SARANAC — The Chiefs opened up their season schedule Saturday by hosting their annual Nate Wood Tournament. While this year’s event featured over 200 wrestlers, the Chiefs were able to overpower most of them, taking second place overall.
Saranac was narrowly edged out by Noble, 312-310, in the team results. Individually however, the Chiefs saw four of their own take the top spots in their weight class; Alex Clancy and Landen Smith additionally for the Chiefs took home the most outstanding wrestler award for their respective class.
“We came in second by two points; just not enough wrestlers in each weight class. The wrestlers that did wrestle did very well,” said Saranac coach Heath Smith.
In the 102lb weight class, Colby Roesler would claim the top spot for the Chiefs, going 4-0 in the invitational. Brady Oullette of Noble would win the 110lb weight class, while Malone’s Tanner King would be the top-finisher in the 118lb division.
Logan Trim would finish as the top-wrestler for Peru, winning the 126lb weight class. Ashton Seymour, who was also undefeated, 5-0, on the day, would win the 132lb class, while teammate Alex Clancy would take tops in the class above him, at 138lbs. Clancy would also go 5-0 in the invitational.
At 172 lbs, Landen Smith, who went 4-0, would not only prove best in the weight class, but would win him the most outstanding heavyweight wrestler accolade.
—
Team Scores
1st place- Noble, 312 points
2nd place- Saranac, 310 points
3rd place- Mt. Markham, 301 points
4th place- Malone, 188 points
5th place- AuSable Valley, 185 points
6th place- Peru, 153 points
7th place- Massena, 141 points
8th place- Ogdensburg, 115 points
Outstanding Lightweight wrestler- Alex Clancy (SCS)
Outstanding Heavyweight wrestler- Landen Smith (SCS)
Nate Wood Award winner- Landen Smith (SCS)
102 Class
Colby Roesler (SCS)
Alex Luedke (Noble)
Ben Dziuban (Mt. Markham)
Brady Blair (SCS)
110 Class
Brady Oullette (Noble)
Ian Sylvester (PCS)
Josh Stevens (Malone)
Jayden Burgess (AVCS)
118 Class
Tanner King (Malone)
Kierce Whitney (OFA)
Gavin Blaise (AVCS)
Caleb Starke (PCS)
126 Class
Logan Trim (PCS)
Brayden Wall (Malone)
Kaled Dustin (Noble)
Andrew Bryce (Mt. Markham)
132 Class
Ashton Seymour (SCS)
Cody Merchand (Noble)
Tom Gagnon (Noble)
Donovyn Smith (SCS)
138 Class
Alex Clancy (SCS)
Kaden Dustin (Noble)
Collen Brenno (OFA)
Jon Fletcher (AVCS)
145 Class
CJ Jone (Mt. Markham)
Aiden O’Conner (Noble)
Nolan Jenson (Massena)
Cameron McDonald (Massena)
152 Class
Tommy Doremos (Mt. Markham)
Kaiden Breyette (SCS)
Landen Gadway (SCS)
Chance Scovil (SCS)
160 Class
Derek Cote (Noble)
Colden Hardy (Massena)
Dom Lapier (AVCS)
Eric Deking (Mt. Markham)
172 Class
Landen Smith (SCS)
Marko Shamperle (OFA)
Logan Rabideau (Malone)
Richard Inman (Mt. Markham)
189 Class
Cooper Funk (Malone)
Brad Burke (Mt. Markham)
Cayden Carter (Malone)
Jeraud Kelly (Mt. Markham)
215 Class
Dominic Jones (Mt. Markham)
Dylan Cogswell (SCS)
Bryce WIggins (PCS)
Edin Cecunjamin (Malone)
285 Class
Ray Gamble (Massena)
Xavier Manolong (SCS)
Thomas Mulligan (Noble)
Damien Perrea (Malone)
EAST GREENBUSH — The Eagles took to the mats for the first time this season, competitively, in a wrestling tournament hosted by Columbia High School, on Friday, Dec. 2. The Eagles showed out as well, as three different wrestlers posted undefeated records in the afternoon.
Sawyer Bell went 7-0 in the 138-145lb weight class, while Connor Bushey did the same, but in the 285 weight class. Jacob Magiera also went undefeated, winning all five of his matchups for the Eagles.
Eagles’ Jack Brown showed he may be a problem for opponents as well this season, going 6-1 in the tournament for his weight class of 160lbs.
In the overall, team head-to-heads, Beekmantown outscored every opponent, except three. In the tournament, they would take down the likes of Ichabod Crane, Berne-Knox Westerlo , Whitehall-Fort Ann and Maple Hill. However, they would be defeated in the team results by Newburg, Guilderland and the hosts, Columbia.
While Beekmantown opened their season with an impressive tournament showing, their next matchup will be a dual with Saranac this Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m., in Beekmantown.
Beekmantown 54, Ichabod Crane 12; Beekmantown 52, Berne-Knox Westerlo; Beekmantown 36, Whitehall-Fort Ann 30; Beekmantown 51, Maple Hill 24; Columbia 45, Beekmantown 22; Newburg Academy 51, Beekmantown 24; Guilderland 36, Beekmantown 21.
138-145 Class
Sawyer Bell (BCS), 7-0
160 Class
Jack Brown (BCS), 6-1
285 Class
Connor Bushey (BCS), 7-0
Jacob Magiera (BCS), 5-0
Full results were not submitted by time of print.
