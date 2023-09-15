CLINTONVILLE — Brenna Ducatte scored two of her team’s three second-half goals on Thursday to lead Saranac past AuSable Valley, 3-0, in Northern Soccer League play.
Following a scoreless first half, Ducatte opened the scoring at 5:45 of the second stanza with Leah Hamel assisting.
Eve Liberty then made it 2-0 at the 11:25 mark before Ducatte closed out the scoring later in the half.
Grace Damiani was in net for the shutout, while Lula Pfendler finished with 13 saves for the Patriots.
Saranac 3, AuSable Valley 0
SCS 0 3 — 3
AVCS 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, SCS, Ducatte (Hamel), 5:45. 2, SCS, Liberty, 11:25. 3, SCS, Ducatte, no time.
Shots- Saranac, 16-0.
Saves- Damiani, SCS. 0. Pfendler, AVCS, 13.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
BEEKMANTOWN 0
BEEKMANTOWN — Krista Sebert tallied the lone goal of the game and the Cougars continued to be stingy on defense.
Sebert’s goal came with 14:54 gone in the first half and was assisted by Maddie Arno.
Desiree DuBois turned away six shots in recording the shutout in net for NCCS. Meegan Burdo made five saves for the Eagles, who held a 13-6 advantage in shots on goal.
NCCS 1, Beekmantown 0
NCCS 1 0 — 1
BCS 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, NCCS, Sebert (Arno), 14:54.
Shots on goal- Beekmantown, 13-6.
Saves- DuBois, NCCS, 6. Burdo, BCS, 5
PLATTSBURGH 2
PERU 1
PLATTSBURGH — Bailey Hewson’s penalty kick with 5:03 remaining in regulation broke a 1-all tie and gave the Hornets their win over the Nighthawks.
Maggie Garrow’s goal with just 2:24 gone in the game Peru up, 1-0.
But Amaya Abellard tied it with only 1:29 gone in the second stanza before the penalty kick by Hewson put the Hornets ahead to stay.
Katelyn McCormick made eight saves in the PHS nets and Megan Corrow six for Peru.
“Peru came out hard and was able to get an early lead,” PHS coach Tim Mulligan said. “They were dangerous in transition all night.
“We worked hard and came together for a great second half. Space, however, was time to find in the offensive one-third. But some persistence paid off when Bailey Hewson capitalized on a penalty kick.
“Morgan Hall was tough tonight for us. The Nighthawks always bring it against us. I was happy for the girls that they were able to come away with a victory.”
Plattsburgh 2, Peru 1
PCS 1 0 — 1
PHS 0 2 — 2
First half- 1, PCS, Garrow (Berry), 2:24.
Second half- 2, PHS, Abellard (Hewson), 1:29. 3, PHS, Hewson pk, 34:57.
Shots on goal- Plattsburgh, 12-10.
Saves- Corrow, PCS, 6. McCormick, PHS, 8.
WILLSBORO 1
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 0
WILLSBORO — Madalynn Martin tallied the lone goal of the game at 7:18 of the second half, with the assist going to Mckinley Belzile.
Emily Mitchell (3) and Raegan Morgan (2) combined for the shutout in net with five saves.
Logan Howe was busier in the Indian Lake/Long Lake nets with 17 stops as the Warriors held a 23-6 advantage in shots on goal.
Willsboro 1, Indian Lake/Long Lake 0
IL/LL 0 0 — 0
WICS 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, WICS, Martin (Belzile), 7:18.
Shots on goal- Willsboro, 23-6.
Saves- Howe, IL/LL, 17. Mitchell (3), Morgan (2), WICS, 5.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
TICONDEROGA 1, OT
TICONDEROGA — Ashlyn Seguin’s second-half goal pulled the Bobcats into their overtime tie with the Sentinels.
Addy Moore had given Ticonderoga the lead with a first-half goal.
Keirra Bechard stopped 17 shots in the Sentinels’ nets and Hallie Gilmore made 12 saves for NAC.
NAC 1, Ticonderoga 1, OT
NAC 0 1 0 0 — 1
TCS 1 0 0 0 — 1
First half- 1, TCS, A. Moore (Drinkwine), 32:18.
Second half- 2, NAC, Seguin (A. Moore).
Shots on goal- NAC, 18-13.
Saves- Gilmore, NAC, 12. Bechard, TCS, 17.
SARANAC LAKE 0
SETON CATHOLIC 0, OT
PLATTSBURGH — Neither the Red Storm or the Knights could find the scoreboard in their overtime tie.
Lacee LaPoint recorded the shutout in the Seton Catholic nets with 11 saves and Cora Hotchkiss blanked the Knights with nine stops for Saranac Lake.
“Both teams tonight has several chances to score, but were unable to find a way,” Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said. “Credit Saranac Lake’s defenders for thwarting the opportunities we had.
“I was proud of how well we possessed the ball throughout the game and through both overtime periods. Our team dug deep tonight and kept working until the final whistle.”
Saranac Lake 0, Seton Catholic 0, OT
SLCS 0 0 0 0 — 0
SC 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shots on goal- Saranac Lake, 11-9.
Saves- Hotchkiss, SLCS, 9, LaPoint, SC, 11.
WELLS 2
CROWN POINT 2, OT
CROWN POINT — Raegan Thomas’ goal with 7:45 remaining in regulation forced overtime for the Panthers. Thomas’ goal came off a Rylee Rafferty direct kick.
Thomas scored both Crown Point goals in the contest and Macy Ott tallied both goals for Wells. Orr’s second goal with 12 minutes left in regulation gave Wells a 2-1 lead.
“This was a very hard-fought game by both teams,” Crown Point coach Bradlee Peters said. “Both teams deserve a pat on the back for their effort tonight.”
Wells 2, Crown Point 2, OT
WCS 1 1 0 0 — 2
CPCS 1 1 0 0 — 2
First half- 1, CPCS, Thomas (Hurlburt), 11:31. 2, WCS, Orr, 32:40.
Second half- 3, WCS, Orr, 28:00. 4, CP, Thomas (Rafferty), 32:18.
Shots on goal- Wells, 11-8.
Saves- Allen, WCS, 3. Ross, CPCS, 8.
KEENE 6
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 0
KEENE — Juliana Tremblay scored three second-half goals and Pia Morrelli added three second-half assists for Keene.
Leana Shambo and Camryn Nelson tallied goals in the first half and Avry LaVallee scored in the second stanza.
Isabella Blacksmith needed to made just one save in the Keene nets.
Lucia Williams was kept busy in the Johnsburg/Minerva goal with 19 saves as the hosts held a 30-1 shots on goal advantage.
Keene 6, Minerva/Newcomb 0
J/M 0 0 — 0
KCS 2 4 — 6
First half- 1, KCS, Shambo (Whitney), 6:30. 2, KCS, Nelson, 32:00.
Second half- 3, KCS, Tremblay, 2:30. 4, KCS, LaVallee (Morrelli), 11 12. 5, KCS, Tremblay (Morrelli), 18:00. 6, KCS, Tremblay (Morrelli), 21:30.
Shots on goal- Keene, 30-1.
Saves- Williams, J/M, 19. Blacksmith, KCS, 1.
TUESDAY
PERU 3
AUSABLE VALLEY 1
CLINTONVILLE — Reese Duprey scored two goals while Maggie Garrow added a goal and assist to lead the Nighthawks past the Patriots.
Duprey tallied in the first half and added a goal on a penalty kick in the second stanza.
Duprey’s penalty kick broke a 1-all tie after Camdyn Strong’s goal had tied it for AuSable Valley just two minutes into the second half.
Garrow then added an insurance goal for Peru midway through the second half.
Megan Corrow stopped six shots on the Nighthawks’ nets and Lula Pfendler made seven saves for the Patriots.
Peru 3, AuSable Valley 1
PCS 1 2 — 3
AVCS 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, PCS, Duprey (Garrow), 15:00.
Second half- 2, AVCS, Strong (Desautels), 2:00. 3, PCS, Duprey pk, 14:00. 4, PCS, Garrow (Berry), 20:00.
Shots on goal- Peru, 15.7
Saves- Corrow, PCS, 6. Pfendler, AVCS, 8.
