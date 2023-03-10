PLATTSBURH — The Saranac boys’ hockey team is on uncharted ice.
The Chiefs’ hockey program is making its first-ever trip to the NYSPHSAA Division II Final Four this weekend, with a semifinal contest set for Saturday at 9 a.m. against Section I’s Pelham at the LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo.
The other semifinal has Section X’s Salmon River tangling with Section III’s Skaneateles. The two semifinal winners vie for the Division II state championship on Sunday at 11 a.m.
“We’re looking forward to the opportunity at the Final Four,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said.
“The other three teams are ranked 1, 2 and 3 in the poll, so we know we will need to be at our best at all times. Everyone in our locker room has bought in, knows their role and is ready to give 100 percent this weekend.”
Pelham is the defending Division II state champion and finished with a 12-7-1 overall record competing in the tough A Division of Section I.
There are 23 combined Division I and II teams in the section and three of their teams are in the Final Four this season, with one in Division II and two in Division I.
The Pelicans are 4-0 in post-season play thus far, including a 6-4 win over rival Rye in the Section I Division II finals, and a 5-2 victory over CVAC and Section VII champion Beekmantown last Saturday in state quarterfinal action.
“Pelham has been a powerhouse for several years and one thing they have on us is experience at the Final Four,” Knowles said. “It will be important for us to get off to a good start and try to play with a lead.
“Pelham has come from behind to win their last two games and I feel that is because of their experience in playoff situations.”
Saranac (13-8-2), the at-large team in the Division II Tournament this season, advanced to the Final Four with last Saturday’s 3-1 win at Section II’s Queensbury where the Chiefs played arguably their best game of the season.
Zach O’Connell, Landen Duprey and Nolan Miner scored goals for the Chiefs and Joey Mitchell was solid in net with 29 saves.
“Our coaches have done an outstanding job preparing our guys all season,” Knowles said.
“Coach (Calvin) Hamel has worked on and off the ice to get the guys in great shape and Coach (Rob) Knowles has been key in game plan coordination and opponent scouting.
“This will be an awesome experience for our players and families, but we are going to Buffalo looking for more than just the experience.
“Our entire team would like to thank all of the (Saranac and Peru) community members who have supported us along the way.”
—
The Division I semifinals are also set for Saturday, with Section I’s Clarkstown against Section I’s Suffern at 1:40 p.m., and Section III’s West Genesee up against Section V’s Pittsford at 4 p.m.
The Division I title game is Sunday at 2 p.m.
