BEEKMANTOWN — The Chiefs moved the ball early and often, on their way to defeating the Eagles, 53-19, Friday.
It would keep Saranac undefeated at the close of week three, while Beekmantown is still searching for its first win.
“It’s good to get a win,” Chiefs head coach Dylan Everleth said. “We had some mistakes today early on in the first half and a couple of drop passes and just a little mental breakdowns.
“But, the girls were phenomenal in the second half, kept putting points on the board, and playing great defense and just an all around great game for us against a good team.”
Lia Parker continued her dominance in the running game, finding holes and eluding Eagles attempting to grab a flag. While only scoring two touchdowns on the ground, she routinely moved the ball downfield in an imposing manner.
When Parker wasn’t running the ball, it was senior teammate Sydney Myers who took to the air throwing three touchdowns, she added one touchdown on the ground.
Myers wasn’t just a force on offense, she was a terror on defense with two interceptions.
Beekmantown never gave up throughout the contest as Payton Parliament did all she could to get her team back in the game.
All of the Eagles’ points came through the air by the arm of Parliament. Two of her three touchdown passes were to Grace McCasland, while Jillian Hagadorn caught the third.
Saranac 53, Beekmantown 19
SCS 21 32 - 53
BCS 7 12 - 19
Scoring Summary
First Half
SCS- Parker run (Myers to Jean-Pierre)
SCS- Myers to Jean-Pierre (Myers to Jean-Pierre)
SCS- Parker run (Jean-Pierre to Brown)
BCS- Parliament to McCasland (Parliament to Chapman)
Second Half
SCS- Myers run
SCS- Myers to Brown
SCS- Myers to Smith (1 pt good)
BCS- Parliament to Hagadorn
SCS- Myers to Brown (Jean-Pierre to Myers)
BCS- Parliament to McCasland
SCS- Myers to Denis
Individual Stats
Passing
SCS- Myers, 3 TD, 2 xpt. Jean-Pierre, TD, 2 xpt
BCS- Parliament, 3 TD, xpt
Rushing
SCS- Parker, 2 TD, Myers, TD
Receiving
SCS- Brown 2 TD, xpt. Jean-Pierre TD, 2 xpt. Mulverhill TD, Denis TD. Myers 2xpt. Smith xpt.
BCS- McCasland 2 TD, Hagadorn TD, Chapman xpt.
Interceptions:
SCS- Myers 2
BCS- Parliament
Ticonderoga 51
Schroon Lake 6
TICONDEROGA — The Sentinels were an unstoppable force when the Wildcats paid a visit, winning 51-6.
Ti scored evenly over both periods, never letting off the gas pedal as they roared to a 20-point halftime lead.
Schroon Lake would get one back late in the second half with a passing touchdown.
Ti’s Sophia Johnbrow had an all-around solid game with three touchdowns, with one being through the air.
Teammate Jazzy Disbrow led the ground attack with two rushing touchdowns along with leading the team in yards gained.
Ticonderoga 51, Schroon Lake 6
TCS 25 26 - 51
SLCS 0 6 - 6
Scoring Summary
First Half
TCS- Johndrow rec.
TCS- Dedrick run
TCS- Disbrow run
TCS- Johndrow run
Second Half
TCS- Disbrow run
TCS- Dorsett run
TCS- McGrath run
SLCS- TD pass
TCS- Johndrow run
Rushing
Disbrow lead all players in rushing
Passing
TCS- Dorsett 9 completions
Receiving
TCS- Johndrow and Dedrick had receptions
Interceptions
TCS- Johndrow, Dorsett, Disbrow
MONDAY
AUSABLE VALLEY 20
SCHROON LAKE 13
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots used a balanced attack to doom the Wildcats, 20-13.
The win moved AuSable Valley to 2-0 in the early season while Schroon Lake falls to 0-3.
“With limited practice time since our last game, I was happy to see many of our players get involved in the offense tonight,” Patriots coach Jim Caron said. “Our team flag pulling was very good and saved us from some big plays!”
AVCS’ balanced attack proved to keep the Wildcats off balance in the low scoring affair.
The Patriots totalled 178 yards on the ground with 161 yards in the air.
Addie Stanley powered AVCS on the ground with 73 yards including an 18 yard burst past defenders to break the score open.
The other two scores came through the air as Layla Lincoln led the Patriots with three catches for 57 yards. Most of the yards came on a 42 yard bomb from Shauna Depo.
The second half saw the Wildcats attempt a comeback with two rushing touchdowns. The first came early in the second frame with Briella Emmerett scoring from six yards out.
After Lincoln’s 42 yard catch, Saranac Lake’s Brittany Mieras would score from seven yards out to finalize the scoring.
“I give a lot of credit to Schroon Lake as they only had seven players and battled to the end,” Caron said. “Emmerett, Thompson and Mieras played well for them!”
AuSable Valley 20, Schroon Lake 13
AVCS 13 7 - 20
SLCS 0 13 - 13
Scoring Summary
First Half
AVCS- Stanley 18-yd run, Butler xpt
AVCS- Lincoln 8-yd rec.
Second Half
SLCS- Emmerett 6-yd run
AVCS- Lincoln 42-yd rec, Stanley xpt
SLCS- Mieras 7-yd run, Mieras xpt
Rushing:
AVCS- Butler 4-42, Egglefield 1-(-5), Depo (2-10, Bates 1-11 Saltus-Paul 3-37, Strong 4-10, Stanley 5-73 TOTALS: 22-178
SLCS- Emmerett 8-43, Mieras 3-40, Thompson 12-61. TOTALS: 23-144
Passing:
AVCS- Butler 6-12-16 TD, Depo 6-10-100 TD, Saltus-Paul 0-1-0 1 INT. TOTALS: 12-22-161. 2 TD, INT
SLCS- Emmerett 8-18-72 3 INT. TOTALS: 8-18-72 3 INT
Receiving:
AVCS- Egglefield 1-9, Lincoln 3-57 2 TD, Bates 2-7, Strong 1-5, Lawrence 1-3, Stanley 1-6, Shambo 3-74. TOTALS: 12-161
SLCS- Mieras 6-72, Kowal 2-0. TOTALS 8-72
Interceptions:
AVCS- Lincoln, Saltus-Paul, Stanley
SLCS- Mieras
