.
400- 1, Ducatte, SCS, 1:04.3.
400 hurdles- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 1:17.3.
800- 1, Hamel, SCS, 2:46.7.
200- 1, Lavigne, SCS, 27.9.
3000- 1, Cliche, SCS, 13:49.
1600 relay- 1, SCS (Rainville, Sanger, Hamel, Boulds), 4:35.
High jump- 1, Damiani, SCS, 5-0.
Long jump- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 16-8.5.
Triple jump- 1, Damiani, SCS, 32-3.5.
Shot put- 1, Sanford, SCS, 34.
Discus- 1, Jean-Pierre, SCS, 92-11.
PERU 95, LAKE PLACID 35
PERU 95, LAKE PLACID 36
LAKE PLACID — The Nighthawks flew past the Blue Bombers on the track and field.
BOYS
Nik Recore’s four event wins led the Peru boys.
He won the 1600-, 800- and 3200-meters and ran in the first-place 3200-relay group.
Zach Hunter and Schlitt were each a part of three event wins for the Nighthawks, while Harrison Matthews helped secure two.
Jesse Marshall, Landan Lopez and Will Douglas each won an event for Lake Placid in the loss.
Editor’s Note- Schlitt’s full name was not included in the roster submitted to the Press-Republican.
GIRLS
Ella and Maggie Garrow and Ophelia Breen each helped the Nighthawk girls to four event wins in the meet.
Lily Swyers also had a strong night of her own for Peru, winning the 100-hurdles and running in the first-place 400-relay group.
Ellen Lansing won the long and triple jumps to highlight the night for Lake Placid.
—
Boys
Peru 95, Lake Placid 35
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, PCS (Squire, Tedesco, Eagle, Recore), 9:27.6
110 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 17.8.
100- 1, Schlitt, PCS, 11.47.
1600- 1, Recore, PCS, 5:11.0.
400 relay- 1, PCS (Crawford, Hansen, Schlitt, Hunter), 48.5.
400- 1, Douglas, LPCS, 55.1.
400 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 1:02.37.
800- 1, Recore, PCS, 2:22.6.
200- 1, Schlitt, PCS, 24.25.
3200- 1, Recore, PCS, 11:27.6.
1600 relay- 1, PCS (Eagle, Tedesco, Fuller, Squire), 3:59.7.
High jump- 1, Lopez, LPCS, 5-2.
Long jump- 1, Marshall LPCS, 17-3.
Triple jump- 1, Lancto, PCS, 36-11.
Shot put- 1, Hunter, PCS, 37-3.5.
Discus- 1, Hunter, PCS, 96-2.
—
Girls
Peru 95, Lake Placid 36
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, PCS (Breen, E. Garrow, Davey, M. Garrow), 11:05.0.
100 hurdles- 1, Swyers, PCS, 17.9.
100- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 5:51.
1500- 1, Boutelle, LPCS, 14.1.
400 relay- 1, PCS (E. Garrow, Davey, Arnold, Swyers), 55.7.
400- 1, M. Garrow, PCS, 1:06.84.
400 hurdles- 1, Breen, PCS, 1:18.16.
800- 1, LaHart, PCS, 2:46.9.
200- 1, E. Garrow, PCS, 28.79.
3000- 1, Breen, PCS, 12:44.1.
1600 relay- 1, PCS (Breen, E. Garrow, Arnold, M. Garrow), 4:48.3.
High jump- 1, M. Garrow, PCS, 4-8.
Long jump- 1, Lansing, LPCS, 13-6.
Triple jump- 1, Lansing, LPCS, 30-10.
Shot put- 1, Whitehurst, PCS, 25-9.5.
Discus- 1, Ashline, PCS, 79-3.
PLATTSBURGH 92, AUSABLE VALLEY 33
PLATTSBURGH 88, AUSABLE VALLEY 30
CLINTONVILLE — The Hornets stung the Patriots in a Thursday night meet.
GIRLS
Gabrielle Laundry and Siri Sorenson each helped the Plattsburgh High squad to three event wins to power the group.
Laundry swept the jump events while Sorenson swept the throws and ran in the victorious 400-meter relay group.
Emma Pelkey had a strong nigh for AuSable in the loss, winning the 400- and 200-meters.
BOYS
Owen Mulligan’s parts in three event wins led the Hornet boys in the win, as he took first in the 100- and 200-meters and ran in the first-place 400-meter relay squad.
Branson Fitzwater, Tyler Baker, Donald Duttine, Ethan Mulholland, Sam Barney, George Cartwright and Kade Sellars each chipped in two event wins.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh 88, AuSable Valley 30
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, PHS (Duttine, Barney, Satheeskmer, Sellars), 9:56.1.
110 hurdles- 1, Fitzwater, PHS, 20.5.
100- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 11.9.
1600- 1, Cartwright, PHS, 5:28.2.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Mulligan, Anderson, Baker, Bleau), 49.6.
400- 1, Wells, PHS, 59.2.
400 hurdles- 1, Fitzwater, PHS, 1:05.5.
800- 1, Mulvey, AVCS, 2:27.4.
200- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 24.4.
3200- 1, Barney, PHS, 11:48.3
1600 relay- 1, PHS (Baker, Duttine, Sellars, Cartwright), 4:15.1
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Mullholland, PHS, 19-3.25.
Triple jump- 1, Mulholland, PHS, 40-5.75.
Shot put- 1, Eban, PHS, 36-11.
Discus- 1, Dupuis, AVCS, 95-5.
—
Girls
Plattsburgh 92, AuSable Valley 33
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, PHS (Neale, Clermont, Bruso, Bilow), 12:07.9.
100 hurdles- 1, Baker, PHS, 19.7.
100- 1, LaDue, PHS, 13.5.
1500- 1,Coryea, PHS, 5:40.1.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Baker, Sorenson, LaDue, Keliihanaui), 59.8.
400- 1, Pelkey, AVCS, 1:09.1.
400 hurdles- 1, Bruso, PHS, 1:19.5.
800- 1, Clermont, PHS, 2:50.8.
200- 1, Pelkey, AVCS, 29.9.
3000- 1, Coryea, PHS, 12:13.2.
1600 relay- 1, PHS (Bruso, Clermont, Bilow, Keliihanaui), 4:51.4.
High jump- 1, Laundry, PHS, 4-7.
Long jump- 1, Laundry, PHS, 15-6.
Triple jump- 1, Laundry, PHS, 32-5.75.
Shot put- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 25-9.5.
Discus- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 84-1.5.
THURSDAY
SARANAC LAKE 84, LAKE PLACID 46
SARANAC LAKE 84, LAKE PLACID 46
LAKE PLACID — The Red Storm surged over the Blue Bombers in a decisive CVAC track and field win.
GIRLS
Lydia Wamsganz and Megan Wilson each took two event wins for Saranac Lake.
Wamzganz took the 200-meters and high jump while Wilson won the 800- and 1500-meters.
Lake Placid won the 3200- and 1600-meter relays and Ellen Lansing won the triple jump in the Blue Bomber loss.
BOYS
Liam Nobles led the Saranac Lake boys with four event wins, taking the long and triple jumps, the 200-meters, and running in the 400-meter relay.
Mitchell Ellsworth, Gabe Wilson and Jake Kollmer each won two events for the Red Storm, with Ellsworth sweeping the throws.
Andrew Scanio, Landan Lopez and Jackson Ruppert each secured an event for the Lake Placid boys.
—
Girls
Saranac Lake 84, Lake Placid 46
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, LP (Damico, Lansing, Morrelli, McKinnon), 11:46.8.
100 hurdles- 1, Clark, SLCS, 18.3.
100- 1, Kujadi, SLCS, 14.0.
1500- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 5:50.2.
400 relay- 1, SLCS (A. Kujabi, G.Glasscock, Clark, Skiff), 58.4.
400- 1, Ash, SLCS, 1:11.7
400 hurdles- 1, Gillis, SLCS, 1:20.6.
800- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 2:52.2.
200- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 28.4
3000- 1, Cohen, LPCS, 13:27.3..
1600 relay- 1, LPCS (Bouttelle, Morrelli, Jones, McKinnon), 5:06.8.
High jump- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 4-6.
Long jump- 1, Clark, SLCS, 13-10.
Triple jump- 1, Lansing, LPCS, 29-4.
Shot put- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 32-2.
Discus- 1, Hewitt, SLCS, 89.
—
Boys
Saranac Lake 109, Lake Placid 22
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (Madden, Kollmer, Hesseltine, Martin), 9:36.
110 hurdles- 1, Sinclair, SLCS, 17.8.
100- 1, Wolford, SLCS, 11.7.
1600- 1, Scanio, LPCS, 5:11.6.
400 relay- 1, SLCS (Wolford, Maiore, Nobles, Sinclair), 48.7.
400- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 56.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Lopez, LPCS, 1:08.5.
800- 1, Ruppert, LPCS, 2:28.1.
200- 1, Nobles, SLCS, 25.7.
3200- 1, Kollmer, SLCS, 11.1.
1600 relay- 1, SLCS (Kite-Whidden, Craikovic, Maiore, S. Madden), 4:07.5.
High jump- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 5-4.
Long jump- 1, Nobles, SLCS, 20-20.
Triple jump- 1, Nobles, SLCS, 38-8.
Shot put- 1, Ellsworth, SLCS, 48-4.
Discus- 1, Ellsworth, SLCS, 115-5.5.
