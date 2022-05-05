SARANAC — Hailee Liberty struck out eight and didn’t allow a single walk in Saranac’s 13-2 rout of Beekmantown, Thursday, in non-league softball action.
“Hailee did a great job of hitting her spots and was able to keep some batters off balance and also got some timely strikeouts,” Chiefs coach Sam Campbell said.
Meanwhile, on offense, Abby Owen whacked a double to help out Saranac, with Aislyn Liberty recording a triple.
Layla Pellerin, Aislyn Liberty and Tori Wells all had two hits in the win.
“We found a few spots to drop some hits in today to get things going,” Campbell said. “We ran the bases fairly well and were able to take advantage of some Beekmantown mistakes.”
For the Eagles, Lindsay Barnes had a double while Payton Parliament recorded two hits in the loss. Brenna Mulvaney suffered the pitching loss.
—
Saranac 13, Beekmantown 2
BCS 000 010 1 — 2 6 6
SCS 231 007 X — 13 9 2
Mulvaney, Barnes (4) and Whitney. H. Liberty and Denis. WP- H. Liberty. LP- Mulvaney. 2B- Barnes (BCS), Owen (SCS). 3B- Liberty (SCS).
CVAC
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 17
TICONDEROGA 16
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets’ bats woke up in the later innings, tying the game after being down and forcing extra innings, eventually overcoming the Sentinels.
Lauren Baker, Alli Crahan and Sophia LaValley each had two hits in the win, while Alyssa Hemingway and Maddy Fuller had three apiece. Fuller and Amanda Vaughn both had a double for Plattsburgh High.
“This was a heck of a game,” Hornets coaches Cindy and Joe McMahon said. “We were able to close the gap in the fifth and sixth and then tie it in the seventh to force extra innings.”
The Hornets secured the win in the eighth, when LaValley got a hit, who eventually made it to second and then scored on a hit from Baker.
“It was a good team effort, and we are really proud of how the girls kept their composure and kept grinding,” they said. “Our pitchers did a good job hanging tough also.”
For Ticonderoga, Sophia Dorsett, Jaelyn Whitfield, Kennedy Davis and Kaedence Porter each notched two hits in the loss, while Cassidy Mattison recorded three.
“Give Ti a lot of credit for pulling out to a big lead,” the McMahons said. “They have a really good team and they do a lot of things well. Coming away with the win tonight was nice.”
—
PHS 17, Ti 16
TCS 204 640 00 — 16 13 2
PHS 001 246 31 — 17 15 2
Paige and Dorsett. Silver, Fuller (4), Silver (5) and Hemingway. WP- Silver. LP- Paige. 2B- Vaughn (PHS), Fuller (PHS).
AUSABLE VALLEY 11
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4
CLINTONVILLE — On the Patriots’ Senior Night, the team secured a solid win over the Cougars.
Shea Durgan led the winning cause with two doubles, while Jenna Stanley added one more and winning pitcher Haley Hickey rapped a triple. Hickey recorded six strikeouts and just two walks in the circle.
Addie Stanley and Sierra Bronson also each had two singles, while Hickey and Jenna Stanley each added a single as well.
“Tonight was Senior Night for us and all of our girls came out ready to play,” AuSable Valley coach Kayla Taylor said. “We got a quick three runs in the bottom of the first.”
On Northeastern Clinton’s side, Desiree Dubois recorded a double. Bailee Lafountain shouldered the pitching loss, recording a strikeout and seven walks.
—
AVCS 11, NCCS 4
NCCS 001 003 0 — 4 6 3
AVCS 300 143 X — 11 10 4
Lafountain and Bresnahan. Hickey and Richards. WP- Hickey. LP- Lafountain. 2B- Stanley (AVCS), Dubois (NCCS), Durgan 2 (AVCS). 3B- Hickey (AVCS).
MVAC
LAKE PLACID 16
CHAZY 13
LAKE PLACID — Danaya Patterson blasted a three-run homer, the difference maker, as Lake Placid edged out Chazy.
Emma Adragna recorded a triple in the win, along with a single. Haylie Buysse had four singles, Megan Quinn three, while Patterson recorded an extra hit.
Winning pitcher Brooklyn Huffman pitched five innings and only allowed four runs.
On Chazy’s side, Jenna Collins notched a double, while Kassidy Turek hit two singles in the loss.
—
Lake Placid 16, Chazy 13
CCRS 020 017 3 — 13 4 4
LP 420 826 X — 16 12 1
Columbus, Gonyo (5) and Turek. Huffman, Patterson (5), Adragna (6) and Adragna, Herzog (6). WP- Huffman. LP- Columbus. 2B- Collins (CCRS). 3B- Adragna (LP). HR- Dan. Patterson (LP).
