SARANAC — Return to the mat for the first time since the Nate Wood Tournament, the Chiefs put on a clinic, defeating the Patriots, 54-21.
The match got off with the teams trading blows as it shaped up to be a slugfest as the first four matches alternated pins between the teams.
Dom Lapier got things going for AuSable in the 160 weight class, but was countered by Saranac’s Landen Smith winning the 172 weight class. Patriot Warren Pray would be up next in the 189 weight class to win by pin, only for the Chiefs to tie the match up again when Dylan Cogswell won the 215 weight class.
Saranac would continue a run of victories Xavier Manalang won the 285 weight class by forfeit, and Brady Blair would pin Abe Witherwax in the 102 weight class.
After a victory by forfeit for AVCS for Jayden Burgess in the 110 weight class, the match of the night, as said by Chiefs coach Heath Smith, happened at 118.
AuSable’s Gavin Blaise and Saranac’s Owen Stiles had a three-set duel that was only decided when the final whistle blew. Both wrestlers fought hard as Blaise ultimately came out on top by a 5-0 decision.
After the epic match at 118, the Chiefs would not lose another match. All five victories were by forfeit or pin. At the 126 weight class, Ashton Seymour won by forfeit as did Branigan Boulds at 138.
Donavyn Smith at 132, Alex Clancy at 145 and Caiden Bouvia at 152 all won their matches by pinfall.
AuSable Valley has a quick turnaround as they travel to Whitehall, Friday, for the Railroader Duals beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saranac returns to the mat Dec. 29, when they travel to take part in the Mountain Duals.
Saranac 54, AuSable Valley 21
160- Lapier (AVCS) pinned Breyette (SCS), 4:59.
172- L. Smith (SCS) pinned Snow (AVCS), 1:26.
189- W. Pray (AVCS) pinned Hamel (SCS), 1:55.
215- Cogswell (SCS) pinned Rondeau (AVCS), 1:41.
285- Manalong (SCS) by forfeit.
102- Blair (SCS) pinned Witherwax (AVCS), 1:11.
110- Burgess (AVCS) by forfeit.
118- Blaise (AVCS) over Stiles (SCS), by decision 5-0.
126- Seymour (SCS), by forfeit.
132- D. Smith (SCS) pinned L. Pray (AVCS), 1:11.
138- Boulds (SCS), by forfeit.
145- Clancy (SCS) pinned Fletcher (AVCS), 2:27.
152- Caiden Bouvia (SCS) pinned Kolby Pelkey (AVCS), :53.
Northern Adirondack 37
Beekmantown 36
BEEKMANTOWN — The Bobcat wrestlers had to dig deep Tuesday evening in order to pull out a close, team win over the Eagles, 37-36.
The dual opened with the 102 weight class, where Northern Adirondack got off and running with a Jackson LaBarge pin of Beekmantown’s Matthew Desotell. Northern Adirondack would in fact win the first four matches of the contest as after LaBarge’s win Hayden Bartlemus would pin his opponent in the 110 weight class, followed by Owen Smith winning in the 118 weight class than Gavin LaFountain would win by forfeit in the 126 weight class.
Eagles’ Jacob Lagree would snap the Bobcats’ streak at four when he would pin Nicholas Gilmore for a win in the 132 weight class. Eagles’ Sawyer Bell and Jacob Magiera would then follow Lagree with wins, as Bell would be victorious in the 138 weight class and Magiera would take the 145 weight class.
At 152, Kyle Reif would add some more points to the Bobcats’ total, as he would win by decision over Eagles’ Jack Brown, 6-4.
After the Eagles would claim both the 160 and 172 weight classes by forfeit, the difference makers in the match would come in the 189 and the 215 classes. Trent Snide-Hasselton would pin Eagles’ Alexander Hall in the 189 weight class and Trey McGee would take down Tanner Mannyin the 215 class.
Northern Adirondack won’t have long to celebrate their close victory, as they will be back in action today when they host Peru. Beekmantown however, will get a little more recovery time, as they won’t be back on the mats til Thursday, Dec. 29, when they travel to a tournament in Cooperstown.
Northern Adirondack 37, Beekmantown 36
102- LaBarge (NACS) over Desotell (BCS), 1:00.
110- Bartlemus (NACS) over Blazina (BCS), :43.
118- Smith (NACS) over Brodi (BCS), by decision 11-0.
126- LaFountain (NACS) by forfeit.
132- Lagree (BCS) over Gilmore (NACS), 1:29.
138- Bell (BCS) over Burnell (NACS), :45.
145- Magiera (BCS) over Turner (NACS), 1:36.
152- Reif (NACS) over Brown (BCS), by decision 6-4.
160- Lawandowski (BCS) by forfeit.
172- Tr. Manny (BCS) by forfeit.
189- Snide-Hasselton (NACS) over Hall (BCS), :14.
215- McGee (NACS) over Ta. Manny (BCS), :17.
285- Bushey (BCS) by forfeit.
