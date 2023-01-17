PLATTSBURGH — The Saranac boys’ hockey team cleared the last hurdle prior to its Champlain Valley Athletic Conference showdown with Beekmantown with a 3-2 non-conference victory over Churchville-Chili on Friday night.
The Chiefs (7-1-2) and Eagles (8-0-1) have combined for a 15-1-3 record thus far and played last night at 7 p.m. at the Ameri-Can North Sports Center.
The Eagles are ranked second in the state in Division II and the Chiefs have moved into the 14th spot. The contest results and quotes will be in Wednesday’s Press-Republican.
Section V’s Churchville-Chili came into the weekend ranked ninth in the state in Division II.
“I thought our guys gave an outstanding effort right from the opening puck drop,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “When we work hard, I think we can play with anyone.
“We did a good job with our defensive zone coverage and had timely shot blocks. Their top power play is highly skilled and very creative. Our penalty kill did an excellent job keeping them off the sheet, including a five-on-three for a minute and 30 seconds.”
Nolan Miner led the way offensively for the Chiefs with two goals and an assist, while Joey Mitchell was a standout in net with 29 saves.
Miner gave Saranac the lead just 52 seconds into the game and the Saints would tie it on Max Mckay’s goal 4:19 into the second.
But Adrian Barnes put the Chiefs back in front, this time to stay, with 3:52 left in the second stanza.
Miner added an empty-net goal with 1:19 left in regulation to seal it even though Tyler Eberhart’s goal with just three seconds remaining gave Churchville-Chili its final marker.
“We hope that playing some of these difficult non-league opponents will help us to be a better team later in the season,” Knowles said.
—
Saranac 3, Churchville-Chili 2
Churchville-Chili 0 1 1 — 2
Saranac 1 1 1 — 3
First period- 1, SCS, Miner (E. Barnes, Patrie), :52.
Second period- 2, CC, Mckay (Tr. Eberhart), 4:19. 3, SCS, A. Barnes (Miner, Graves), 13:08.
Third period- 4, SCS, Miner eng (O’Connell, Duprey), 15:41. 5, CC, Ty. Eberhart (Mckay, Tr. Eberhart), 16:57.
Shots- Churchville-Chili, 31-26.
Saves- Harris, CC, 23. Mitchell, SCS, 29.
CHURCHVILLE-CHILI 4
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
ROUSES POINT — Churchville-Chili avoided what could have been a tough weekend trip up north with a non-conference win over the Cougars on Saturday.
Parker Farnham scored two goals for the Saints, while Luke Herring and Finnean Storie each added one.
Winnie Simpson scored both goals for NCCS, with Owen Ebersol assisting on the second.
Peter Judkins played well in the Cougars’ nets with 25 saves as NCCS turned in one of its better performances of the season. The Cougars trailed 3-2 heading into the third period.
“I was pleased with our effort from the goaltender on out and I felt we played well,” NCCS coach Scott LaFountain said. “They’re a top team in their section and the 29-28 margin in shots on goal show how evenly played the game was.
“Still, it’s disappointing because I felt this was a winnable game for us. We need to find a way to win close games like this when the opportunity presents itself.”
—
Churchville-Chili 4, NCCS 2
Churchville-Chili 1 2 1 — 4
NCCS 1 1 0 — 2
First period- 1, CC. Herring (Mckay, Prue), 9:27. 2, NCCS, Simpson, 10:31.
Second period- 3, CC, Farnham, 4:19. 4, CC, Farnham (Mckay, Prue), 5:50. 5, NCCS, Simpson (Ebersol), 15:11.
Third period- 6, CC, Storie (Amico, Tr. Eberhart), 10:35.
Shots- Churchville-Chili, 29-28.
Saves- Magri, CC, 26. Judkins, NCCS, 25.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 4
PLATTSBURGH 1
NORFOLK — The Hornets held a 1-0 advantage after one period in the non-conference game, only to have Norwood-Norfolk scored two goals in the second and two more in the third.
Four different players scored goals for Norwood-Norfolk with Blake Cousineau getting a goal and assist.
Braeden Calkins scored for the Hornets with Cooper Metcalf picked up the assist.
Sebastien Eban finished with 28 saves for PHS, which was outgunned by a 32-14 margin in the contest.
—
Norwood-Norfolk 4, Plattsburgh 1
Plattsburgh 1 0 0 — 1
Norwood-Norfolk 0 2 2 — 4
First period- 1, PHS, Calkins (Metcalf), 7:48.
Second period- 2, NN, Friot ppg (Murphy), 1:56. 3, NN, Ling (C. Sessions, Cousineau), 10:31.
Third period- 4, NN, Williamson (Harris), 3:56. 5, NN, Cousineau, 11:50.
Shots- Norwood-Norfolk, 32-14.
Saves- Eban, PHS, 28. Averill, NN, 13.
