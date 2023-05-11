TICONDEROGA — Trailing the whole game, the Chiefs would score 10 runs in the top of the 7th to defeat the Sentinels, 13-7.
After getting the first batter to fly out to left field, Saranac would load the bases after a walk, single by Abby Owen and another walk. Molly Denis drew a walk to make it 7-4. Olivia Benjamin then hit a 2 run single to cut the lead to 7-6. Mckenna Macomber hit a single to tie the game at 7 all. Abby Liberty would get an RBI groundout to give Saranac an 8-7 lead then proceed to score on five more runs before the inning was over with a hit batter and three singles.
Owen finished 3-5 with a double. Teammate Aislyn Liberty helped her own cause with two hits.
Jaelyn Whitford led Ti going 3-5 with a double and triple.
“Give credit to Saranac for battling the entire game and not giving up,” Sentinel coach Eric Mullen said. “We played a great six inning game today but fell apart in the seventh. Hopefully we can learn from this game and focus on closing out games as the season continues.”
Saranac 13, Ticonderoga 7
SCS 100 020 (10) - 13 13 2
TCS 000 052 0 - 7 14 2
A. Liberty. Montville. WP- A. Liberty LP- Montville. 3B- Whitford (Ti) 2B- Whitford (Ti), Rich (Ti), A. Liberty (SCS), Owen (SCS)
PLATTSBURGH 1
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
PLATTSBURGH — Calli Fitzwater did a little bit of everything in the Hornets, 1-0 victory over the Patriots.
The biggest thing she accomplished was a no-hitter, striking out 19 on her way to doing so. She would also drive in the winning run.
AVCS’ Haley Hickey pitched admirably, keeping the Plattsburgh hitters off balance throughout the game. She did all she could to keep her team in the contest.
In the 7th, Plattsburgh’s Marissa Silver led off with a single, and was moved over by teammate Alyssa Hemingway to second.
Fitzwater came up and sent the ball up the middle scoring Silver and getting the win.
Plattsburgh 1, AuSable Valley 0
AVCS 000 000 0 - 0 0 1
PHS 000 000 1 - 1 5 1
Hickey, Fitzwater. WP- Fitzwater LP- Hickey.
PERU 14
BEEKMANTOWN 8
BEEKMANTOWN — Trailing 12-0, the Eagles could have just given up to wait for the next game. They did anything but that.
Scoring eight runs in the final two innings, Beekmantown attempted a late rally but just ran out of innings.
“We were down 12-0 going into the 6th but did not give up,” Eagles coach Michele Barnes said. “I am proud of the girls for fighting back and putting 8 runs in the book. They showed a lot of perseverance tonight.
Peru’s Zoey Malcolm was a master on the mound going into the sixth inning. She kept Beekmantown off balance for a majority of the game.
Rachel Madore led the Nighthawks with three hits. Malcolm contributed to her own cause with two hits. Gabby Cunningham helped with a double.
Beekmantown’s Janna Ruest led her team with two hits including a triple.
Peru 14, Beekmantown 8
PCS 200 190 2 - 14 11 4
BCS 000 005 3 - 8 8 8
Malcolm. LaPier, Barnes (5). WP- Malcolm. LP- LaPier. 3B- Ruest (BCS). 2B- G. Cunningham (PCS).
Tuesday
CVAC
TICONDEROGA 11
AUSABLE VALLEY 10
TICONDEROGA — With one swing of the bat, Ti’s Addy Moore snatched victory away from the Patriots.
With one out in the bottom of the 7th, Moore hit a deep shot to center field. Speeding around the bases she slid under the tag at home, hitting a home run and giving the Sentinels the 11-10 victory.
Ti opened the scoring in the 1st with a 2-run double by Sophia Dorsett.
Timely hitting from AuSable Valley allowed them to take a 7-2 lead in the 3rd.
The Sentinels would rally in the 4th and 6th innings to make it a 9-9 contest entering the 7th.
After Raven Sessoms gave AVCS the lead in the top of the frame, the Patriots would end up leaving two stranded.
Everything was set for Moore’s heroics.
“I am proud of the way they continued to battle throughout the game and they never gave up,” Ti coach Eric Mullen said. “We seemed to be more focused today than in previous games. That is what we need to continue to do as we head into the home stretch of the regular season.”
Ticonderoga 11, AuSable Valley 10
AVCS 016 200 1 - 10 12 4
TCS 201 304 1 - 11 12 2
Hickey. Montville. WP- Montville LP- Hickey. HR- Moore (Ti) 2B- Dorsett (Ti), Mydlarz (Ti)
Northern Adirondack 13
Moriah 7
ELLENBERG — When the Vikings attempted a comeback against the Bobcats, Abby Peryea made that impossible. NAC would go on to win 13-7.
Peryea was responsible for 2 two-run home runs in the 4th and 5th to give distance to a narrowing gap. Moriah would score seven runs in over those two innings, but Peryea’s home runs allowed the Bobcats to score 6.
The six runs scored by NAC in the first two innings allowed them to hold on to the lead
Moriah’s Jillian Eichen, who started at pitcher, had two RBI, while Lily Fields led the team with two hits.
Grace Cook did all she could for the Bobcats as she pitched five innings with five strikeouts. She was replaced in the 6th as coach Dennis LaBarge said she was getting tired in the 5th.
Northern Adirondack 13, Moriah 7
MCS 000 340 0 - 7 4 3
NAC 420 331 x - 13 8 3
Eichen, Kazlo (2). Cook, Peryea (6). WP- Cook LP- Eichen. S- Peryea. HR- Peryea 2 (NAC)
PLATTSBURGH 7
SARANAC 0
SARANAC — The Hornets widened their gap over the second place Chiefs, with a 7-0 shutout of the host Saranac.
Calli Fitzwater continued her strong pitching with a complete game giving up only six hits. In seven innings she struck out nine.
Amaya Abellard and Alyssa Hemingway led Plattsburgh’s hitting with Abellard hitting a home run and Heminigway hitting two doubles.
Hailee Liberty suffered the loss while striking out five.
“Plattsburgh was the better team today,” Saranac coach Sam Campbell said. “They played good defense and had good pitching and had some players hit the ball really well. We put the ball in play and had some hits but couldn’t put much together.
“Our mental game was not at its best today.”
Plattsburgh 7, Saranac 0
PHS 002 032 0 - 7 13 1
SCS 000 000 0 - 0 6 2
Fitzwater, H. Liberty. WP- Fitzwater. LP- H. Liberty. HR- Abellard (PHS). 2B- Hemingway 2 (PHS)
