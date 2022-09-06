SARANAC — Saranac coach Dylan Everleth was hoping for some positive play from his team during Saturday’s non-league, Week Zero matchup against Canton. He got that and more as the Chiefs rolled to a convincing 41-0 shutout over the visiting Golden Bears.
“It is always hard going into a game with just 12 days of practice, but we are very happy with the win,” Everleth said.
“I love that we have the opportunity to play a game now with Week Zero. Being able to execute on offense, defense, and full-speed special teams was really great. There were a lot of good things we did, but there are a lot of things we have to clean up heading into week one down in Ticonderoga.”
Saranac piled up 298 yards of total offense and their defense held Canton to 63. The Chiefs limited the Golden Bears to -15 yards on the ground for the contest.
Junior Nathan Hamel led the way offensively for Saranac as he gained 119 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Junior Alex Clancy, who intercepted two passes for the Chiefs on defense, also ran for 98 yards on just 5 attempts and scored two touchdowns.
Clancy had a nice individual effort on an 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter as he dove for the pylon and stayed in bounds in the process with 2:06 remaining in the first half to give the Chiefs a commanding 20-0 lead.
Clancy then took off for a 48-yard sprint around right-end early in the second half to increase Saranac’s lead to 27-0 to put the game out of Canton’s reach.
Junior Cayden Bouvia chipped in with another 57 yards for Saranac and scored two touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Landen Smith did a good job running the Saranac offense and ran for 40 yards on nine carries. He also rushed for two touchdowns for the winners.
Coach Everleth was quick to point out the play of his defense Saturday, especially junior tackle Isaiah Lopez, who was in the Canton backfield all afternoon.
Canton’s brother combination of David and Erich Zuhlsdorf combined for six catches and 63 yards of receiving yards for the Golden Bears.
“Canton had a big defensive line, and that 77 (senior DT James Bailey) was an absolute beast for them.” Everleth said.
The Chiefs will travel to Ticonderoga Friday night for their CVAC opener at Sentinel Field. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
—
Saranac 41, Canton 0
Canton 0 0 0 0 - 0
Saranac 6 14 14 7 — 41
Scoring Summary
First quarter- S- Bouvia 10 run (kick wide) 4:18
Second quarter- S- Smith 2 run (Hamel run) 7:28 S- Clancy 11 run (run fails) 2:06
Third quarter- S- Clancy 48 run (Hamel kick) 11:20 S- Smith 22 run (Hamel kick) 0:00
Fourth Quarter- S- Bouvia 31 run (Hamel kick) 5:45
Individual Statistics
Rushing Canton- Shatraw 9-14. Wilcox 1-6. D. Zuhlsdorf 4-1. E. Zuhlsdorf 9-(-11). Sacks: 2-(-25).Totals: 25-(-15).
Saranac- Hamel 11-119. Clancy 5-98, 2TD. Bouvia 8-57, 2TD. Smith 9-40, 2TD. Sacks: 1- (-16). Totals: 34-298, 6TD.
Passing
Canton- C. Todd 3-6, 42 yards. D. Zuhlsdorf 5-11, 36 yards, 2 int. Totals: 8-17, 78 yards, 2 int.
Saranac- Smith 0-5, 1int.
Receiving
Canton- D. Zuhlsdorf 2-35. E. Zuhlsdorf 4-28. Shatraw 1-9. Murcray 1-6. Totals: 8-78.
Interceptions
Canton- C. Todd.
Saranac- Clancy 2.
Fumble Recoveries
Saranac- Breyette.
