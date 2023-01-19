SARANAC — The Chiefs put on a dominant performance on the mat against the Eagles, winning 54-14.
The contest wasn’t in doubt as Saranac would win six matches before Beekmantown could claim a victory.
In fact, outside of two forfeits, the Chiefs won by pinfall in all of the matches.
Colby Roesler at 102, Ryan Devins at 118, Ashton Seymour at 126 and Alex Clancy at 132 claimed wins by pinfall.
Saranac head coach Heath Smith said the 138 lb match between Sawyer Bell and Cayden Bouvia was one of the more exciting bouts of the night. It would be the first win for the Eagles as Bell won by decision, 6-1.
Smith added that the three of the most exciting matches — including Bell’s win — all went Beekmantown’s way.
One of these was at 160 lbs, between Eagle Matt Lewandowski and Chief Talen Reeves. With :30 remaining on the clock, Lewandowski would get an escape to win the match, 4-3.
The third highlight would be a double overtime win for Beekmantown’s Alex Hall over Nathan Hamel.
Saranac’s Kaiden Breyette at 152, Landen Smith at 172, and Dylan Cogswell at 215 all won their bouts by pinfall.
—
Saranac 54, Beekmantown 14
285 lbs Manalong (SCS) won by forfeit
102 lbs Roesler (SCS) Pinned Desotell, 3:58
110 lbs Stiles (SCS) won by forfeit
118 lbs Devins (SCS) pinned Brodi, :51
126 lbs Seymour (SCS) Pinned Lagree, 3:29
132 lbs Clancy (SCS) pinned Magiera, 4:34
138 lbs Bell (BCS) decision Bouvia, 6-1
145 lbs Brown (BCS) pinned Gadway. 1:10
152 lbs Breyette (SCS) pinned Lewandowski, 1:29
160 lbs Lewandowski (BCS) decision Reeves, 4-3
172 lbs Smith (SCS) pinned Manny, :20
189 lbs Hall (BCS) decision Hamel, 5-3
215 lbs Cogswell (SCS) pinned Dubee, :53
