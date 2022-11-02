STILLWATER — Saranac is a force to be reckoned with. It looks as if it’s coming together at the right time.
“I think that was the best game we ever played together,” Chief Aislyn Liberty said. “We were a family, we passed, we connected. The defense played amazing and the midfield was perfect. I think we’re a family out there and that’s what brings us together.”
Saranac dominated in all facets of the game against Section II champion Schalmont, enroute to a 2-0 victory, advancing in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association playoffs.
“We’re not changing who we are, we’re going to make the other team adjust to our play,” Chiefs head coach Amber Liberty said. “Like we’re not going to change what makes us so strong. and I think that keeping us true to ourselves and what has gotten us here is what’s going to continue to move us forward. But at the same time, you know, preparing and just being smart.”
That was apparent from the onset of the match, Saranac controlled the pace, and possession, to keep the Sabres off balance. The biggest difference came in team speed. The Chiefs routinely outran Schalmont to balls or positions to set up the key pass.
“We knew they were going to be very very challenging and we knew in our heads that this could be like the state championship,” Chief Sydney Myers said. “We all played our hearts out and we played like a family and a team out there and we honestly I think played the best I’ve ever seen our team play ever.”
This performance didn’t come as a surprise to the coaches. Assistant coach Renee Castine said it had been the best week of practice for the team as players were supporting and coaching each other up in ways they hadn’t seen.
“I don’t think they’re going to need much motivation,” Amber Liberty said. ”These girls want to go all the way and it’s home. We’re playing with our fans. They want to go back to the Final Four. We had unfinished business last year and I really don’t think they’re going to need a lot of you know, pumping up from us “
The early minutes of the contest saw both teams feeling each other out, and shaking out nerves. Saranac put the pressure on, trying to find the goal that would break the scoreless tie.
It came in the 19th minute.
Brenna Ducatte ran with the ball down the right side of the field, before passing the Aislyn Liberty. Liberty took the ball and moved it forward to Myers who beat the keeper to excite their supporters.
It remained the same until midway through the second half.
This time, it came from a corner kick from Olivia Davis. Davis sent the ball into the box where Liberty found it sending it off her head into the back of the net.
With 22 minutes remaining in the match, the Chiefs switched to a more defensive playstyle. This meant sending the ball into the corners making Schalmont chase to gain possession.
Sabres goalkeeper Georgia Clark was under fire all match, as Saranac outshot Schalmont 19-6.
Chiefs goalkeeper Grace Damiani had a solid night in net, not only saving six shots, but routinely running forward to grab the ball to thwart a potential offensive play from the Sabres. Her most impressive save came early in the first half as she had to dive, arms outstretched, to stop a wouldbe goal.
With the win, the Chiefs advance one step further in the NYSPHSAA playoffs. Saranac’s next opponent will be Section III champion, West HIll, Saturday in Beekmantown. Gametime is yet to be determined.
Looking ahead to Saranac’s next match, Myers said the team’s possibilities are endless.
“If we play like we played today, nobody’s stopping us,” she said. “We have the grit and we have the energy. and we are family and I don’t think any team can compete with us if we keep that so well.”
—
Saranac 2, Schalmont 0
SCS 1 1 - 2
SM 0 0 - 0
First Half- 1, SCS, Myers (Liberty), 19:45
Second Half- 2, SCS, Liberty (Davis) 22:17
Shots- SCS 19-6
Saves- Damiani, SCS, 6. Clark, SM, 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.