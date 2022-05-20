SARANAC — Matt Faville shook off a slow start Friday afternoon and pitched Saranac to an 8-4 win over Saranac Lake in the Section VII Class B baseball quarterfinals.
The fourth-seeded Chiefs will play at top-seeded Peru in today’s semifinals at 11 a.m.
Faville allowed three runs in the first inning and one in the second before shutting the Red Storm down the rest of the way. He struck out six in going the distance for the win.
“Matt really settled down after the first inning,” Saranac coach Frank Trudeau said. “He pitched ahead and smart, keeping the the Red Storm hitters off balance with a great mix of pitches.”
Alex Clancy swung the big bat for the Chiefs, who trailed by a 3-0 score heading into the bottom of the third, going two-for-two with three stolen bases and two RBI.
The Chiefs scored two runs in the third on Faville’s two-run single and tied it in the fourth on Clancy’s two-run single.
Saranac then took the lead in the fifth when Ethan Barnes drove in two runs with a single.
“Alex Clancy gave us a tremendous spark offensively, reaching base in every at bat, stealing bases and driving in runs,” Trudeau said.
“Plus, we played really good team defense as well. It was a great team win against a good Saranac Lake team.”
Brady Roberts took the pitching loss and also went the distance, finishing with seven strikeouts.
—
Saranac 8, Saranac Lake 4
Saranac Lake 310 000 0 — 4 6 3
Saranac 002 231 x — 8 7 2
Roberts and Clark. Faville and Wing. WP- Faville. LP- Roberts.
CLASS C
MORIAH 20
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 4
PORT HENRY — The Vikings earned a semifinal berth at Ticonderoga today at 10 a.m. by scoring seven runs in the first inning and pulling away to a quarterfinal victory.
Sam Langey paced a 15-hit offense with three hits. Declan Valentine and Owen Nephew each added two hits and three RBI, while Kaydin Sargent and Joe Pelkey finished with two hits apiece. Jake Mascarenas added a triple that drove in two.
Pelkey struck out 11 and walked two in going the first five innings for the pitching win. Langey struck out three and Boden Valentine two in each tossing one inning in relief.
Losing pitcher Austin Lambert led the Bobcats’ offense with three hits and Mike added a single and triple.
—
Moriah 20, NAC 4
NAC 000 022 0 — 4 8 9
Moriah 705 521 x — 20 15 2
Lambert, Stickney (4), M. Boulrice (5) and M. Boulrice, Lambert (4), Murphy (5). Pelkey, Langey (6), B. Valentine (7) and Nephew. WP- Pelkey. LP- Lambert. 2B- Lambert (NACS). 3B- M. Boulrice (NACS), O. Nephew (MCS), Mascarenas (MCS), Pelkey (MCS).
