SARANAC — The Chiefs and the Nighthawks went undefeated this weekend in a tournament hosted by Saranac.
Both programs defeated Massena and Malone, Saturday, to have clean slates.
It wouldn’t be all smiles for Peru, however, as they opened the weekend with a close loss to Plattsburgh. Saranac, however, continued its unbeaten streak to start the season winning a game Friday, carrying the momentum into the tournament.
With the weekend concluding the first full week of play, teams began to work off the rust and fall into the routine of play.
GAME 1
SARANAC 6
FRANKLIN ACADEMY 5
A majority of the offense came early in this contest as Saranac held an early 5-4 lead over three innings.
Both teams would add a run in the seventh to keep the same deficit as the Chiefs would hold on to win, 6-5.
“Franklin Academy hit the ball well but just wasn’t able to group them together,” Saranac’s coach Sam Campbell said. “I was pleased with the way we played against the Huskies for an early season game.”
Aislyn Liberty had a solid performance from the mound pitching a complete game and striking out five.
She was aided by teammates Layla Pellerin and Abby Owen. Pellerin had a double with Owen contributing two hits.
—
Saranac 6, Franklin Academy 5
SCS 140 000 1 - 6 6 2
FA 211 000 1 - 5 9 4
A. Liberty. A. St. Hilaire. WP- A. Liberty. LP- A. St. Hilaire. 3B- Mcclain (FA). 2B- LaPlante (FA). Pellerin (SCS)
GAME 2
Saranac 7
Massena 6
The host Chiefs would rally with five runs over the final three innings to snatch victory away from the Red Raiders, 7-6.
It wouldn’t be easy as Massena started strong with three hits in the 1st inning to plate the opening run. When the 5th inning came around, the Red Raiders pushed the lead to 5-2 thanks to two hits, one walk and an error.
But, Saranac countered with offensive work of their own to chip away at the deficit. Tied going into the bottom of the 7th, the Chiefs lead off batter got on base, stole second, and scored on a base hit to secure the victory.
Aislyn Liberty led the way with a triple.
Hailee Liberty was strong on the mound with six strikeouts over the seven innings she pitched.
“It was our second solid performance of the day and I was happy with that,” Saranac’s coach Sam Campbell said.
—
Saranac 7, Massena 6
MCS 100 131 0 - 6 10 3
SCS 020 022 1 - 7 9 2
H. Liberty. Wilson. WP- H. Liberty. LP- Wilson. 3B- A. Liberty
GAME 1
Peru 12
Massena 10
Leading 2-1 heading into the fourth inning, the Nighthawks would score 10 runs over the final three innings to have just enough run support to hold off the Red Raiders, 12-10.
Massena wouldn’t go quietly as they scored nine runs over the same frame to keep pace with Peru.
“Our girls really came to play today,” Nighthawks coach Amie Marshall said. “The energy and effort right from the start was amazing. Massena played a great game, they had some quick pitching and some players with a big bat. Overall another great team effort to pull out the win.”
Marshall utilized three pitchers: Rachel Madore, Zoey Malcolm and Lauren Prescott to stymie the Red Raider offense.
What was more beneficial, was their work at the plate. Madore finished 3/5, Prescott went 2/5, and Malcolm went 4/4 with a homerun.
—
Peru 12, Massena 10
PCS 020 333 1 - 12 15 2
MCS 001 405 0 - 10 10 2
Madore, Prescott (5), Malcolm (7). Gushlaw, Wilson (5). WP-Madore. LP- Gushlaw. HR- Malcolm (PCS). 2B- Lehman (PCS), Snider (PCS), Bay (MCS), Wilson (MCS).
GAME 2
PERU 17
FRANKLIN ACADEMY 2
The Nighthawks hit the ground running, scoring in every inning on their way to a 17-2 victory over the Huskies.
Rachel Madore, Lauren Prescott, Zoey Malcolm and Zoey and Destiny Snider had two hits each. Many of these produced RBIs, as both Zoey’s had a double.
Prescott was a force on the basepaths with many stolen bases, including two steals of home plate.
Franklin Academy’s Brooke LaPlante received praise from Peru’s coach Amie Marshall.
LaPlante pitched well for being so young. Her future is solid ahead of her, Marshall said.
“The energy right from pitch one was very apparent from our girls,” Marshall said. “We came out with big bats early.”
—
Peru 17, Franklin Academy 2
FA 110 000 0 - 2 2 1
PCS 333 611 x - 17 13 1
LaPlante. Malcolm. WP- Malcolm. LP- LaPlante. 3B- Snider (PCS). 2B- Malcolm (PCS).
FRIDAY
PLATTSBURGH 11
PERU 10
PERU — Plattsburgh would remain unbeaten as they held off a charging Peru squad, 11-10.
The Nighthawks would score nine runs over three innings to cut into the deficit, but the Hornets held them off when it mattered.
Peru’s coach Amie Marshall was quick to praise the strength of Plattsburgh.
“PHS is a great team,” she said. “Their pitcher/catcher duo of Calli [Fitzwater} and Alyssa {Hemingway] is a strong and tough force to face.”
With a 2-1 lead heading into the third, the Hornets broke things open, scoring eight runs over the next two innings. This was led by the offensive firepower of Sophia LaValley, Madison Hunt and Hemingway with each having a double.
Peru’s rally came off the bats of Rachel Madore (2-4), Gabby Cunningham (2-3) and Sierra Geppner (2-3). One of Cunningham’s two hits would be a triple, as Zoey Snider added a triple as well.
“We got ourselves into quite a big deficit early in the game but our girls persevered through that adversity and fought their way back,” Marshall said. “I was incredibly proud of the effort I saw from each and everyone of them. They stayed positive and worked so hard. It was overall a great game.”
—
Plattsburgh 11, Peru 10
PHS 204 410 0 - 11 11 3
PCS 010 026 1 - 10 11 4
Fitzwater. Malcolm. WP- Fitzwater. LP- Malcolm. 3B- Cunningham (PCS), Snider (PCS). 2B- Hemingway (PHS), LaValley (PHS), Hunt (PHS).
LAKE PLACID 22
WILLSBORO 7 (5)
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers tallied 12 runs in the first inning and never looked back, routing the Warriors, 22-7.
Willsboro would counter with seven runs in the second, but Lake Placid pushed the lead back to double digits by the end of the fourth inning.
Keira Light would go unblemished at the plate with four hits and four RBIs. Abbey Light had two hits, with one a double, and five RBIs.
Reid Pedu pitched the whole game for the Blue Bombers, while helping her cause with three RBIs over two hits.
—
Lake Placid 22, Willsboro 7 (5)
WCS 070 00 - 7 18 2
LP 1210 72 - 22 12 2
Mitchell, Becker (1). Pedu. WP- Pedu. LP- Mitchell. 2B- Riggins (LP), Jordon (LP), Light (LP)
SARANAC LAKE 15
MORIAH 5
SARANAC LAKE— Karlie Goetz did everything she could to make sure the Red Storm earned their second win of the season.
Goetz accounted for at least two of the outs each inning, as Saranac Lake would win, 15-5.
In seven innings pitched, Goetz struck out 15 batters. She was also a force at the plate going 3 for 5 with three singles and three RBIs.
Saranac Lake’s bats were slow to come alive but were able to utilize smart base running to take the lead early in the 3rd.
The top of the Viking order accounted for all seven of the team’s hits.
Leadoff hitter, Amelia Kazlo accounted for two hits with one being a triple. Maddy Eichen contributed three singles.
—
Saranac Lake 15, Moriah 5
MCS 001 030 1 - 5 7 1
SLCS 004 506 0 - 15 10 1
Eichen, Kazio (6). Goetz. WP- Goetz. LP- Eichen. 3B- Kazlo (MCS).
CROWN POINT 11
Johnsburg/Minerva 8
NORTH CREEK — With solid pitching from both teams, Crown Point was able to capitalize on Johnsburg/Minerva’s errors to pull away with the winning, 11-8.
Kaitlin Ross led the way for the Panthers pitching a complete game on the bump with 14 strikeouts, and helping her own cause at the plate. She finished the day 3 for 4 which included a double and a triple.
If the Irish Jaguar’s made fewer mistakes the contest could have turned out different. J/M tried to make it interesting as the game went on, but they simply ran out of outs.
Freshman Lexi Sharp had a solid performance all around. She went 2 for 4, with two doubles and one stolen base. She was impressive at catcher, throwing out three Crown Point runners.
Julia Morris, who suffered the loss, struck out six batters over four innings pitched. When not pitching she moved to first base, able to move her teammates around the bases from her work at the plate.
—
Crown Point 11, Johnsburg/Minerva 8
CP 020 340 2 - 11 7 1
J/M 000 124 1 - 8 4 6
Ross. Morris, H. Sharp (5). WP- Ross. LP- Morris. 3B- Ross (CP). 2B- Ross (CP), Duprey (CP), L. Sharp 2 (J/M)
TICONDEROGA 9
NAC 8 (8)
TICONDEROGA — Both the Sentinels and Bobcats have a love of dramatic endings.
With two outs in the bottom of the 8th inning, Ti’s Lizzie Rich sent everyone home with a walk off single.
The contest would end, 9-8, in favor of the Sentinels.
In the top of the 8th, NAC would strand a runner on third after Ti’s Stevie Montville struck out the batter ending the frame.
It wouldn’t stop there.
The Sentinels stranded a runner on second base in the 7th, sending the game to extras because the Bobcats scored two runs in the top of the 7th, with two outs, to tie the contest.
It would end the game in a swing of emotions for both teams, that saw Ti build a lead that NAC would slowly chip into as the game went on.
Bobcats Isabella Gilmore and Abby Peryea led the day with a double each. Gilmore, McKenna Bushey, and Alexis McDonald all had two hits apiece.
They were countered by Cassidy Mattison, Sophia Johndrow and Kaedence Porter who had two hits each as well.
—
Ticonderoga 9, NAC 8 (8)
NAC 120 210 20 - 8 11 3
TCS 204 002 01 - 9 10 7
Cook. Montville. WP- Montville. LP- Cook. 2B- Gilmore (NAC), Peryea (NAC).
SARANAC 14
BEEKMANTOWN 10
BEEKMANTOWN— The Eagles routinely shot themselves in the foot, as they fell too far behind to catch up to the Chiefs. Saranac’s aggressive play would doom Beekmantown, 14-10
“Saranac is very aggressive on the bases,” Eagles coach Michele Barnes said. “They take advantage of every opportunity to take an extra base.”
The Chiefs had eight hits in the contest, but took chances when presented with them. While stolen bases and costly mistakes by Beekmantown set the tone, Hailee Liberty had a strong outing to keep the Eagles off balance at the plate.
Saranac’s Abby Owen and Olivia Squier set the tone offensively with two hits each. They both had a double. MaKenna Macomber added another double for the visitors.
Beekmantown was able to string a couple hits together to make things interesting with Lindsay Barnes, Ashley Barnes and Anna Dutil having two hits each. Ashley’s two hits included one double.
“We are an inexperienced varsity team and will continue to grow from each game,” Michele Barnes said. “Laci LaPier had a great game on the mound for us and Anna Dutil was steady behind the plate. Kennedy Ritter made several key plays at shortstop. We need to clean up the errors and continue to hit the ball to keep ourselves in games.”
—
Saranac 14, Beekmantown 10
SCS 246 011 0 - 14 8 4
BCS 120 042 1 - 10 11 7
H. Liberty. Owen (6). LaPier. WP- H. Liberty. LP- LaPier. 2B- Owen (SCS), MaComber (SCS), Squier (SCS), Ritter (BCS), Barnes (BCS)
CHAZY 16
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 1 (5)
CHAZY — The Eagles scored runs in every inning, enroute to a 16-1 victory over the Orange.
Kennedy Columbus pitched a solid game from the bump, with six strikeouts over five innings, allowing only one run. She helped her own cause getting two base hits.
“Kennedy Columbus pitched lights out tonight and Courtney Collins (in her first Varsity start) caught a great game behind the plate,” Chazy coach Cory Thompson said.
It came down to key defensive plays that limited the Orange to only four hits on the night. Haylie Puterko, who suffered the loss, had two base hits. Ravyn Sotomayor added a triple.
“I was very proud of our team defense tonight on the field,” Thompson said. “ IL/LL hit the ball well, but we were able to make several defensive plays to keep them off the bases. We will look to continue playing well as the season progresses.”
—
Chazy 16, Indian Lake/Long Lake 1 (5)
IL/LL 000 10 - 1 4 6
CCS 144 43 - 16 15 0
Puterko, Hall (5). Columbus. WP- Columbus. LP- Puterko. 3B- Sotomayor (IL/LL). 2B- Rodolakis (CCS)
