St. Albans, VT — Nolan Miner had his stick on all three of the Chiefs goals as they won a hard fought contest against Bellows Free Academy, 3-2.
It could be labeled an instant classic as both teams scored goals within a minute of each other. No team could take their foot off the pedal until the final whistle sounded. Neither team could assert themselves over the other as the Comets held just a five shot advantage at 33-28.
BFA’s Ethan Andy got the scoring underway six minutes into play, but it wouldn’t take long for the Chiefs to counter. Less than 30 seconds later, Miner got his first goal of the night off the assist from Evan Patrie and Ashtyn Catlin.
The tight contest would stay that way through a scoreless second period, before a flurry of goals happened in the third. It remained that way due to the stellar goaltending by Joey Mitchell, who Chiefs head coach Robby Knowles said bailed the team out numerous times in the second period.
Landen Duprey would give Saranac its first lead of the game when he netted a pass from Miner and teammate Zach O’Connell six minutes into the period. Just over a minute later, Colby Phelps would tie the contest for the Comets, scoring off the feed from Gavin Clark.
The tie would remain for several minutes, until the halfway point was crossed. Miner and Duprey would connect again for Miner’s second goal of the night to give the Chiefs the lead they would hold onto.
“We had good energy in the third period and played smart down the stretch,” Knowles said.
“I give BFA credit, they have three lines that can generate chances. They were a good test for us.”
Saranac 3, BFA St. Albans 2
SCS 1 0 2 - 3
BFA 1 0 1 - 2
First Period- 1, BFA, (Read, Horton), 6:32. 2, SCS, Miner (Patrie, Catlin), 7:00. Third Period- 3, SCS, Duprey (Miner, O’Connell) 6:32. 4, BFA, Colby (Phelps, Clark) 7:56. 5, Miner (Duprey), 10:14.Shots- BFA 33-28.
Saves- Mitchell, SCS, 31. Rathbun, BFA, 25.
Rice 7
Northeastern Clinton 4
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars came out of a high octane contest on the wrong end, falling 7-4 to the visiting Knights.
NCCS tried everything they could to keep the game close, but Rice was able to halt any momentum building moment and increase their lead. The Knights just continually held onto the puck and made the most of their chances, outshooting the Cougars 34-19.
The first two periods saw a combined nine goals scored with six going to the Knights. The first period saw Rice begin to pull away and make the chance of a comeback being more in doubt for the Cougars.
The opening 11 minutes of the game saw a flurry of action as Rice’s Mackenzie Owens would break open the scoring just two minutes into the game. Not to be outdone, NCC’s Owen Ebersol would tie in just minutes later. That would be the closest the Cougars would be the closest the Cougars got to the Knights.
Rice’s Conor Reilly and Colin Banks would each net the puck once to give the Knights the insurance goals for the game.
Ebersol would connect with Winifred Simpson for the second time five minutes into the second period in what was setting up to be a run by NCCS, only to have the door slammed shut by the Knights.
Chais Lyford, Banks and Ollie Mobley would each score a goal for Rice in a span of six minutes to all but claim victory in the contest.
Cougar Marcus Bedard would have his stick on the final two goals for his team. The first would be 15 minutes into the second period with the help of Simpson and Lucas Hemingway.
In the third period, freshman Garret Pilon scored his first varsity goal as Bedard set him up to score.
The Knights would put a cherry on top of the victory with Tyler Russo scoring 4 minutes into the period.
“No one is happy with a loss but the boys played hard tonight against a very tough opponent and as a team we rebounded from a very tough weekend,” NCCS head coach Scptt LaFountain said. “They battled for the whole game and we had our opportunities.
NCCS will get some rest as the holiday break comes in. Their next contest will be on Dec. 28, against Bellows Free Academy.
Rice 7, Northeastern Clinton 4
RM 3 3 1 - 7
NCCS 1 2 1 - 4
First Period- 1, RM, Owens (Lyford, Senesac), 2:19. 2, NCCS, Ebersol (Simpson), 5:20. 3, RM, Reilly (Lyford, Quong), 6:20. 4, RM, Banks (Mobley, Seilz), 11:10.
Second Period- 5, NCCS, Ebersol (Simpson, Pilon), 5:32. 6, RM, Lyford (Owens, Quong), 6:29, 7, RM, Banks, 11:20. 8, RM, Mobley (Banks), 12:39. 9, NCCS, Bedard (Hemingway, Simpson) 15:21. {/h5}
Third Period- 10, NCCS, Pilon (Bedard), :27. 11, RM, Russo, 3:52.
Shots- Rice 34-19
Saves- Libby, RM, 19. Judkins, NCCS, 27
TUESDAY
GIRLS
Massena 11
Saranac/Lake Placid 0
Massena 11, Saranac/Lake Placid 0
MCS 5 4 2 — 11
S/LP 0 0 0 — 0
First Period- 1, MCS, Johnson (Matejcik), 6:49. 2, MCS, Terry, 8:03. 3, MCS, Oakes (Terry), 14:59. 4, MCS, Deshaies (Johnson), 16:11. 5, MCS, Terry (Paquin, Oakes), 18:00.
Second Period- 6, MCS, Terry, 9:19. 7, MCS, Jabault, 12:04. 8, MCS, Fregoe (Armstrong, D’Arienzo), 18:49. 9, MCS, Oakes (Terry, Peters), 19:59.
Third Period- 10, MCS, Jabault, 7:48. 11, MCS, Johnson.
Shots- MCS, 42-10.{/h5}
Saves- Boyce, MCS, 10. McKillip, S/LP, 13. Lahart, S/LP, 18.
