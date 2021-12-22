Saranac matmen down Beekmantown

SARANAC — Saranac’s wrestlers continued their strong start to the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season with a 48-27 victory over Beekmantown.
The two teams split the eight weight classes actually contested, with Jacob Lagree (110), Jack Brown (118), Sawyer Bell (145) and Connor Bushey (285) each winning a tilt for Beekmantown.
For the Chiefs, Kaiden Breyette (152), Collin Clancy (160), Landen Smith (189) and Dylan Cogswell (215) each pinned their Eagle counterparts.
Saranac won the 102, 132, 138 and 172 classes by forfeit, while Beekmantown took the 126 class.
—
Saranac 48, Beekmantown 27
102- B. Blair (SCS) won by forfeit.
110- LaGree (BCS) beat Stiles (SCS) by decision, 8-2.
118- Brown (BCS) pinned LaMora (SCS), 0:41.
126- Frost-Stone (BCS) won by forfeit.
132- Sanders (SCS) won by forfeit.
138- Seymour (SCS) won by forfeit.
145- Bell (BCS) pinned Bouvia (SCS), 5:54.
152- Breyette (SCS) pinned Alex Harrington (BCS), 3:51.
160- Clancy (SCS) pinned Brinsen (BCS), 1:25.
172- Devins (SCS) won by forfeit.
189- Smith (SCS) pinned Lewerdski (BCS), 0:12.
215- Cogswell (SCS) pinned Hall (BCS), 3:07.
285- Bushey (BCS) pinned Trudeau (SCS), 0:25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.