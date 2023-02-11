SARANAC — It’s always an instant classic when these two CVAC rivals get together.
And they would need extra to determine a winner, as the Chiefs topped the Cougars, 52-43 in overtime, Thursday.
“We knew coming into this game that NCCS had nothing to lose and would play with great intensity,” Saranac head coach Tim Newell said. “They play the best two three zone we have faced all season.”
While Newell was proud of his team’s defense, limiting the Cougars to 16 points in the first half. He knew not to take it for granted. He was proven right and NCCS caught the Chiefs out of position multiple times, flustering the top team in the CVAC, and catapulted to a 17-2 quarter difference.
“We regained our defensive focus after the third quarter and finally loosened up offensively out scoring them 24 to 10,” Newell said. “This was good for us to face this type of adversity.”
Saranac’s Molly Denis, Lia Parker and Brenna Ducatte hit big three pointers to force overtime. The rest as they say is history.
Sydney Myers was dominant for the Chiefs, being five steals away from a triple double. She had a game high 20 points and 10 rebounds. Denis was second on the team with 11.
NCCS saw Bailee LaFountain lead the team with 12 points. Desiree Dubois added 11.
“We’ve talked all season about having a night where we might not shoot well and that our defense would have to carry us and that’s what happened tonight,” Newell said. “I’m extremely proud of how the girls fought their way back into this game.”
—
Saranac 52, NCCS 43
NCCS (43)
Hite 2-0-4, LaFountain 4-4-12, Roberts Laci 2-0-5, Roberts Levi 1-0-2, Dubois 5-0-11, Racne 3-3-9, Trudo 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-7-43
SCS (52)
Pellerin Layla 1-0-3, Denis 4-1-11, Parker 1-0-3, Myers 8-2-20, Brault 3-1-7, Ducatte 3-0-8. TOTALS: 20-4-52
Halftime- Saranac, 26-16
3 point goals- NCCS 2: Roberts Laci, Dubois; Saranac 8: Pellerin Layla, Denis 2, Parker, Myers 2, Ducatte 2
AUSABLE VALLEY 60
NAC 53
ELLENBURG — Bobcat Isabella Gilmore’s triple double proved to not be enough to counter the offensive juggernaut that the Patriots deployed in the second half, as they would go on to win 60-53.
It would be a classic back and forth game as AuSable jumped out to an 11-2 lead, but NAC roared back to take a 31-25 lead at the half. As Bobcat coach Dennis LaBarge put it, the second half was all Patriots.
The third quarter alone saw AuSable Valley jump out to a 48-44 lead, on the heels of a 23-13 quarter. Once they had the lead, they would never relinquish it.
Even in defeat, Gilmore was stunning. Her 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists helped keep NAC in the contest until the very end. Abby Peryea had a team high 16 points, including two from deep. Mackenna LaBarge added 11, with most coming from the three threes she made.
Lilley Keyser stole the show for the Patriots with a game high 25 points. She was the difference in the second half where she scored 16. Kaydence Hoehn added 15.
—
AuSable Valley 60, Northern Adirondack 53
AVCS (60)
S. Richards 1-0-3, H. Hickey 2-0- 4, L. Keyser 8- 6 -25, B. Douglass 2-0-6, K. Hoehn 5-3-15, R. Shambo 2-1-5, L. Lincoln 0-0-0, L. Douglass 1-0-2. TOTALS: 21-10-60
NAC (53)
M. LaBarge 3-2-11, M. Peryea 0-0-0, A. Moore 3-0-7, A. McDonald 1-0-2, I. Gilmore 3- 5- 12, H. Gilmore 0-0-0, S. Charland 2-1-5, A. Peryea 7-0-16. TOTALS: 19-5-53
Halftime- NAC, 31-25
3 point goals- Ausable Valley (8) L. Keyser 3, B. Douglass 2, K. Hoehn 2, S. Richards 1 NAC (7) M. LaBarge 3, A. Peryea 2, A. Moore 1, I. Gilmore 1
PERU 49
BEEKMANTOWN 48
BEEKMANTOWN — While the Nighthawks played spoiler on Senior Night, the Eagles walked off with their head held high. Peru held on to win in the final seconds, 49-48.
“While the final score was not our hope, we played a very hard-fought game, and I was proud of the team for not giving up,” Beekmantown head coach Emily Girard said.
The Eagles had to play a form of catch up the entire game, never being able to tie or take the lead against Peru. Girard said that could become very demoralizing, but her team never gave up and continued to fight.
The Nighthawks had a balanced attack that saw two players cross double digits. Reese Duprey led all scorers with 19 points. Zoey Snider added 10, including one from deep.
Payton Parliament led the Beekmantown offense with 17 points scored. Grace McCasland and Julia Conroy added 13 points each.
“The girls never gave up, even when a crucial player fouled out, and were able to make it a one-point game in the last few seconds,” Girard said. “I’m proud of the effort and tenacity they showed.”
—
Peru 49, Beekmantown 48
PCS (49)
D. Snider 2-1-5, Prescott 0-0-0, Z. Snider 4-1-10, B. Berry 0-0-0, Duprey 8-3-19, Lawyer 2-0-4, Gushlaw 2-0-4, Coral 2-0-5, St. Dennis 0-0-0, Brousseau 1-0-2. TOTALS: 21-5-49
BCS (48)
Castine 0-0-0, McCasland 5-3-13, Gregoire 0-0-0, Proper 0-0-0, Parliament 7-2-17, Mesec 0-0-0, Dutil 0-0-0, Conroy 6-1-13, LaBarge 0-0-0, Barnes 2-0-5, Chapman 0-0-0. TOTALS: 20-6-48
Halftime- Peru, 25-24
3 point goals- Peru (2) Z. Snider 1, Corral 1; BCS (2) Parliament 1, Barnes 1
BOYS
CROWN POINT 61
CHAZY 44
CROWN POINT — The Panthers continued a recent trend of strong opening starts to pull away from the Eagles, 61-44, on Senior Night.
Seniors Cole Potter and Ryan Woods were honored before tipoff, and the team knew they were in for it against a scrappy Chazy team.
While the halftime lead was only six from Crown Point, they came with full court pressure to stymie the Eagles into any rhythm and flow.
“This was a much closer game than the final score indicates,” Panthers head coach Jason Hughes said. “This was a great basketball game, everything you want to see — great crowd, loud gym, up and down the floor, very physical, bodies on the floor, runs by both teams, and some exciting blocked shots on both ends.”
Crown Point’s Trevor Harris led all scorers with 25 points, including making three shots from deep. Resse Pertak chipped in 18.
Zamir Foster and Peter LaBarge led Chazy with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
“Chazy played really hard,” Hughes said. “Foster and LaBarge gave us all we wanted, but Trevor Harris had eight fourth quarter points and we made free throws down the stretch to keep it separated. Great preview of what could be a fun Sectional matchup.”
—
Crown Point 61, Chazy 44
Chazy (44)
Foster 6-2-14, LaBarge 6-0-12, Dwyer 3-0-8, Cross 2-0-4, Salimando 1-1-3, McAfee 1-0-3, Pratt 0-0-0. TOTALS: 19-3-44
Crown Point (61)
Harris 10-2-25, Pertak 6-4-18, Beeman 2-4-8, Potter 2-2-7, Stone 1-1-3, Russell 0-0-0, Russell 0-0-0, Woods 0-0-0. TOTALS: 21-13-61
Halftime- Crown Point, 30-24
3 point goals- Crown Point (6) Harris 3, Potter 1, Pertak 1; Chazy (3) Dwyer 2, McAfee 1
MEN
Clinton CC 98
Word of Life 64
POTTERSVILLE — The Cougars won their second in a row, Thursday, as they concluded a three-game road trip.
Clinton had its most dominant win of the season against Word of Life, winning by over 30, 96-64.
It undoubtedly was due to the impressive shooting by the Cougars as they shot 53% from the floor. While they only made four of the 22 threes they attempted, they scored where it mattered and kept the Huskies at bay.
The CCC defense fed into its offense grabbing a massive 42 defensive rebounds. It helped that Word of Life was a paltry 10-43 from deep.
Damien Fiducia had an impressive night for the Cougars with 26 points and a total 16 rebounds. He was a few steals and rebounds from securing a rare quadruple double.
Jaylin Williams wasn’t that far off of a double double with 25 points and eight rebounds. Azmir Scattlife wouldn’t be left out of the fun as he was the third Cougar to hit double digits. His 11 rebounds solidified his strong night with a double double.
CCC will look to continue its winning ways, today, as they host Columbia-Greene CC in their home finale. Tipoff is set for noon.
—
Clinton CC 98, Word of Life 64
CCC (98)
Fiducia 11-3-26, Watts 3-0-7, Harley 4-0-8, Daby 3-1-7, Williams 12-0-25, Guay 3-2-9, Scatttlife 7-2-16. TOTALS: 43-8-98
WoL (64)
Williams 6-1-16, Niedzielski 2-0-4, Shearin 3-0-8, Augusta 2-0-6, Schneiderwind 4-0-9, Bone 0-0-0, Stamm 0-0-0, Nguyen 2-0-4, Yarosh 1-0-3, Lackey 4-1-9, Lambeth 0-0-0, Coelho 2-0-5. TOTALS: 26-2-64.
Halftime- Clinton, 56-34
3 point goals- Clinton (4), Fiducia, Watts, Williams, Guay. WoL (10) Williams 3, Shearin 2, Augusta 2, Schneiderwind, Yarosh, Lackey.
