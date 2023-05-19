SARANAC — Winning pitcher Hailee Liberty struck out 11, did not walk anyone and allowed four hits in going the distance.
Aislyn Liberty led the Chiefs offensively with a double and single, while Kylee Brault added two singles.
Saranac didn’t score any runs in the first inning, but tallied a combined 11 in the second, third and fourth stanzas.
“We were able to put hits together today and ran the bases well,” Saranac coach Sam Campbell said. “We also took advantage of a couple mistakes by Beekmantown.
“I was pleased with our defensive effort and thought process today and Hailee pitched really well, hitting her spots.”
—
Saranac 11, Beekmantown 1
Beekmantown 100 000 0 — 1 4 5
Saranac 043 400 x — 11 8 1
LaPier, L. Barnes, Castine and Dutil. H. Liberty and Benjamin. WP- H. Liberty. LP- LaPier. 2B- Ai. Liberty (SCS).
PERU 14
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 5
ELLENBURG — Rachel Madore, Gabby Cunningham, Kylee Lehman and Destiny Snider all had two hits each in the Nighthawks’ win.
One of Cunningham’s hits was a home run and Lehman had a double.
Zoey Malcolm got the pitching win as she struck out four and allowed five hits.
Peru took the lead for good with six runs in the second inning.
Mackenna LaBarge led the Bobcats with two hits, while Hallie Gilmore and Brooke Trombley each doubled.
“We just didn’t play well at all,” NAC coach Dennis LaBarge said. “Eleven walks, five errors and only five hits isn’t a good recipe to win games.
“Malcolm pitched well for Peru and Cunningham hit a home run over the left-field fence.”
—
Peru 14, NAC 5
Peru 061 160 0 — 14 10 1
NAC 001 001 3 — 5 5 5
Malcolm and Geppner. Cook, I. Gilmore (7) and H. Gilmore, WP- Malcolm. LP- Cook. 2B- Leyman (PCS), H. Gilmore (NAC), Trombley (NAC). HR- Cunningham (PCS).
