SARANAC — Northeastern Clinton’s boys and Saranac’s girls each won their matchups in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis, resulting in a split between the Cougars and Chiefs, Friday.
In the boys matchups, Northeastern Clinton’s Reid LaValley led the day with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Hunter Provost for the No. 1 singles win to pace the Cougars to a 4-1 victory.
Landen Smith then won Saranac’s lone victory on the boys’ side, in the No. 2 singles. Haven Dragoon then added another point in the Cougars’ favor with a No. 3 singles win.
“When two teams as evenly matched as Saranac and NCCS this season, we were in store for some close tennis matches that could’ve gone either way,” Saranac coach Thomas Montanaro said. “The first singles and doubles matches went back and forth throughout the match.”
Darren DuBois and Owen Roberts continued their ways in the No. 1 doubles, winning a close match over Hunter Devins and Collin Clancy, 7-6 (7-0), 6-3.
Marcus Bedard and Blake Chevalier capped off the night for Northeastern with a win in the No. 2 doubles.
“All of the boys played excellent tennis,” Montanaro said. “The result could have gone either way, but NCCS hung tough to secure the win.”
Saranac’s girls all won in the singles matchups, securing the 3-2 win. Sydney Myers led the day once again, continuing her perfect season with a win over Maggie Sample of NCCS.
Lia Parker then took the No. 2 singles slot, bouncing back after two difficult losses to a sound win over Dalila Purisic. Reagan Mulverhill finished the night in the win column for the No. 3 singles match.
“Mulverhill showed mental toughness to clinch the decisive win for us,” Montanaro said. “She adapted well to the match style and played excellent tennis to secure the win.”
In the doubles matches, the Cougars dominated, winning both starting with Laci Roberts and Callie Racine in the No. 1 spot. Brynn Hite and Sydney Lemieux then took the second doubles in an intense match with Calleigh Breyette and Madyson Tripp.
“At second doubles, the girls played out an intense match that could’ve gone either way. The girls played excellent points, and the momentum shifted from one side to the other throughout the match,” he said. “Ultimately, the NCCS girls pulled through with the win.”
—
Boys
NCCS 4, Saranac 1
Singles
No. 1- LaValley (NCCS) def. Provost, 7-5, 6-4.
No. 2- Smith (SCS) def. Deuso, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 3- Dragoon (NCCS) def. Gaboriault, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1- DuBois/Roberts (NCCS) def. Clancy/Devins, 7-6 (7-0), 6-3.
No. 2- Bedard/Chevalier (NCCS) def. Kostogiannis/Spear, 6-1, 6-2.
Girls
Saranac 3, NCCS 2
Singles
No. 1- Myers (SCS) def. Sample, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- Parker (SCS) def. Purisic, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3- Mulverhill (SCS) def. Pennington, 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1- Roberts/Racine (NCCS) def. Borner/Wood, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2- Hite/Lemieux (NCCS) def. Breyette/Tripp, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
LAKE PLACID 5, SCHROON LAKE 0
SCHROON LAKE — Although only two matches were played, both No. 1 doubles, Lake Placid won over Schroon Lake in a 5-0 sweep on both the boys and girls sides.
Brothers Nash and Harrison Carlisto secured a 6-1, 6-1 win against Wildcat duo Trey Pratt and Christian Gratto.
Schroon Lake coach Brandon Kryszak said the match was actually closer than what the score states.
On the girls side, Elsie Fitzsimmons and Melanie Megliore of Lake Placid beat Madison Prikryl and Kaylee Frasier, 6-3, 6-3.
—
Boys
Lake Placid 5, Schroon Lake 0
Singles
No. 1- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 3- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- H. Carlisto/N. Carlisto (LP) def. Pratt/Gratto, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Girls
No. 1- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 3- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Fitzsimmons/Megliore (LP) def. Prikryl/Frasier, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
